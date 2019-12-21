Our Top Weekend Reads

Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached in the history of the United States. His case will now move to the U.S. Senate, where Republican lawmakers are expected to acquit him.

Meanwhile, as the British Labour Party mulls its future after a shocking electoral defeat, its leader might not be the only one on the chopping block—an honest examination of the party’s progressive platform might be needed, too.

And Turkey unveiled a bold and comprehensive plan to the United Nations detailing its efforts to resettle large numbers of refugees in Northern Syria.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top 5 weekend reads.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, making him the third U.S. president ever to be impeached. The vote largely fell on partisan lines, however, and he is expected to remain in office when his case goes to trial in the Senate, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon and Robbie Gramer report.

The British Labour Party’s left-wing Corbynistas were captivated by a 1970s-era dream of abundance for all. But they failed to appreciate the distance between having a good idea and implementing it, dooming the party at the polls, Andrew Brown writes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cultivated an image for himself as the national security prime minister. But that quest has engorged the military at the expense of the foreign ministry, Sam Sokol writes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently outlined a plan to resettle 1 million Syrian refugees in Northern Syria, detailing one of the largest and most ambitious public construction projects on foreign-occupied land in modern history, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch and Lara Seligman report.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to curtail the power of roving drug cartels in his country. But with criminal organizations operating at full capacity and homicide numbers steadily rising, López Obrador ’s record is disheartening, Ryan C. Berg and Alejandro Poire write.