Bolton Only Made It 520 Days as National Security Advisor

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked John Bolton to resign as national security advisor.

Since the administration of President George H.W. Bush, most national security advisor appointees have served for an entire presidential term—or at least for several years. But Bolton is the fourth person to hold the post during Trump’s two and a half years in office. (Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster were appointed before him, and Keith Kellogg briefly served as an acting national security advisor between them.)

As seen in the chart below, Bolton’s 520 days in office—the longest of any of Trump’s national security advisors—still fall well short of James Jones, who was appointed by U.S. President Barack Obama and who held the role for the fewest number of days prior to Trump over the past three decades.