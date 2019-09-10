Trump Axes Bolton via Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired National Security Advisor John Bolton via Twitter, ending a turbulent 17-month run in the White House for the hawkish security advisor during which he grew increasingly isolated and on the losing end of key policy debates.

Bolton’s “services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump said in his tweets. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton’s firing—though he said he offered his resignation Monday night—comes as he has found himself on the losing end of a series of foreign-policy debates. An uber-conservative advocate of the unilateral application of U.S. power, Bolton was opposed to Trump’s diplomatic opening with North Korea, his effort to find a negotiated solution to the war in Afghanistan, and Trump’s repeated overtures to the leaders of Iran to meet.

The latest high-profile departure from a White House in chaos promises to further destabilize a foreign-policy team in disarray, just ahead of the big United Nations General Assembly in New York. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has flirted with running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, and senior State Department officials concede that the United States has ceded influence to rivals like China in part because of the turmoil in leadership.

While the exact circumstances of Bolton’s firing remained unclear on Tuesday, it comes immediately on the heels of the collapse of peace talks with the Taliban, who had been invited to a meeting with Trump at Camp David. Trump abruptly canceled the meeting after a Taliban attack in Kabul. Bolton had been opposed to the meeting, the planning for which exposed deep divisions in the president’s national security team.

Bolton took on the job in April 2018 and was Trump’s longest-serving national security advisor in a White House famous for a whirring revolving door of hirings and firings. Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, lasted less than a month before resigning amid scandal for misleading the FBI and vice president about his contacts with Russian diplomats. His next national security advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, resigned after just over a year in office following internal clashes with the president and other advisors over foreign-policy decisions.

In a tweet on Tuesday after Trump announced his firing, Bolton said his departure was on his own initiative and appeared to have been caught off guard by the president’s announcement: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”