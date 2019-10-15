With more than 800,000 foreign-policy employees, the U.S. federal government is the largest employer of foreign-policy professionals in the country; its staffing choices determine the impact of its policies, both in the United States and around the world. The largest in terms of staff, it is also among the worst in terms of gender disparity. Women accounted for one-third of the U.S. government’s foreign-policy staff as of 2018, significantly less than their share of the country’s total workforce (47 percent). This severe underrepresentation of women is leaving a key talent pool untapped. It prevents U.S. foreign-policy agencies from fully benefiting from the intellect, perspective, and skill sets women can bring to bear in tackling the world’s most vexing challenges. Eliminating this disparity could carry considerable implications for global gender inequality—particularly given that women and girls are disproportionately affected by war, insecurity, natural disasters, and economic instability. While this issue is garnering more public attention—with advocates and activists calling on the U.S. government to hire and promote more women within the foreign-policy apparatus—the magnitude of the problem and its development over time have remained unknown. Further, the specific causes of gender disparity in individual foreign-policy agencies have not been investigated, making it exceedingly difficult to pinpoint solutions. To address this gap, FP Analytics has undertaken a first-of-its-kind analysis of federal government agencies across all fields of foreign policy, including defense, international development, trade and investment, diplomacy, and national security. The study marries data analysis to insights shared by women who are current or former foreign-policy professionals, illuminating the specific barriers preventing women from reaching their full potential. As part of this effort, FP Analytics created the first-ever index tracking the status and progress of women’s employment, advancement, leadership, and retention in 15 key U.S. foreign-policy agencies. This index not only reveals agencies’ performance; it is intended to be used as a tool for targeting improvement within specific agencies, holding the government accountable, and recognizing progress toward achieving gender parity across its foreign-policy workforce. What ‘foreign policy’ means in this report The agencies covered in this study are both creators and implementers of foreign policy, including cabinet departments focused on foreign policy and independent agencies. Where possible, FP Analytics has isolated individual foreign-policy agencies within larger domestic-focused cabinet departments. For example, the Foreign Agricultural Service is included in the scope of this study, but the Department of Agriculture as a whole is not. This study reveals the clear passion and drive women have for careers in foreign policy. However, women are being held back on each rung of the proverbial ladder. Despite graduating from international-relations degrees at a higher rate than men, women are not being hired at the same rate, and their presence decreases at each stage of seniority. But once women have made it in the door, various cultural and institutional barriers in government hold them back and contribute to their being 30 percent more likely than men to resign—undermining their advancement and potential contribution to the field. Addressing this ongoing problem will require diligent work to tackle harassment and discrimination and create a more inclusive workplace culture for women. Alongside this cultural change, practical steps can and must be taken to ensure open and competitive hiring practices, strengthen support for a healthy work-life balance, and invest in women's professional development. Women’s Employment Backsliding Despite remaining stable and near parity in domestic-policy agencies, women’s employment in foreign-policy agencies has decreased steadily since 2008. This problem afflicts foreign-policy agencies across all fields. Not only did women’s representation decrease in the military, which has been long dominated by men, but also across development, economics, and national-security agencies. In 2008, women made up just one-third of employees in the military services (the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard), a share which has dropped further, to 30 percent, over the course of the past decade. Despite achieving gender parity a decade ago, nonmilitary foreign-policy agencies as a whole have also seen women’s portion of the workforce backslide to 47 percent as of 2018. A persistent gender imbalance in new hires is contributing to the shrinking overall percentage of female employees over time. Two-thirds of foreign-policy agencies—including all military services, economic, diplomatic, and national-security agencies, as well as the Overseas Private Investment Corporation—hired more men than women on average each year over the 2008-2018 period. In 2018, more than 70 percent of them hired more men than women, as the average representation of women among new hires at those agencies fell to just 36 percent. This is despite the higher percentage of women than men trained in international relations and affairs over that period. From 2009 to 2017, women on average accounted for 56 percent of graduates with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field, based on data sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Policies designed to encourage the hiring of specific groups or recruiting for specialized roles have in some cases unintentionally created barriers to women’s entry into the foreign-policy workforce. One such policy is veterans’ preference, which automatically awards 5 or 10 points to veterans applying for open positions through the USAJobs points-based application process. This policy naturally disadvantages women, who remain a small minority in the military service: As of 2015, women represented just 9.4 percent of the veteran population, and although women are being accepted into more combat roles, by 2043 women are projected to reach just 16.3 percent of all living veterans. Moreover, a 2015 government report also found that men are 60 percent more likely than women to be hired via veterans’ preference. This hiring disparity particularly affects foreign-policy agencies, which often attract veterans because of their experience in defense and national security. In 2016, veterans represented a large share of employees in several foreign-policy agencies which have struggled to hire women: the Air Force (57 percent), the Army (50 percent), and the Navy (43 percent). By comparison, veterans represented slightly less than one-third of the entire federal workforce in the same year. 2/3 The proportion of foreign-policy agencies that hired more men than women on average each year over the 2008-2018 period. In 2018, more than 70 percent of them hired more men than women, as the average representation of women among new hires at those agencies fell to just one-third. 