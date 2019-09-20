Worldwide Climate Strikes Begin

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Climate strikes begin worldwide, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is cleared to attend the U.N. General Assembly, and Justin Trudeau’s racism crisis continues. Audrey Wilson, Foreign Policy’s newsletter editor, is away today, so I’ll be standing in.

We welcome your feedback at morningbrief@foreignpolicy.com.

Children Lead Climate Strikes Across the Globe

Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are expected to join youth-led demonstrations protesting inaction on climate change today in what are expected to be the largest such demonstrations in history. Overall, organizers estimate over 5,000 separate protests across seven continents. Today’s protests take place in advance of next week’s United Nations General Assembly, which will include a United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Large demonstrations are expected in London where Mayor Sadiq Khan has lent his backing to demonstrators. “I fully support the thousands of young people peacefully and lawfully protesting around the country today who feel so strongly about the climate change emergency and I share their frustration,” he said. “The stark reality is we are running out of time for meaningful change.”

Protests are also taking place in other cities such as Sydney, Dhaka, Johannesburg, and Berlin—where protesters surrounded Angela Merkel’s residence Friday morning in an appeal for her to back tougher climate policies.

The 16-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg, who has become the face of the movement, will lead a march in New York, after a trans-Atlantic voyage by boat and a week in Washington, which included meetings with former U.S. President Barack Obama and appearances before U.S. Congressional leaders.