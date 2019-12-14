Our Top Weekend Reads

The U.K. election on Thursday delivered an overwhelming Conservative majority and, with it, a clear mandate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As he turns his attention to the final stages of Brexit, the European Union is happy to take a step back.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump will be left wanting international friends as he faces an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives next week. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton didn’t have the same problem.

And detained Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang province are being released into “poverty alleviation” programs. But these are merely a cover for forced labor.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top 5 weekend reads.

1. Boris Johnson’s Victory Is Exactly What the EU Wants

The European Union can sleep happily with the outcome of the U.K. election. By handing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson a clear mandate to deliver Brexit, the issue is now confined to the island of Britain. London must now contend with a rejuvenated separatist movement in Scotland, but the EU can stay at a comfortable distance, Garvan Walshe writes.

2. World Leaders Stood Behind Bill Clinton When He Was Impeached. Not So Trump.

When former U.S. President Bill Clinton faced impeachment in 1998, he drew on his carefully cultivated network of friendly world leaders for political support. But Trump has spent his presidency trampling over long-standing U.S. allies, so he can expect to find little international support as his own impeachment picks up speed, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

3. Xinjiang’s New Slavery

In China’s Xinjiang province, detained Uighurs are being released into “poverty alleviation” programs. But similar to the way “reeducation camps” and “job training” simply serve as rhetorical veils for more sinister tools of repression, these programs mask a widespread, burgeoning system of forced labor, Adrian Zenz writes.

4. U.S. Bureaucratic Blunder Could Cost Somalia Desperately Needed Debt Relief

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire pushed through a number of unpopular reforms to secure IMF and World Bank aid. But funding disbursements require U.S. authorization, and lawmakers didn’t include Somalia in Congress’s upcoming spending bills, leaving U.S. officials scrambling, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer and Keith Johnson write.

5. Sudan’s New Government Can’t Succeed If It Remains on the U.S. Blacklist

Despite the end of the presidency of known al-Qaeda enabler Omar al-Bashir, Sudan remains on the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. This isolates the country from potential international support and undermines genuine efforts at democratization, Hala al-Karib and El Sadig Hassan write.