56% The average percentage of female graduates from U.S. institutions with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international relations over the 2009-2017 period. In addition to veterans’ preference, the use of a variety of Excepted Service Authorities (ESA) for hiring—which allow agencies to bypass the conventional competitive hiring process—risks excluding women from candidacy. ESAs apply to a number of specific jobs, including attorneys and intelligence positions, and can be granted by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), by executive order, or Congress in situations where hiring managers are concerned they will be unable to fill the position appropriately via competitive hiring and an open application process. However, by not advertising these jobs publicly, ESAs risk excluding women and minorities from candidate pools and reduce the likelihood that the government workforce will reflect the American population. Numerous studies have shown that people are more likely to hire or recruit candidates who look and act like them, in a phenomenon known as mirroring. Despite a lack of data, given the disproportionate number of men in positions of authority, and likely responsible for hiring, the risks to gender equality from this policy warrant further attention. This is a particular concern in foreign-policy agencies dominated by men. In a 2015 OPM report on ESA usage, foreign-policy agencies represented more than half of the 12 agencies using ESAs the most. Among the foreign-policy agencies that have used ESAs the most, all but three have seen the percentage of women hired through ESAs decline since 2008, and those agencies hired notably fewer women than men through ESAs in 2018. In fact, over the past decade, women have represented 39 percent of ESA hires in foreign-policy agencies each year on average, and the share is trending downward. In the same period, women’s representation in ESA hiring into domestic agencies was 53 percent on average, and has increased by 5 percentage points since 2008. Further study is needed to better understand the divergence between foreign-policy and domestic agencies. Achieving gender parity among foreign-policy staff will require hiring practices which encourage fair and open competition. It is critical that hiring managers ensure that a diverse spread of candidates, including women, is brought in to interview, remaining cautious of who is being unintentionally excluded from the competition. In addition, monitoring the usage of ESAs and associated reasons can help ensure that they are being used only where necessary, minimizing the risk of women being discriminated against and excluded through the process. While veterans’ preference may enable the hiring of more men than women, it has been highly successful in its stated aim, which is to increase the representation of a marginalized community (able-bodied and disabled combat veterans) within the federal government workforce. Any intervention to increase the hiring of women should be seen as a complement to veterans’ preference and other hiring preferences for underrepresented groups, not as a replacement. Advancement & Leadership: A Leaky Pipeline In addition to the backsliding of women’s employment, all foreign-policy agencies suffer from diminishing women’s representation in leadership. Together, these dynamics contribute to a vicious cycle. Lacking role models, fewer women pursue their career ambitions in foreign policy, and those who do lose out on valuable networks and support for career progression because of what interviewees describe as a pervasive “boys’ club” culture. Lonely at the Top—The Dearth of Women Leaders The most severe gap between the representation of men and women across all the foreign-policy agencies is in top leadership. As of August 2019, women on average account for only one-third of foreign-policy agencies’ top leadership—within the Pentagon, this drops to just 17 percent in the Department of Defense and 9 percent in the military. Women make up a considerably smaller percentage of top leadership than they represent in overall staff in every foreign-policy agency (except the Peace Corps). As of August 2019, women on average account for only one-third of foreign-policy agencies’ top leadership—within the Pentagon, this drops to just 17 percent in the Department of Defense and 9 percent in the military. The dearth of women leaders leads to a lack of role models for women, which in turn discourages their career aspirations. Across focus groups, current and former employees emphasized how having women as role models can have a tremendous positive impact on more junior women. One focus-group participant described it best: “There's something extremely impactful about seeing the trailblazers, and the message that you get subliminally that you can do the same thing.” The positive impact of women in high-profile positions is greatest in agencies where women are chronically underrepresented, such as the Pentagon. Several focus-group participants called it inspiring and motivating to see increasing numbers of women appointed to top defense and national-security positions during the Obama administration. They particularly noted how meaningful it had been to see that all but one of the regional under secretaries at the State Department under President Barack Obama were women and, conversely, how discouraging and worrisome it is now that balance has almost entirely flipped, with all but two of these positions filled by men under the Trump administration. In fact, within the State