Boris Johnson Loses Control of U.K. Parliament

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Boris Johnson loses control of Parliament and ousts 21 Conservative rebels, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdraws the controversial extradition bill, and France scrambles to stop Iran from breaching the 2015 nuclear deal again.

U.K. Parliament Takes Back Control

After inflicting a major defeat on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and seizing control of the House of Commons agenda, a cross-party alliance of lawmakers in Britain will try to formally pass a law today that would force Johnson to seek another Brexit delay from the European Union—until Jan. 31—unless he manages to get a departure deal approved by Parliament before then.

On Tuesday night, opposition members of Parliament and 21 rebel Conservative politicians voted to take the first step in blocking Johnson’s bid for a no-deal Brexit—including several former cabinet ministers such as Philip Hammond and Rory Stewart.

Did Johnson overreact? Johnson responded to the 328-301 defeat by “removing the whip” from the rebels, including Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, effectively ousting them from the party. The news reportedly came by text message.

Politico reported that even loyal Brexiteers were shocked by the move: ““It’s like something out of North Korea,” a No. 10 official told Politico‘s London Playbook. “I honestly think they’ve completely overreached. They have f***ed this up. We look bonkers. You’re trying to frame it as parliament vs. the people—and then you deselect 20-odd of your own MPs, including Winston Churchill’s grandson?”

So when is the election? If the bill passes today, Johnson has threatened to call a snap election in mid-October—a measure that would require a two-thirds majority. The opposition Labour Party, which wants an election, is unlikely to vote for one before the no-deal bill becomes law, however. Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, called it a “trap” and hinted that they might oppose it and then seek a no-confidence vote, which could allow the opposition to form a government of its own if they can command a majority in the House of Commons.

Despite last night’s vote, concerns about a no-deal Brexit are still high. The British pound remains volatile, and the European Union is expected to publish proposals today on financial assistance for EU businesses if Britain leaves without a deal.

What We’re Following Today

France seeks to save the Iran nuclear deal. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Tuesday that France and Iran held talks in Paris over a potential $15 billion credit line that could save the 2015 nuclear deal—imperiled after the United States withdrew and imposed sanctions on Iran. Negotiations have accelerated as Iran threatens another breach of the deal on Friday.

The credit line would hinge on Iran returning to compliance with the agreement—but it also would rely on the United States allowing the plan to go forward, at least tacitly. U.S. sanctions target Iranian oil, which would guarantee the credit line. The United States removed sanction waivers for China, Japan, and India—some of the biggest consumers of Iranian oil—in April.

The U.S. position is uncertain, however. At the August G-7 meeting in France, U.S. President Donald Trump seemed amenable to the idea of a credit line, but French officials are now uncertain about U.S. approval: “We still don’t know what the U.S. position is,” a source close to the talks told Reuters. A credit line would seemingly contradict the “maximum pressure” campaign Trump has waged on Iran.

Russians consider life after Putin. The Moscow city council elections set for Sunday have become an unlikely political lightning rod in Russia, drawing thousands op people to the streets in protest after the election commission banned some opposition candidates from running. While the opposition seems unlikely to be able to send a political message this weekend, the protests show a growing discontent with President Vladimir Putin’s government as his term limit approaches in 2024, Amy Mackinnon and Reid Standish report.

“Putin has managed to benefit from high oil prices, antagonism with the West, and his promise to restore Russia’s greatness to maintain his popularity, sideline rivals, and decimate the opposition,” they write. “But after 20 years in power, the potency of these approaches has been spent, and the Kremlin appears to be struggling to find a new rallying cry.”

Xenophobia in South Africa. More than 80 people have been arrested in South Africa amid anti-immigrant rioting in Johannesburg and Pretoria. The riots have targeted foreign businesses and have heightened tensions between South Africa and Nigeria in particular. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special envoy to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to address Nigerians’ safety in the country. It is the latest wave of xenophobia in South Africa, where immigrants from other African countries have long been the targets of brutal violence.

Immigrant groups claim that police were warned of the attacks and Zambia has called off a scheduled soccer match between its national team and South Africa in Lusaka to protest the xenophobic attacks—the first time since the apartheid era that a sporting event involving South Africa has been canceled for political reasons.

Keep an Eye On Hong Kong’s government makes a concession. A day after being recorded saying that she would like to resign as the city’s leader (which she later denied), Chief Executive Carrie Lam made her first concession to protesters and formally withdrew the widely despised extradition bill that sparked months of street demonstrations. The reversal surprised some pro-China lawmakers. In a pre-recorded televised speech, Lam announced that “the Government will formally withdraw the Bill in order to fully allay public concerns.” She reiterated support for the Independent Police Complaints Council and pledged that her administration would “reach out to the community to start a direct dialogue. People from all walks of life, with different stances and backgrounds are invited to share their views and air their grievances. We must find ways to address the discontent in society and to look for solutions.” Lam also promised to “invite community leaders, professionals and academics to independently examine and review society’s deep-seated problems and to advise the Government on finding solutions.” Protesters have not reacted to Lam’s move yet, but wealthy Hong Kong residents are still snapping up U.K. “golden visas” at breakneck speed, according to the South China Morning Post, providing them with an exit strategy and a path to U.K. citizenship in exchange for making £2 million ($2.4 million) investment.

Taiwan’s involvement in Hong Kong. Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have appealed to Taiwan for increased solidarity—including offering refuge to protesters—ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1. Taiwan denies supporting the protests in Hong Kong, though President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that her government was following the situation closely.

Saudi troop levels in Yemen. Saudi Arabia has increased the number of troops on the ground in southern Yemen as the conflict continues between separatists and pro-government forces—technically allies in the Saudi-led coalition. The separatists, supported by the United Arab Emirates, took control of the port of Aden early last month.

Ballot Box

Thailand’s parliament is set to hold a debate later this month over whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s incomplete oath of office renders the government illegitimate. When he was sworn in two months ago, Prayuth missed the last sentence: “I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect.”

In Ukraine, lawmakers voted on Tuesday to remove their own parliamentary immunity as part of an anti-corruption pledge by Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. The reform passed easily, as Zelensky’s new party holds the majority in parliament. Opponents say it could pave the way for politically-motivated prosecutions.

Spain’s far-left party, Podemos, and the Socialist party have yet to form a government, even after a new offer—including 300 policy proposals—by Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez. If the parties cannot form a coalition by Sept. 23, a new election will be held in November.

Odds and Ends

A mural by the artist Banksy has been stolen in Paris, where it was displayed on the back of a road sign. The work depicted a rat with a pocketknife. It’s not the first time the artist’s work has been stolen in the city: Another piece was illegally removed in January. Other Banksy works have been auctioned for over $1 million.

