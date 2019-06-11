Election2020
The Democratic candidates on foreign policy.
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator from Vermont
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator from California
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. congressman from Texas
Cory Booker
U.S. senator from New Jersey
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator from Minnesota
Julián Castro
Former secretary of housing and urban development
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
Bill de Blasio
Mayor of New York City
John Delaney
Former U.S. congressman from Maryland
Steve Bullock
Governor of Montana
John Hickenlooper
Former governor of Colorado
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator from New York
Tim Ryan
U.S. congressman from Ohio
Marianne Williamson
Self-help author and activist
Jay Inslee
Governor of Washington
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator from Colorado
Joe Biden
Former vice president
China
“While Trump is pursuing a damaging and erratic trade war, without any real strategy, China is positioning itself to lead the world in renewable energy. While Trump is attacking our friends, China is pressing its advantage all over the world. So you bet I’m worried about China—if we keep following Trump’s path.”
June 11, 2019, at an Iowa campaign event
Human Rights & China
“China’s continuing oppression of its own people, especially the abuse and internment of more than one million Uyghurs, is one of the worst human rights crises in the world today. It can’t be ignored. Human rights must be at the core—not periphery—of our engagement in the world.”
June 4, 2019, on Twitter
Climate Change
“He will not only recommit the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change – he will go much further than that. He will lead an effort to get every major country to ramp up the ambition of their domestic climate targets.”
Yemen
“Biden believes it is past time to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen and cancel the blank check the Trump administration has given Saudi Arabia for its conduct of that war.”
May 1, 2019, from a campaign spokesperson in the Washington Post
Russia
“Russia’s assault on democracy and subversion of democratic political systems calls for a strong response. The United States and its allies must improve their ability to deter Russian military aggression and work together more closely to strengthen their energy security and prevent Russia’s nonmilitary forms of coercion. They must also reduce the vulnerability of their political systems, media environments, financial sectors, and cyber-infrastructure.”
January/February 2018, from a co-authored piece in Foreign Affairs
“Foreign election interference is not only a serious threat to our democratic institutions, it’s a threat to our national security. Russia and other authoritarian regimes are actively seeking to try to change outcomes of our democratic elections, and we can’t allow that to happen.”
Feb. 22, 2019, on Twitter
North Korea
“This guy [Kim Jong Un] is a thug.”
Feb. 28, 2019, at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska at Omaha
Iran
“The way to keep Iran from being a nuclear power is to stay in the agreement. That’s what was negotiated.”
May 14, 2019, at a New Hampshire campaign stop
Israel/Palestine
“I firmly believe that the actions that Israel’s government has taken over the past the past several years—the steady and systematic expansion of settlements, the legalization of outposts, land seizures—they’re moving us and, more importantly, they’re moving Israel in the wrong direction.”
April 18, 2016, at a J Street gala
International Institutions
“I strongly support NATO. I believe it is the single most significant military alliance in the history of the world. And I think it’s been the basis upon which we’ve been able to keep peace and stability for the past 70 years. And it is the heart of our collective security. It is the basis upon which the United States is able to exercise its responsibilities in other parts of the world as well.”
Feb. 16, 2019, at the Munich Security Conference
“I think, first of all, we’ve got to stop treating NATO like a protection racket, which is the way we’re doing it now.”
Feb. 16, 2019, at the Munich Security Conference
Trade
“Fair trade is important. Not free trade. Fair trade. And I think that back in the time during the Clinton administration, it made sense at the moment.”
May 13, 2019, in an Associated Press interview
“I’m a fair trader. That’s why I’ve been arguing for a long time that we should treat other countries the way in which they treat us, which is, particularly as it relates to China: If they want to trade here, they’re going to be under the same rules.”
April 30, 2019, at an Iowa campaign stop
Immigration
“Deporting Dreamers just a few days before their high school graduation, separating children from their parents on the border. That isn’t who we are. We’re better than that.”
May 7, 2019, at a Nevada campaign rally
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator from Vermont
Trade & China
“Since the China trade deal I voted against, America has lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs. It’s wrong to pretend that China isn’t one of our major economic competitors. When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies.”
May 1, 2019, on Twitter
Yemen
“The bottom line is that the United States should not be supporting a catastrophic war led by a despotic regime with a dangerous and irresponsible foreign policy.”
March 13, 2019, in a Senate floor speech
North Korea
“I think, look, nuclear weapons in the hands of a brutal, irresponsible dictator is a bad idea. And if Trump can succeed … through face-to-face meetings with Kim Jong Un and rid that country of nuclear weapons, that is a very good thing. So I think that the idea of going and meeting face to face with your adversaries is a good idea.”
