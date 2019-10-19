Our Top Weekend Reads

This week, nine days into Turkey’s campaign against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, fighting continued in spite of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached an agreement on Brexit with the European Union and is now heading toward a tough battle in Parliament, where the deal is expected to be challenged by both the troubled Labour Party and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions targeting China’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims are starting to take their toll.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

1. Turkish Proxies Appear to Be Using White Phosphorus in Syria

Mounting evidence suggests that Turkish-backed forces are using ammunition loaded with white phosphorus, a dangerous chemical that could maim and kill on contact with human flesh. As the Turkish offensive continues despite this week’s attempted cease-fire, these acts could constitute a war crime, Foreign Policy’s Lara Seligman reports.

2. Xinjiang Backlash Is Hitting Chinese Firms Hard

Recent U.S. sanctions on companies involved with China’s detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang are already taking effect and could lead to a series of spiraling measures, Charles Rollett writes.

3. Here’s What Boris Johnson’s New Brexit Deal Would Mean for Britain and Ireland

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit agreement with the European Union is likely to face stiff opposition in Parliament. Its passage could reignite tensions in Ireland and even rekindle prospects of Irish reunification, Foreign Policy’s Dan Haverty writes.

4. Iran’s Proxies Are More Powerful Than Ever

The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed to deter it from training, harboring, and financing proxy terrorist groups around the world, Ariane Tabatabai and Colin P. Clarke write.

5. Assad Is Now Syria’s Best-Case Scenario

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a ruthless dictator, but his rule is also Syria’s best-case scenario going forward, Stephen M. Walt writes.