Department, which has achieved gender parity at the employment level, just 44 women have been appointed as ambassadors, even fewer than the number of vacant positions, and accounting for just 23 percent of the United States’ 189 ambassadorships. (This is based on an FP Analytics count of the State Department’s list of ambassadors, as of January 2019.) Narrowing Pipeline This lack of women role models in leadership is both a cause and an effect of the narrowing pipeline of women moving up the career ladder. Women’s representation drops notably in levels 13 to 15 of the General Schedule compared with their representation in levels below 13. The General Schedule (GS) is the primary pay scale for federal government employees and is pegged to the employee’s career level. GS levels 13 to 15 are the most senior grades below the Senior Executive Service (SES) and act as a pipeline into those positions. In all foreign-policy agencies but one (for which GS data is available for 2018), the representation of women drops significantly in GS levels 13 to 15 compared to below GS level 13, by an average of 15 percentage points. At GS levels 13 to 15, women are substantially outnumbered by men in 80 percent of foreign-policy agencies, and in two-thirds of foreign-policy agencies women account for a percentage lower than their proportion in overall employment. 80% The proportion of foreign-policy agencies in which women are outnumbered by men at GS levels 13 to 15. 67% The proportion of foreign-policy agencies in which women’s percentage in GS levels 13-15 is lower than their percentage in overall employment. The percentage of women falls further moving into SES, the leadership positions just below the top presidential appointees overseeing and coordinating civil-service activity. Among the eight foreign-policy agencies for which SES data is available, women’s representation among senior executives is consistently lower than their representation in GS levels 13 to 15 (except the Air Force), and they on average accounted for less than one-third of senior executives in 2018. Women’s representation in management or supervisor positions mirrors that of top and senior leadership. As of 2018, women accounted for only 23 percent of supervisors among the military services overall and 37 percent among nonmilitary foreign-policy agencies. All but one agency (the Peace Corps) for which data is available had significantly fewer women than men as supervisors.

Women’s Share of GS Levels 1-12, GS Levels 13-15, and Senior Executive Service Positions as of 2018 Women encounter serious barriers to advancement as they reach higher professional classification levels—a pattern consistent across all foreign-policy agencies for which data is available, with the exception of the Air Force.

“Boys’ Club” Culture Inhibits Women’s Advancement A prevailing “boys’ club” culture, which was reported consistently throughout focus groups, contributes to the leaky pipeline phenomenon. This culture creates a toxic atmosphere for women: Focus-group participants described being excluded from social occasions and informal work gatherings and passed over for work assignments. As a result, women may find themselves at a disadvantage, with limited access to networking and advancement opportunities or to demonstrating their suitability for increased responsibility. Focus-group participants noted how male supervisors and managers often make strategic decisions or assign work at informal occasions such as lunches or happy hours, where women are not invited or welcomed. However, even in more formal office settings, focus-group participants described incidents where work was taken away from them, despite their having been hired specifically for that portfolio or assigned it by a previous manager. In addition, multiple women expressed that they were not taken seriously, either by peers in their own teams or counterparts in different agencies. Focus-group participants described being bypassed by male colleagues who preferred to work with other men even when those men were not the designated point of contact. Several women also reported that they struggled to speak up and make themselves heard in meetings dominated by men, a problem which is particularly acute in the Pentagon, where the dual pressure of being a woman and a civilian can undermine their credibility in colleagues’ eyes and limit opportunities. Eliminating the “boys’ club” culture requires raising awareness among men, particularly leaders who are men, of its existence and its negative impact on women, and encouraging them to examine their unconscious biases and increase their openness to women colleagues.

Women’s Share of Supervisors vs. Share of Overall Employment as of 2018 Women supervisors are underrepresented across foreign-policy agencies, with their share consistently lower than their share of overall employment. Expand Foreign-Policy Agencies All Categories Defense: Military Defense: Non-Military Development Diplomacy/National Security Economics

Conclusion While U.S. agencies have had a legacy of gender inequality, its causes and its magnitude have remained unclear. Now, equipped with data and first-hand insights, agencies have an opportunity to act. In the face of unprecedented complexity, uncertainty, and ambiguity in global affairs, it is essential that the U.S. foreign-policy apparatus is equipped with the best and brightest. Failing to ensure equal opportunity severely undermines that objective. Achieving gender equality throughout the United States’ foreign-policy agencies will require a significant cultural shift to create a more inclusive workplace for women and tackle harassment and discrimination head-on. A strong and sustained commitment from the top leadership will be indispensable to this shift. Secretaries are well positioned to make gender equality a priority in the workplace early in their tenure, creating a set of common values on gender equality and hiring senior leaders who will act on those common values and goals. While cultural change could take time, practical steps must be taken immediately to ensure open and competitive hiring practices, strengthen support for a healthy work-life balance, and invest in women’s professional development. These steps are necessary to further realize women’s potential to contribute to U.S. foreign policy. The time to act is now.