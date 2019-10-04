Document

How the U.S. Found Out About Russia’s First Nuclear Test 70 Years Ago

A newly published report shows it took the Truman administration nearly two weeks to confirm the news.

Foreign Policy illustration/Getty Images

Today, detecting a nuclear test is as routine as sending someone into space.

But that wasn’t the case on Aug. 29, 1949, when the Soviet Union conducted its first nuclear test at Semipalatinsk, in northeastern Kazakhstan, shifting the nuclear arms race into high gear.

Less than two weeks after the test, U.S. intelligence knew something strange had happened—they just couldn’t say for sure what it was. As part of our Document of the Week series, Foreign Policy is highlighting a confidential Sept. 9, 1949, report by the then-CIA chief, Adm. Roscoe Hillenkoetter, that provided President Harry S. Truman with the first signs that the Soviets had succeeded in testing a nuclear bomb.

The Sept. 9 report—which was first published last month by the National Security Archive—cited the discovery of “an abnormal radio-active contamination” in the North Pacific. It is the latest in a series of documents the Washington-based archive has published over the past decade.

Pilots from the secret Air Force Office of Atomic Energy had collected traces of radiation in concentrations not seen since the United States had conducted a nuclear test in Enewetak on Bikini Atoll in August 1948. The radiation could have come from “An atomic explosion on the continent of Asia,” according to Hillenkoetter.

But it was also possible the radiation could have been produced by volcanic activity in the North Japanese Island, where a volcano had erupted on Sept. 2; radioactive gas from a nuclear plant in Hanford, Washington; or waste or an explosion at an atomic bomb plant in Russia.

“[T]here has been no confirmation of any man-made atomic explosion at this time,” Hillenkoetter wrote. “Meanwhile, we are attempting to get confirmation on exactly what might have occurred.”

It would be another 12 days until, on Sept. 21, U.S. intelligence confirmed to Truman that the Soviets, led by Joseph Stalin, had conducted their first atomic test, which they nicknamed “Joe 1.” Two days later, Truman publicly announced that the Soviets had formally demonstrated their capacity to test a nuclear bomb. The test had taken U.S. intelligence analysts, who predicted it could take the Soviets another five years to test an atomic explosive, by surprise. But the Soviets were already taken aback by the Americans’ ability to detect the test.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan sign a landmark treaty eliminating U.S. and Soviet intermediate-range and shorter-range nuke missiles in Washington in December 1987.

What Does the Demise of the INF Treaty Mean for Nuclear Arms Control?

Trump's exit from the U.S.-Russia treaty, which officially takes effect Friday, raises questions about whether the era of arms control is ending—or being reinvented.

Explainer |
,
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses a High-Level Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament during the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 26, 2013.

A Dangerous Game of Nuclear Brinkmanship

By threatening to breach the nuclear deal, Tehran hopes to scare Europe into prodding the United States back to the negotiating table. It may not work.

Report |
,
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - JANUARY 14: Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participate in the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on January 14, 2016 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Let's Try to Avoid Another Nuclear Arms Race, Shall We?

The Republican presidential candidates have no clue how dangerous the current age of nuclear rearmament really is.

Argument |

Colum Lynch is a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @columlynch

