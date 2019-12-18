House Debates Historic Vote to Impeach Trump Over Ukraine

President Donald Trump is expected to become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, following a historic vote on Wednesday that will likely be mostly along party lines.

Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled chamber are in the midst of debating two articles of impeachment against Trump, who stands accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to allegations that he pressured Ukraine’s president into helping his 2020 reelection prospects. Lawmakers are expected to hold a final vote on each article of impeachment Wednesday evening.

“It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, opening the impeachment debate. “If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty … he gave us no choice.”

But Trump, who is the first U.S. president ever to face impeachment heading into an election year, is almost certainly not to be removed from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated the trial in the Republican-held Senate will be a speedy one, and he has the majority of votes in Trump’s favor to bat down impeachment. “We will have a largely partisan outcome,” McConnell said on Tuesday.

Trump himself has refused to cooperate with the impeachment process, barring his officials from responding to congressional requests, and in a searing six-page letter to Pelosi on Tuesday he compared the impeachment vote to a “Star Chamber” and said “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.” Trump also repeated a host of discredited conspiracy theories about his 2020 political rival Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and their connection to Ukraine. Pelosi later told reporters the letter was “really sick.”

House Republicans decried the impeachment process as unfair, saying the Democrats pushed the process forward on a rushed timeline and refused to allow testimony of some witnesses the Republicans pushed to call. They insisted that Trump did not commit any crimes in his dealings with Ukraine, and some said House Democrats were trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election through impeachment.

“It is a matter for the voters, not this house, not in this way, not in the way this is being done,” said Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. “The people of America see through this. The people of America understand due process, and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s house.”

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters that the president would be working all day: “He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.” Shortly afterward, the president tweeted: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

Months of bitterly partisan depositions and public hearings preceded Wednesday’s vote, previewing what is expected to be a vote on party lines. Centrist Democrats, including those in hotly contested districts that lean Republican, have lined up behind impeachment despite a campaign of coaxing and pressure from the White House to peel off at least some Democratic votes.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been told more times that I can count that the vote I’ll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career. That may be,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a freshman Michigan Democrat who was formerly a CIA officer and senior Pentagon official, wrote in an op-ed explaining her decision to back impeachment. “But in the national security world that I come from, we are trained to make hard calls on things, even if they are unpopular, if we believe the security of the country is at stake.”

The Republicans did notch one victory in the run-up to the impeachment vote: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat, is expected to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republicans this week. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats in the House who opposed impeachment. The other Democrat who has signaled he will vote against impeachment is Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, from a Republican-leaning district in Maine, has distinguished himself as the only Democrat prepared to split his vote on the two articles of impeachment. In a statement, he said he would vote in favor of the abuse of power article of impeachment but against the article accusing the president of obstructing Congress.

Those won’t be enough to dismiss the impeachment charges against Trump, however, setting the stage for a Senate impeachment trial in early 2020.

The historic vote follows a monthslong investigation by House lawmakers, which was triggered by an anonymous whistleblower complaint from a CIA official who alleged that Trump had sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden during a phone call between the two leaders on July 25. The revelation prompted Pelosi, who until then had resisted calls for impeachment, to open an impeachment investigation in late September. The subsequent probe revealed how the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought to carve out a diplomatic back channel to Ukraine as he spearheaded efforts to pressure leaders in the post-Soviet nation to investigate widely debunked theories about Biden’s involvement in Ukraine and claims that Ukraine sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The president and members of the Republican Party have consistently denied that Trump acted inappropriately toward Ukraine, and they have accused Democrats of pursuing a politically motivated investigation in a bid to remove Trump from office.

Democrats have defended the process as a bid to protect the integrity of U.S. elections and to defend the Constitution. “We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct when the president threatens the very integrity of that election,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Wednesday. “We must act without delay.”

In a letter sent to McConnell on Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) called for former National Security Advisor John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to appear as witnesses at the Senate trial, but the request was dismissed by McConnell on Tuesday.

Public opinion on impeachment remains sharply divided. There was a bump in support for impeachment at the time Pelosi announced the investigation, but since then public opinion has remained largely stable throughout weeks of public hearings. A CNN poll last week found that 45 percent of Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

Only two previous presidents in U.S. history have been impeached. The first was Andrew Johnson, a white supremacist who was impeached in 1868. The second was Bill Clinton, who was impeached in 1998 on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. President Richard Nixon narrowly avoided impeachment by resigning before a House vote on three articles of impeachment.

Update, Dec. 18, 2019: This article has been updated with further details.