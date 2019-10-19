Feature: It’s Trump’s World Now. What Do We Do About It? It’s Trump’s World Now. What Do...
in the magazine
The only way to prevent America’s two-party system from succumbing to extremism is to scrap it altogether.
The same impulse that brought Trump to power could save U.S. democracy.
Trump’s trade wars aren’t just about him or China—but global economic imbalances that the next U.S. administration will still have to address.
The only way to save journalism is to make readers direct participants in making, and paying for, the media.
Pundits and politicians like unified theories to explain all of the world’s troubles—and how to solve them. Here’s why that approach only causes more problems.