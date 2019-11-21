A Nation Held Hostage

El Salvador is widely regarded as the deadliest place on earth that is not a war zone, but it may as well be one.

The gang culture that has evolved since the end of the 12-year-long civil war in 1992 is unmatched for its brutality and scale of violence. The country’s defense ministry estimates that as many as 500,000 Salvadorans are involved in gangs—in a country of 6.5 million—either through direct participation or through coercion and extortion by relatives, amounting to 8 percent of the population.

El Salvador’s homicide rate spiked in 2015 at over 100 murders per 100,000 residents—giving it the world’s highest rate, well above that of the second- and third-highest countries, Honduras and Venezuela.

Almost all the murders in El Salvador over the past two decades have been connected in some way to a three-way gang war. The forces involved are at least 60,000 active gang members from the gangs Mara Salvatrucha (known as MS-13) and Barrio 18 (La 18), and the Salvadoran government’s outnumbered security force, which consists of 52,000 police, paramilitary, and military personnel.

El Salvador is characterized not only by widespread violence but also by the brutality with which the violence is carried out. After firearms, machetes are the most common murder weapon. Often, the aim is not just to kill, but to torture, maim, and dismember the victim. The emergence of an intricate gang culture with its own traditions, rules, and structures has transformed the act of killing into a ritual, filled with intentional references to sadism and satanism.

Videos and stories of these killings, which usually involve a group of laughing gang members gleefully hacking away at the body parts of a victim and removing organs, have paralyzed Salvadoran society, creating a pervasive atmosphere of fear: Anybody can be an informer for a gang, nobody is safe, any street can become a crime scene, anybody can disappear. Public killings are common, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all murders.

The roots of El Salvador’s current violence lie in the country’s civil war during the 1980s. The war was brutal and exposed many Salvadorans, particularly children, to horrific violence. The origins of the current gangs can be traced to those Salvadorans who fled to the United States, and in particular to Salvadoran teenagers in Los Angeles, who joined together in ethnic solidarity to protect themselves against other established gangs in the city.

Through radicalization during jail stints for nonviolent crimes, many Salvadorans were hardened and turned to violence, establishing the methods and networks now associated with MS-13, which had 8,000 to 10,000 members in the United States as of 2009. La 18, in contrast, was formed as one of the first multiracial, multiethnic gangs in the city and is now a mostly Central American gang, with between 30,000 and 50,000 members in the United States.

After the civil war in El Salvador ended in 1992, immigration policies in the United States became more restrictive, and migrants who had been convicted of crimes were sent back to the country, bringing gang culture and violence to an already struggling state. Through recruitment, extortion, and coercion, the gangs continued to grow in number and influence, gaining ever-greater control over the country.

Today, El Salvador is paralyzed. Turf wars have split families, made travel impossible, and rendered the government powerless. In many cities, it is impossible to cross the street due to the boundaries of rival gangs’ territory. When entering a new neighborhood by car, visitors often have to flash their lights or roll windows down to indicate allegiance to the gang that controls it—or face violence.

Disappearances are common, and following up with the police is not recommended, as informers and moles are everywhere. If the body is found, burials are held as quickly as possible, and funerals are conducted quietly: They have often been targeted for repeat murders. The police are always on high alert, and police officers wear balaclavas to protect their identities. Even so, attacks on the police are common, including shootings during investigations at crime scenes.

This atmosphere of terror helps explain why many Salvadorans see migration as the only answer—and flee to Mexico and the United States. Last year, a large migrant caravan arrived at the United States’ southern border at Tijuana, Mexico, composed largely of people fleeing gang violence in El Salvador and Honduras.

Young people grow up in warlike conditions and are often socialized into the gang, beginning for MS-13 with a 13-second beating. The ubiquity of violence is devastating to regular psychological development—and this violence is normalized. One widely shared video showed a group of gang members cleaving off the hands of a victim and then playing with the fingers, all while laughing hysterically. The knowledge that the perpetrators are most likely sober, as gang rules often prohibit intoxication, makes it even more terrifying.

Traditionally, both major gangs have operated in a decentralized way, usually financed through daily extortion promises, which range from just $2 to $3 for small businesses and $5 to $20 for medium-sized businesses and distributors. However, through combined extortion of 70 percent of all businesses in the country, the gangs collect large amounts of money, with estimated revenues of $31.2 million for MS-13. The money spent because of gangs, either through extortion or buying private security, combined with the money lost because of violence, amounts to a staggering $4 billion per year, about 15 percent of the country’s GDP, according to a report from the Central Reserve Bank.

In the past, the Nationalist Republican Alliance (known by its Spanish acronym ARENA), the traditional right-wing party that has held control over El Salvador for much of its postwar history, has been known to strike pacts with gangs that allowed extortion collection as well as executions of rivals. Testimony from 2017 showed that the bribes amounted to $350,000 in the 2014 elections by the two parties, and the eventual winning party, the left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, promised up to $10 million in microcredit to gang leaders in exchange for an electoral victory.







But the election in February of a new, young, dynamic president from neither of the two major parties—Nayib Armando Bukele—has brought hope. He has pledged to eradicate gangs in the country within three to four years, launched a territorial control plan to take back areas under gang control, and, under his watch, the Salvadoran police reported more than 5,000 arrests in two months. He has also declared a state of emergency in the country’s prison system.

He has also created a new anti-corruption body, dubbed Plan Cuscatlán, which will support investigations and implement policies to combat corruption and impunity. Bukele has been in office for only a few months, and it is too soon to assess whether his plans have had a major impact.

During his first 150 days in office, the murder rate has dropped precipitously. The first seven months of 2019 were the least violent months in the last 15 years (except for 2013 and the 2012 gang truce). On July 31, not a single killing was recorded—only the eighth murder-free day in 19 years. However, violence and disappearances remain a fact of life.

Even with a new reformist government in place, it is not hard to see why so many Salvadorans still see emigration as the only way out. For now, fear, violence, and intimidation remain an unavoidable part of everyday life.