Feb. 25, 2019, at a CNN town hall
Saudi Arabia
“This is a despotic dictatorship that does not tolerate dissent, that treats women as third-class citizens, and has spent the last several decades exporting a very extreme form of Islam around the world. Saudi Arabia is currently devastating the country of Yemen in a catastrophic war in alliance with the United States.”
Oct. 9, 2018, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“I helped lead the effort for the first time to utilize the War Powers Act to get the United States out of these Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, which is the most horrific humanitarian disaster on Earth.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Israel/Palestine
“I am not anti-Israel, but the fact of the matter is Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly.”
April 22, 2019, at a CNN town hall
Climate Change
“Our job is to rally the entire planet to stand up to the fossil fuel industry, which continues to make huge profits while their carbon emissions destroy the planet for our children and grandchildren.”
Oct. 9, 2018, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“I’ll tell you what else, in my view, is a national security issue. And that is: We have got, as a nation, to reject Trump’s idea that climate change is a hoax.”
“I fear very much the kind of world that we’re leaving to our kids in terms of more drought, more flooding, more extreme weather disturbances, more rising ocean levels. And when those things happen, by the way, they become a national security issue, because people migrate. … If I’m living in the Mideast someplace and I can’t grow food on my land, I’m going to pick up and leave, and that causes conflict.”
April 15, 2019, at a Fox News town hall
Immigration
“Our job is to fight back against brutal immigration policies that require separating migrant families when they are detained at the border and require children to be put in cages. Migrants and refugees should be treated with compassion and respect when they reach Europe or the United States. Yes, we need better international cooperation to address the flow of migrants across borders, but the solution is not to build walls and amplify the cruelty toward those fleeing impossible conditions as a deterrence strategy.”
Oct. 9, 2018, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“We [have] got to look at the root causes. And you have a situation where Honduras, among other things, is a failing state, massive corruption. You got gangs who are telling families that if a 10-year-old does not join their gang, their family is going to be killed. What we have got to do on day one and invite the presidents and the leadership of Central America and Mexico together. This is a hemispheric problem.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Energy
“Ban fracking and new fossil fuel infrastructure and keep oil, gas, and coal in the ground by banning fossil fuel leases on public lands.”
“End exports of coal, natural gas, and crude oil.”
Human Rights
“Work with pro-democracy forces around the world to build societies that work for and protect all people. In the United States, Europe, and elsewhere, democracy is under threat by forces of intolerance, corruption, and authoritarianism.”
Iran
“I will do everything I can to prevent a war with Iran, which would be far worse than [the] disastrous war with Iraq.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Human Rights
“Around the world, democracy is under assault. Authoritarian governments are gaining power. Right-wing demagogues are gaining strength. Movements toward openness and pluralism have stalled and begun to reverse. Inequality is rapidly growing, transforming rule by the people into rule by wealthy elites. And here at home, many American politicians seem to accept—even embrace—the politics of division and resentment.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Trade
“As President, I won’t hand America’s leverage to big corporations to use for their own narrow purposes — I’ll use it to create and defend good American jobs, raise wages and farm income, combat climate change, lower drug prices, and raise living standards worldwide. We will engage in international trade — but on our terms and only when it benefits American families.”
“We must do the hard work of transforming every aspect of our current approach to trade: from our negotiating process to the negotiating objectives we pursue to the way we enforce agreements.”
July 29, 2019, in a policy announcement on Medium
“U.S. trade policy has delivered one punch in the gut after another to workers and to the unions that fight for them.”
“Policymakers promised that open markets would lead to open societies. Wow. Did Washington get that one wrong. Efforts to bring capitalism to the global stage unwittingly helped create the conditions for anti-democratic countries to rise up and lash out.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“In some cases, as with our support for Saudi Arabia’s proxy war in Yemen, U.S. policies risk generating even more extremism.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Saudi Arabia
“Saudi Arabia brutally murdered a journalist in its own consulate and bombed Yemeni civilians with US-armed warplanes. And if that wasn’t bad enough, it also may have transferred US weapons to violent extremists. It’s time to start holding Saudi Arabia accountable.”
Feb. 22, 2019, on Twitter
Yemen
“We need to face the ugly truth – by continuing to enable Saudi Arabia, America is complicit in the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. We must end our support for this war now.”
