Feature: It’s Trump’s World Now. What Do We Do About It? It’s Trump’s World Now. What Do...

It’s Trump’s World Now. What Do We Do About It?
Fall 2019

Let a Thousand Parties Bloom

The only way to prevent America’s two-party system from succumbing to extremism is to scrap it altogether.

By Lee Drutman

The Upside of Populism

The same impulse that brought Trump to power could save U.S. democracy.

By Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson

Why Trade Wars Are Inevitable

Trump’s trade wars aren’t just about him or China—but global economic imbalances that the next U.S. administration will still have to address.

By Michael Pettis

The Internet Broke the News Industry—and Can Fix It, Too

The only way to save journalism is to make readers direct participants in making, and paying for, the media.

By Jimmy Wales and Orit Kopel

America Doesn’t Need a Grand Strategy

Pundits and politicians like unified theories to explain all of the world’s troubles—and how to solve them. Here’s why that approach only causes more problems.

By Michael H. Fuchs

illustrations by SÉbastien Thibault and Eva Vázquez

