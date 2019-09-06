Podcast

The Future of Kashmir

How India decided to end the area’s autonomous status and what it means for the region.

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road during a lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Aug. 15.
Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road during a lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Aug. 15. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir is known for breathtaking mountain views and its decades-long political and military strife. The Muslim-majority area is administered by India but has a separatist movement that draws support from neighboring Pakistan. 

On Aug. 5, the Indian government abruptly suspended Kashmir’s special autonomous status, a blow to the status quo there. Officials detained Kashmiri politicians and shut down phone service and the internet to prevent protests. India’s Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments about the legality of the move. 

Our guest on First Person this week is Barkha Dutt, an Indian broadcast journalist who has covered Kashmir for two decades.

Indian government forces stand guard in the deserted city center of Srinagar on Aug. 15.

New Delhi’s Demographic Designs in Kashmir

Hindu nationalists have long wanted to reshape the region. Now they are getting their chance.

Argument |
Security personnel patrol during a lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Aug. 10.

Kashmir Is Under the Heel of India’s Colonialism

Any future for the valley must be built from the bottom up.

Argument |
A woman holds her child as she walks past security personnel under rain in Jammu on Aug. 5.

Inside Kashmir’s Crisis—And What Happens Next 

A scholar of Indian politics says Modi’s unilateral move to revoke the disputed territory’s status “suggests a willingness to flout basic norms of democracy.”

Interview |