Feb. 6, 2019, in a news release
Afghanistan
“We’ve turned the corner in Afghanistan so many times that we’re now going in circles. Poppy production is up. The Taliban are on the rise. Afghan forces are taking unsustainable losses. The government is losing territory and credibility.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Syria & Afghanistan
“I think it is right to get our troops out of Syria—and, let me add, I think it’s right to get our troops out of Afghanistan.”
Jan. 2, 2019, in an interview with MSNBC
China
“China is on the rise, using its economic might to bludgeon its way onto the world stage and offering a model in which economic gains legitimize oppression.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Russia
“To mask its decline, Russia is provoking the international community with opportunistic harassment and covert attacks—including just this week, when Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy ships near Crimea.”
“Vladimir Putin attacks the free press and thumps his chest about the power of Russia, but his real power comes from state-run corporations conveniently overseen by his friends and cronies. Corruption.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Climate Change
“Like we have before, we should bank on American ingenuity and American workers to lead the global effort to face down this threat — and create more than a million good jobs here at home.”
June 4, 2019, in a campaign post on Medium
North Korea
“I want to see the President succeed, but a handshake is no substitute for a binding, verifiable deal.”
June 12, 2018, in a news release
Iran
“Our intelligence community told us again and again: The #IranDeal was working to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. If Iran continues to abide by the terms of the deal, you bet I will support returning to it.”
Feb. 23, 2019, on Twitter
Israel/Palestine
“I believe that as a good ally to everyone in the region that we should be pushing hard back toward a two-state solution and toward insisting on both parts, and that is security for Israel and dignity and self-determination for all of the Palestinian people.”
April 12, 2019, at an event at the University of New Hampshire
International Institutions
“America is strongest when we work together with our allies – including the 28 NATO members who share our democratic values. Undermining NATO is a gift to Putin that @realDonaldTrump seems all too happy to give.”
July 11, 2018, on Twitter
Terrorism
“Just like the hateful terrorism of al Qaeda and ISIS, domestic right-wing terrorism is completely incompatible with American values. It is a threat to the safety and security of the United States, and we must not tolerate it in the United States.”
Nov. 29, 2018, in a speech at American University
Energy
“On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that says no more drilling — a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases, including for drilling offshore and on public lands.”
April 15, 2019, in a campaign post on Medium
Immigration
“I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat, and I don’t think mommas and babies are the place that we should be spending our resources. Separating a momma from a baby does not make this country safer.”
Aug. 22, 2018, in an interview with CNN
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator from California
Afghanistan
“I believe we should bring back our troops from Afghanistan, but I also believe that we need to have a presence there in terms of supporting what the leaders of Afghanistan want to do in terms of having peace in that region and certainly suppressing any possibility of ISIS or any other terrorist organization from gaining any steam.”
June 19, 2019, interview with the New York Times
Russia
Foreign powers are “infecting the White House like malware.”
Jan. 27, 2019, at campaign launch
Climate Change
“It’s a climate crisis. It represents an existential threat to us as a species. And the fact that we have a president of the United States who has embraced science fiction over science fact will be to our collective peril. … That is why I support a Green New Deal. It is why I believe on day one and as president will reenter us in the Paris agreement, because we have to take these issues seriously.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Immigration
“As president, while I fight for Congress to pass 21st Century immigration reform, I won’t wait. I’ll take action to lift barriers Dreamers face to pursuing legal status and put them on a meaningful path to citizenship.”
June 12, 2019, in immigration plan
“I will immediately by executive action reinstate DACA status and DACA protection to those young people. … I will also immediately put in place immediate process for reviewing the cases for asylum. I will release children from cages.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran
“I would also look toward expanding [the Iran nuclear deal]. … To be honest with you, I would like to see it also cover ballistic missile testing.”
June 18, 2019, in an MSNBC interview
Israel/Palestine
“I believe that the only viable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the only way Israel can remain a Jewish and democratic state is two states for two peoples living side by side. Palestinians should be able to govern themselves in their own state in peace and dignity just as Israelis deserve a secure homeland for the Jewish people.”
“I believe Israel should never be a partisan issue. I will do everything in my power to ensure broad and bipartisan support for Israel’s security and right to self-defense. That is why I strongly support America’s security assistance to Israel, and I am committed to strengthen the American-Israeli security and defense relationship.”
June 3, 2019, in a message to the American Jewish Committee
North Korea
“Like many, we are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of a preemptive military strike on North Korea and the risks of miscalculation and retaliation. … without congressional authorization a preventative or preemptive U.S. military strike would lack either a Constitutional basis or legal authority.”
