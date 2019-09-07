Our Top Weekend Reads

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s leader of nearly four decades, died at 95 on Friday, leaving a tangled legacy with which his country will be reckoning for years to come.

When Mugabe came to power, he urged Zimbabweans to “trample upon racialism, tribalism, and regionalism” and to “work hard to reconstruct and rehabilitate our society as we reinvigorate our economic machinery.” Yet in the years that followed, Mugabe fueled his infamy by cracking down without mercy on his political opponents and tanking his country’s economy.

Mugabe saw victories big and small in his life: He broke his country out of colonial rule and earned three degrees by correspondence while a white-supremacist Rhodesian regime jailed him. But his descent into dictatorship and repression will define his legacy.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in the spotlight, comparing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to a “chlorinated chicken,” and enduring an onslaught of resistance to his efforts, as Parliament approved a bill that would end the prospect of a no-deal Brexit in October.

And in the buildup to the 74th U.N. General Assembly, China’s rising stature in multilateral organizations is causing concern among U.S. officials.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

1. Robert Mugabe Colonized His Own Country

Zimbabwe’s founding prime minister spent much of his life resisting oppression, but that did not prevent him from treating the people he led with contempt, Farai Sevenzo writes.

2. Boris Johnson’s Make-Believe Brexit Negotiations

Not only is the British prime minister’s negotiation team “completely hollowed out,” according to a senior official source in the U.K. Foreign Office, but it has “nothing remotely new on the table,” Owen Matthews reports from London.

3. Senior Officials Concede Loss of U.S. Clout as Trump Prepares For U.N. Summit

In the buildup to the U.N. General Assembly meeting this month, there is no shortage of internal alarm over China’s growing influence in international organizations, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer report.

4. Al Qaeda Is Ready to Attack You Again

With the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 rapidly approaching, al Qaeda is beaten down, but redoubling its efforts to strike targets in the West, Colin P. Clarke and Charles Lister write.

5. The Hong Kong Government Is as Leaderless as the Protesters

A distant Beijing and a shifting protest movement make it hard to sit down at the bargaining table, Ryan Manuel writes.