Our Top Weekend Reads

Impeachment proceedings initiated against U.S. President Donald Trump over his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky overshadowed a week of international diplomacy at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Global protests against lack of action on climate change have brought the issue into sharper focus, with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg leading the way.

Afghanistan’s presidential election—the country’s fourth since 2001—has little chance of soothing the country’s violent divisions, which have scarred generations of Afghans. And while protests in neighboring Pakistan over India’s increasing encroachment in Kashmir remain peaceful, tensions there could portend a turn toward violence.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

1. Trump’s Call With Zelensky Was Not Out of the Ordinary—for Trump

The opening of impeachment proceedings against Trump have sent shockwaves through the U.S. media and politics world. For him, the potential missiles-for-muckraking swap is business as usual, Foreign Policy’s Michael Hirsh writes.

2. Egypt Is Done Waiting for Liberals

A mysterious exile’s exposure of alleged corruption in the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspired thousands of Egyptians to take to the streets in the country’s largest demonstrations since his takeover by military coup in 2014, Ola Salem writes.

3. Afghanistan’s Victory for Democracy and Loss for Peace

Afghanistan’s presidential election on Saturday is unlikely to change the government’s lackluster politics or bring the country any closer to real peace, Samuel Ramani writes.

4. All Are Stateless. Some Are Hopeless.

The Indian government, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist line, has moved to purge the northeastern state of Assam of migrants. Incompetent bureaucracy and arbitrary legislation have left almost 2 million Hindus and Muslims without status, Amruta Byatnal reports.

5. Trump Impeachment Inquiry Puts State Department in the Crosshairs

As Democrats investigate Trump’s Ukraine blunder, key State Department officials and civil servants could be pulled into the drama, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer and Elias Groll report.