Feb. 5, 2018, letter to Trump with other Democratic senators
“This President should take the North Korean nuclear threat and its crimes against humanity seriously. This is not a photo-op. Our security and our values are at stake.”
June 30, 2019, on Twitter
Russia
“I think we’re all clear that Russia attacked our country during the 2016 election and that they are continuing to attack us today. Russia not only attacked one of our most sacred democratic values, which is a free and fair election, but also, I believe, our very American identity.”
Aug. 1, 2018, in the Senate Intelligence Committee
Saudi Arabia
“Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and for its human rights abuses in Yemen. The last thing we should do is sell them billions in weapons. That’s why this week I voted to block the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.”
June 22, 2019, on Twitter
Syria & Iraq & Afghanistan
“As president, she’ll end the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and protracted military engagements in places like Syria. But she’ll do so responsibly – by consulting our Generals and Ambassadors, not via tweet.”
Trade
“I don’t support [the Trans-Pacific Partnership] in its current form. While I support finding ways to increase exports for U.S. goods and expanding trade opportunities, I will oppose any trade deal that doesn’t look out for the best interest of workers and risks invalidating California’s landmark climate change and environmental laws.”
Oct. 14, 2016, in a Los Angeles Times interview
“I would not have voted for NAFTA, because I believe that we can do a better job to protect American workers.”
May 12, 2019, on CNN’s State of the Union
“I call it the Trump trade tax. … Yet again we are going to have a situation where American consumers are going to have to pay a price for this administration’s trade policy.”
June 5, 2019, in an interview with McClatchy
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Afghanistan
“Endless war cannot continue. And if you look at Afghanistan or a number of other places where we are operating, with boots on the ground, we’re operating on an authorization for use of military force from 2001. … We don’t want to put ourselves in a position where another generation finds itself being deployed again because of another attack, but simply staying there infinitely with no plan is not going to work. And neither is leaving with no plan.”
Jan. 23, 2019, while announcing his 2020 exploratory committee
China
“We’ve got to recognize that the China challenge really is a serious one. This is not something to dismiss or wave away. And if you look at what China is doing, they’re using technology for the perfection of dictatorship. But their fundamental economic model isn’t going to change because of some tariffs.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Climate Change
“We must treat climate change as the existential security challenge it is … America can rise to this national challenge [with] an approach that should include a carbon tax and dividend to reorient our economy around a more sensible rewards system. It includes quadrupling American R&D to at least 25 billion dollars a year, and leading the way on research into renewable energy, energy storage, and carbon storage.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Human Rights
“It is hard to stand for human rights abroad when we are turning away asylum seekers at our own borders.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Immigration
“We don’t need a wall from sea to shining sea. What we need is to manage immigration and our border humanely, securely, and effectively.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Iran
“Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons should remain a core tenet of our global leadership. For this reason, I will rejoin our international partners and recommit the United States to the Iran nuclear deal. Whatever its imperfections, this was perhaps as close to a true ‘art of the deal’ as it gets.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Iraq
“We must remember that the lesson of the Iraq disaster is not that there is anything wrong with standing for American values, but rather that any action in the name of such values must be strategic, legitimate, and constrained by the premise that we only use force when left with no alternative.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Israel/Palestine
“A two-state solution that achieves legitimate Palestinian aspirations and meets Israel’s security needs remains the only viable way forward, and it will be our policy to support such a solution actively. And if Prime Minister Netanyahu makes good on his promise to annex West Bank settlements, he should know that a President Buttigieg would take steps to make sure that American taxpayers won’t help foot the bill.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
International Institutions
“Seventy years after the founding of NATO, we must repair the strained relationships with our European allies—not because we owe them or they owe us, but because America is more effective when we work with strong and able partners, and when those partners can trust America’s word.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
North Korea
“You will not see me exchanging love letters on White House letterhead with a brutal dictator who starves and murders his own people. But you will see my administration work to create the conditions that would make it possible to welcome North Korea into the international community.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Russia
“Russia throws its weight around abroad—most egregiously, of course, their unacceptable interference in our elections, which weakened America both by helping to elect an unstable administration and by eroding confidence in our democracy itself. We must be ready to deter such behavior in the future, through diplomatic, economic, and even cyber tools and information operations.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Saudi Arabia
“We will remain open to working with a regime like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the benefit of the American people. But we can no longer sell out our deepest values for the sake of fossil fuel access and lucrative business deals. If we recognize that the torture and execution of dissidents is wrong, then we should have the courage to say that it is wrong on both sides of the Gulf.”
