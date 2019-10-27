ISIS Leader Killed in U.S. Special Operations Raid in Northern Syria

The leader of the Islamic State militant group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed during a U.S. special operations forces raid in northwestern Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday morning.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist to justice. … He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said at the White House Oct. 27, noting that the United States had no casualties during the operation. “The world is now a much safer place.”

The raid by the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, known as Delta Force, was carried out Oct. 26 after a complicated CIA intelligence collection operation aided by Syrian Kurdish forces and other U.S. partners in the region, a senior U.S. administration official told Foreign Policy. The operation was launched from Erbil, Iraq, and inside Syria, the official said.

Baghdadi was hiding out in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, in an area controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadi rebel group hostile to the Islamic State, according to the senior U.S. official.

Baghdadi dragged three of his children into a tunnel before detonating a suicide vest, killing himself and the children, Trump said. Though his body was “mutilated” by the blast and the tunnel collapse, on-site test results “gave certain immediate and totally positive identification, it was him,” Trump said.

Trump thanked the governments of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, as well as the Syrian Kurds, for support that aided the successful completion of the mission. The president said he watched the operation from the Situation Room with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and other generals.

Trump said the operation did not make him rethink the decision to withdraw the majority of U.S. troops from Syria. “We’re leaving soldiers to secure the oil,” he said. Syria’s rich oil fields are situated in eastern Syria, primarily in territory controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF, which has fought the Islamic State alongside the United States and others since 2015, contributed to the operation through a network of human intelligence throughout northern Syria, according to U.S. and Kurdish sources. Though Idlib is controlled primarily by Syrian rebels and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham—formerly known as the Nusra Front, the Syrian arm of al Qaeda—the SDF has “many sympathizers and informers” there, a Kurdish source said.

In March, a spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which makes up the backbone of the SDF, said their intelligence indicated Baghdadi was in Idlib.

“Successful& historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America,” tweeted Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF.

Baghdadi was hiding in a village called Barisha, near a Turkish base in the northern countryside of Idlib, SDF advisor Polat Can tweeted and the U.S. official confirmed.

“For 5 months there has been joint intel cooperation on the ground and accurate monitoring, until we achieved a joint operation to kill Abu Bakir al-Bagdadi,” he tweeted.

The United States informed Turkey of the operation ahead of time to prevent an unintended clash of forces but did not specify the target due to concerns the information would be compromised, the U.S. official said. Ankara did not play a role in the operation.

“Turkey did not provide any assistance in this operation and he was located right next to their border,” the official said. “That shows you how little they do on countering ISIS.”

The official Twitter account for the Turkish Ministry of Defense tweeted that “Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place.”

Turkey earlier this month invaded northeastern Syria in an operation that has killed hundreds of Kurdish civilians and fighters. The Kurds were guarding tens of thousands of Islamic State prisoners and family members living in camps across the region.

In a temporary cease-fire agreement brokered by the United States, Turkey vowed to continue routing out the Islamic State in Syria. However, a large number of Islamic State detainees have been able to escape during the operation, including some who were deliberately freed by Turkish-backed forces. Many of them have ties to extremist groups.

Reports emerged Sunday that Iraq claimed to have provided Baghdadi’s exact location. However, the U.S. official disputed that account, saying the operation was triggered by him showing up at a place where the team had already established intelligence collection.

Update, Oct. 27, 2019: This article has been updated with additional details, including from Trump’s statement.