Turkish Proxies Appear to Be Using White Phosphorous in Syria

Turkish-backed forces appear to be using white phosphorus-loaded munitions—a chemical that can maim and kill when it comes in contact with human flesh—in their violent campaign against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, Foreign Policy has learned.

Photos provided to Foreign Policy by a Kurdish source and confirmed by a senior U.S. administration official show children in the border town of Ras al-Ain with chemical burns on their chests and faces consistent with white phosphorus. (One of the photos, which is graphic, is published here.)

In a letter supplied to Foreign Policy by Bassam Saker, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) to the United States, the co-secretaries of the SDC’s health department, Rapareen Hasn and Manal Mhemed, urgently called on the international community to evacuate the wounded civilians.

“Turkey uses all kind of weapons including the internationally prohibited ones, and our medical teams are unable to evacuate the civilians,” according to the letter, which was also confirmed by the senior U.S. administration official. Saker confirmed that the prohibited weapons referred to in the letter are white phosphorus-loaded munitions.

Separately, a former combat medic who deployed to Syria in 2017-2018 confirmed to Foreign Policy that the photos showed burns consistent with chemical weapons.

The United States is aware of the claims that Turkish proxies have used white phosphorous and the possible evidence on social media that supports that claim, the official said.

“Turkey will be held accountable by the international community for the crimes they commit against the Kurds,” the official said.

A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson declined to comment.

It is not yet clear if Turkish proxies are deliberately using white phosphorus against civilians. The use of white phosphorus in military applications is not banned, but its use as an incendiary weapon in civilian areas is prohibited by international law.

The news comes just hours after Vice President Mike Pence announced that the United States and Turkey had agreed to a temporary cease-fire in northern Syria that appeared to hand Ankara a major victory in its campaign to remove Kurdish fighters from its southern border.

White phosphorus-loaded munitions are used primarily by Western militaries to create smoke screens to mask the movement and position of forces but can also be used as incendiary weapons. When a shell explodes, the chemical inside immediately creates a thick white cloud. When the chemical comes in contact with flesh, it burns to the bone.

There have been reports that munitions loaded with white phosphorus have been used previously in Syria, both by Syrian government forces and the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State.