June 11, 2019, in a speech at Indiana University
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Afghanistan
“My hope would be that there would be no American troops in Afghanistan at the end of my first term, but it’s impossible to know that for sure given that the reality on the ground might lead us to have to have people there if we can accomplish goals in that time frame.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
China
“There are aspects of Chinese behavior that are deeply problematic—their piracy of intellectual property. … They have taken advantage of frameworks to their own benefit, and we haven’t had some of the same benefits. But China is in the midst of an historic increase in prosperity, and that is not something America should be threatened by at all.”
June 18, 2019, in an interview with Hill.TV
“I’m a cult hero in China already. The Chinese government took three days to think about it, and then decided they really liked this—the Asian guy running for president. So they put my face all over Sina, and Weibo, and WeChat, and then the rest of it.”
Feb. 15, 2019, in a speech at Harvard University
“I think China’s being set up as the antagonist by the U.S. If we can see China’s rise as complementary, that would be the best hope. That, unfortunately, is not what I think is the American tendency. But if I become president, hopefully I can make it so.”
Feb. 15, 2019, in a speech at Harvard University
Trade & China
“So, we need to—to crack down on Chinese malfeasance in the trade relationship, but the tariffs and the trade war are the wrong way to go.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Climate Change
“I’m for carbon fee and dividend, rejoining the Paris accord, investing hundreds of billions in a more resilient infrastructure. I’m for the spirit of the Green New Deal. … I would also invest in carbon capture and sequestration and geoengineering measures, because, in my mind, unfortunately at this point we either have to expect the worst or start trying to counteract the worst effects.”
March 27, 2019, in an interview with CNET
“Climate change is an existential threat to our way of life, humans and penguins alike. And to the extent I ever suggested I am not fully committed, then I conveyed the wrong message. … The last four years have been the four warmest years in recorded history, you don’t need to be a genius or a scientist to say that climate change is picking up.”
April 28, 2019, at a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa
Energy
“Nuclear isn’t a perfect solution, but it’s a solid solution for now, and a technology we should invest in as we move to a future powered primarily by renewable energy.”
Iran
“I think it was a mistake that we withdrew from the agreement … I would rejoin that agreement, which is multilateral. … What we can’t do is saber-rattle and make it so that the tensions in the region escalate to armed conflict.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with WBUR
Defense
“As President, I will … Sign a repeal to the [Authorization for Use of Military Force], returning the authority to declare war to Congress, and refuse to engage in anything other than emergency military activity without the express consent of Congress. Regularly audit the Department of Defense. Focus our federal budget on fixing problems at home instead of spending trillions of dollars abroad.”
Immigration & Human Rights
“We need to drastically increase funding for asylum courts so that we can hear these cases in a timely manner. We must treat asylum-seekers in a humane manner, not keeping them in cages or separated from family members.”
“We need to work with our allies in the Northern Triangle in order to improve the situation on the ground. We need to help them build their economies up and diversify them. We need to help the government combat violence in these areas, which is cited by over 20% of migrants as being the cause for their desire to leave their homes.”
June 2019, in an interview with Amnesty International USA
Immigration
“We should not pretend that it is remotely feasible to round up and deport more than 12 million undocumented immigrants without collapsing regional economies and separating families. We need to implement real policies and solutions. … We need humane policies for immigration, not distractions.”
June 24, 2019, on Twitter
Saudi Arabia
“First, we need to stop getting involved with countries that are carrying out these atrocities. One thing I’d do is end all aid to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as a result of their actions in Yemen. … As many of the governments engaged in these persecutions are heavily reliant on oil, we should also move towards renewables so that we stop subsidizing their actions.”
June 2019, in an interview with Amnesty International USA
Israel/Palestine
“Israel is a very, very important ally of the U.S. Certainly some of the actions that are being taken there are deeply problematic and run afoul of some of the standards that we’d like see countries meet. I’d be hesitant to say that they are in violation of those standards.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
Russia
“I just want to agree that I think Russia is our biggest geopolitical threat, because they’ve been hacking our democracy successfully. They’ve been laughing their asses off about it for the last couple of years, and we should focus on that before we start worrying about other threats.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. congressman from Texas
Iraq & Afghanistan
“We need to end the wars that began, in the case of Afghanistan, nearly 18 years ago, in the case of Iraq, nearly 28 years ago. Bring these service members back to their home country, to their communities, support them as they transition into civilian life. We have to decide that we will not achieve our foreign-policy goals on the backs of 18- and 19- and 20-year-old service members who are deployed in dozens of countries, half a world away, right now. We have to begin to bring these wars to a close and address legitimate foreign-policy concerns and goals through our diplomacy, and through working with other countries in the region.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
China
“If we’re going to … be successful in this standoff with China … I’d much rather do this with friends than go it alone, as we are right now. And to do that, we’re going to need the European Union. We’re going to need Canada and Mexico. We’re going to need our traditional friends and allies.”
