Announcing the 2019 Essay Contest

If you’ve been reading Foreign Policy and the U.S.-Russia Relations website from the Carnegie Corporation, you know that tensions between the United States and its Cold War foe are high and rising. Given the history of cyberattacks, military encounters, geopolitical competition, economic sanctions—and even the risk of nuclear annihilation—getting the relationship right is more important than ever.

With perspectives from distinguished policymakers, experts, and scholars, Foreign Policy and the Carnegie Corporation have presented lots of ideas for how to change things for the better. Now it is your turn.

Compete for a $1,000 prize and publication on ForeignPolicy.com by submitting your essay today. Learn more about the topic and how you can enter at USRussiaRelations.org!

In 750 words, we’d like you to tell us how, if at all, U.S. engagement with Russia should change in order to best improve global security.

Use Foreign Policy, the U.S.-Russia Relations website, and other sources to present a cogent and concise argument on how U.S.-Russian relations impact global security and whether relations must evolve in order to promote peace. Areas to consider exploring include:

All essays are due Friday, Nov. 1. Foreign Policy will pick two winners:

Undergraduates: One winner will be chosen from among contest entrants enrolled in an undergraduate program.

Professionals: One winner will be chosen among entrants who are not enrolled in an undergraduate program. Professionals and graduate students welcome.

Entries will be judged on their originality, clarity, and argumentation. The winner must not have previously been published by Foreign Policy.

View full contest rules, learn more about the contest, watch related videos, and submit your essay here.