May 2019, in an interview in New Hampshire
Trade & China
“Trump knows full well how destructive his trade wars have been. They amount to one of the biggest middle-class tax hikes in history. But even with so many farmers crippled by tariffs, drowning in debt, and some farms still underwater, our President has refused to throw them a meaningful lifeline. … And the more time I spend listening in rural communities, the clearer it becomes: China isn’t paying the price for this reckless trade war. We are.”
May 21, 2019, in an op-ed in CNN
Climate Change
“Climate change is the greatest threat we face—one which will test our country, our democracy, and every single one of us. The stakes are clear: We are living in a transformed reality, where our longstanding inaction has not only impacted our climate but led to a growing emergency that has already started to sap our economic prosperity and public health—worsening inequality and threatening our safety and security.”
Immigration
“I would never again separate another family when they come here at their most vulnerable and desperate moment. And I will make every effort, and we will spare no expense, to reunite those families who have already been separated. And then let’s do this together—and let’s not do it as Democrats or independents or Republicans, but let’s do this as Americans. Let’s rewrite our immigration laws in our own image. Let’s reflect our values, our reality, the best interests and traditions of this country that’s comprised of immigrants and asylum-seekers and refugees.”
May 21, 2019, in a CNN town hall
Iran
“Iran deal best path to keep Iran from having nuclear weapons. Decertifying undermines this, creates uncertainty, separates us from allies.”
Oct. 13, 2017, on Twitter
Iraq
“President Trump is escalating tensions, is provoking yet another war in the Middle East where we find ourselves already engaged in war in so many countries: in Iraq, in Syria, in Yemen, not too far from there in Libya and in Afghanistan. So, we don’t need another war.”
May 25, 2019, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation”
Israel/Palestine
“Right now we don’t have the best negotiating partners on either side: We have a prime minister in Israel who has openly sided with racists—who, in a previous election, warned that the Arabs were coming to the polls—and on the Palestinian side, you have an ineffectual leader, in Mahmoud Abbas, who has not been very effective in bringing his side to the table either.”
March 19, 2019, in an interview at Keene State College in New Hampshire
“We cannot compel or force a two-state solution, but it should be our diplomatic goal. And every resource that we invest, every diplomatic effort should be towards that end. That’s the best way in the long term to guarantee the peace, the stability, and the human rights of all people in that region.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Terrorism & Immigration
“We’ve conflated the war on terror, the war on drugs, with immigration. This has led to mass deportations & militarization at a time of record safety on the U.S. border. False fear is cynically stoked to harm those who pose no threat to this country.”
Feb. 6, 2019, on Twitter
Cory Booker
U.S. senator from New Jersey
Afghanistan
“From my series of meetings and briefings in Afghanistan, it was clear that a diplomatic surge is needed in the country to further the efforts of peace and reconciliation. … I agree with our Ambassador and military leaders in Afghanistan that there is no military solution to the conflict.”
June 4, 2018, in a news release
“We need to bring our American troops home. We cannot have forever wars in this nation, and this is one area where I’m going to be determined to bring American troops home. … My driving force will be to bring our troops home safe and sound under the conditions that will lead toward peace and security in that region.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
China
“The Chinese have been taking advantage of this country and other nations on the planet Earth. They do not fight fair. They steal our intellectual property. They force the transfer of technology. … They unfairly subsidize industries to undercut the market for other countries. … Please give me the chance to be your president—I’m going to show you how to take on China and win. And I’m not going to do it by turning my back on our allies.”
May 12, 2019, in a speech in Laconia, New Hampshire
Climate Change
“The first question I was asked in Iowa was about #GreenNewDeal. The hard truth is climate change has imperiled our planet—it’s going to take bold action now to save it including dramatic investment in green energy that will create the jobs of the future. We can do this.”
Feb. 8, 2019, on Twitter
Energy
“If we want to move quickly toward a carbon-free future, nuclear has to be part of the equation.”
March 23, 2019, in a Washington Examiner interview
“At a time when we should be focused on swiftly transitioning to a clean energy future, we should not be creating a foundation for further fossil fuel extraction that puts our economy and environment at grave risk.”
March 14, 2019, in a news release
Immigration
“We need to have an immigration plan that has pathways to citizenship and doesn’t create such broad-scale fear.”
June 23, 2019, in an MSNBC interview
“When people come to this country, they do not leave their human rights at the border. … We cannot surrender our values and think that we are going to get border security. We actually will lose security and our values. We must fight for both.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran & International Institutions
“The President’s announcement is nothing less than an abdication of American leadership that jeopardizes our national security, makes the world less safe, and increases the prospect of Iran developing a nuclear weapon … an imperfect deal with years remaining to conduct further diplomacy was and remains better than a nuclear-armed Iran.”
“From walking away from a historic global climate agreement, to denigrating our closest allies in NATO, to now reversing course on the Iran deal, President Trump’s actions have been detrimental to global stability and maintaining peace in the world, and have left the American people worse off and at greater risk.”
May 8, 2018, in a news release
Iran
“For months, this Administration has led us on a march to war, with no off ramp. … To be absolutely clear, the 2001 AUMF does not grant the President authority to strike Iran — for that, he must go to Congress. Any military action in Iran that circumvents Congressional approval is a blatant and unconstitutional power grab.”
June 21, 2019, in a news release
Israel/Palestine
“Israel is not political to me. It’s not political. I was a supporter of Israel well before I was a United States senator. I was coming to AIPAC conferences well before I knew that one day I would be a federal officer. If I forget thee, o Israel, may I cut off my right hand.”
“That is why I’m a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 720, the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, which opposes international efforts to encourage BDS while protecting First Amendment rights.”
March 26, 2019, in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee
“My commitment right now is to affirming Israel’s right to exist, affirming Israel’s right to defend itself against enemies, which they have virtually surrounding them. But also to affirm the dignity and self-determination of Palestinian people. I believe that we can get back to kind of policies that affirm that two-state solution, affirm human rights, and that America can be a force to accomplishing that in Israel.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Russia
“It’s stunning that the United States of America was attacked. … And this president of United States has done what I consider is tantamount to malfeasance by not answering that attack. Putin respects strength, and we’re lying down in the face of ongoing attacks.”
Jan. 31, 2018, in an NPR interview
“It’s a fact that Russia attacked our democracy in 2016 to influence the presidential election in favor of Trump. Today Trump sided with Putin over our own intelligence & law enforcement officials & blamed the US for Russia’s attacks. Every American should be outraged.”
July 16, 2019, on Twitter
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“Now is not the time to arm Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and act as a complicit partner in the harm inflicted on thousands of innocent Yemeni civilians. Instead, it is time to hold both countries accountable for the atrocities they have committed. … This latest end-run around Congress illustrates the worst of the Administration’s foreign policy impulses — a disregard for the checks and balances of our democracy, a desire to kowtow to autocrats, and a refusal to stand up for the world’s most vulnerable populations.”
June 20, 2019, in a news release
Syria
“I’m deeply concerned that President Trump continues to conduct military operations without any comprehensive strategy or the necessary congressional authorization.”
April 13, 2018, in a news release
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator from Minnesota
Afghanistan
“We have been there longer than some of our young people have been on this earth.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Trade & China
“Glad that Department of Commerce announced tarrifs this week on steel imports from China & Japan. U.S. workers need level playing field.”
May 20, 2016, on Twitter
Iran & China
“Two threats—economic threat, China. Our major threat right now is what’s going on in the Middle East with Iran if we don’t get our act together.”
First Dem debate on June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Climate Change
“I believe in science. And that inviting climate change deniers onto your National Security Council is dangerous. We need to get back into the International Climate Change Agreement. Now.”
June 15, 2019, on Twitter
Immigration
“[Trump] has gut-punched us on that a number of times. We have the will to put the money at the border for better security, and combine it with some sensible reforms, including things like a path to citizenship, things like making sure that we have workers on our fields and in our factories that we need. But he has chosen instead to weaponize this, to politicize it.”
Nov. 25, 2018, on ABC’s This Week
“Senator Klobuchar will end all Administration discussions to cut off direct assistance funding for Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, recognizing that the cuts present a serious risk to our national security and undermine efforts to address the underlying conditions driving migration to the United States.”
June 18, 2019, in her plan for her first 100 days as president
Iran
“The Administration’s reckless policies increase the risk of armed conflict&isolate the U.S. The President was wrong to withdraw from the Iran Agreement and he can’t draw us into war w/out authorization from Congress. Acting alone makes America less safe.”
May 14, 2019, on Twitter
“The 2015 nuclear agreement imposed verifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program that would prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. Senator Klobuchar will negotiate to bring the United States back into the nuclear agreement with the goal of avoiding war and a nuclear-armed Iran.”
June 18, 2019, in her plan for her first 100 days as president
Israel/Palestine
“I think Israel, however, under Prime Minister Netanyahu, has been doing things that are not helpful to bringing peace to the Middle East. The way that he came out in favor of annexing the Golan Heights, what he has done when it comes to the settlements, the fact that we’re not engaging in serious discussions for a two-state solution, our country and the Palestinians and the Israelis, I think that this is setting us back.”
“And when Israel does things that I think are against public policy and international policy, I will call them out on it and I will work with them, but again, I think the way President Trump has done this has made it harder and harder for people to support Israel. You’re seeing a lot of young people that have fallen away from supporting this beacon of democracy in the Mideast, and I think that needs to change.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
International Institutions
“The consequences of berating our allies: As Trump rattles NATO, 42 percent of Germans now want U.S. troops out of the country.”
June 12, 2018, on Twitter
Russia
“We now know for certain that Russia invaded our democracy. They didn’t use bombs, jets or tanks. Instead, they planned a mission to undermine the foundation of our electoral system. … We need to take action now to prevent a recurrence of 2016—or something even worse.”
May 9, 2019, in an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times
“In 2017, Congress passed legislation providing additional authorities for the President to impose sanctions on Russia in response to its election interference and other aggressive actions. The Trump Administration has resisted full implementation of these sanctions. Senator Klobuchar will use these authorities to the fullest extent possible to impose serious costs on the Putin regime and its enablers for hostile acts against the United States and our allies.”
June 18, 2019, in her plan for her first 100 days as president
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“Today, the Senate spoke with a clear voice opposing U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition’s operations in Yemen. We refused to turn a blind eye to civilian casualties or the ongoing humanitarian crisis that continues to devastate Yemen and its people.”
March 13, 2019, in a Senate news release
Saudi Arabia & Human Rights
“There’s no confusion here. No moral equivocation. Jamal Khashoggi was the target of a ‘deliberate, premeditated execution,’ and the Saudi government must be accountable at the highest levels.”
June 19, 2019, on Twitter
Syria
“Using chemical weapons is an atrocity. These missile strikes targeted the air base used to launch the chemical attack, and it is right to show Assad that he will be held accountable. Moving forward, the Administration must consult with Congress.”
April 7, 2017, in a Senate news release
Terrorism
“You have a situation right now, where you look at what’s happened in places like that synagogue in Pittsburgh, when you look at the bombing attempts on leaders, including President Obama, in our nation. We have white supremacists, a resurgence of this kind of anger, and the Ku Klux Klan. And it just keeps getting worse. … And so I think that our country needs to take this just as seriously as we do other forms of terrorism.”
March 17, 2019, on NBC’s Meet the Press
Julián Castro
Former secretary of housing and urban development
China
“You want to outcompete China? We should start by building alliances around the world, not tearing them down. #SOTU”
Feb. 5, 2019, on Twitter
Russia
“I bet he’s hoping they’re going to do it again in 2020. … It’s incumbent upon Congress to help ensure that we do everything that we can to get to the truth that the Mueller report tried to lay out and also hold this administration accountable to make sure that we do take steps to secure our 2020 election.”
May 3, 2019, in an MSNBC interview
Climate Change
“The harder part is, I believe, that we need to invest in a big way in sustainability. … I like the concept of the Green New Deal, for instance, because I don’t think that we have to choose between protecting our planet and creating jobs and opportunity.”
May 27, 2019, at a New Hampshire meet-and-greet
“The first thing that I would do … is sign an executive order recommitting us to the Paris climate accord.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran
“The issue that I have with this administration is that they seem to be hellbent on moving us toward war with Iran.”
June 13, 2019, at a Fox News town hall
“The Iran Nuclear Agreement was a landmark achievement that prevented a nuclear-armed Iran for more than 3 years. If Iran continues to comply with the terms of the agreement as determined by the intelligence community, I will re-enter the U.S. into the #JCPOA as President.”
March 20, 2019, on Twitter
North Korea & Iran
“Instead of embracing that and making sure, as all of the intelligence agencies said, that Iran continued to abide by the terms of the agreement, this president haphazardly came in and said, you know what, we’re going to throw that out the window. … And it sends a signal to the rest of the world, including places like North Korea, that even if we engage in diplomatic efforts and move toward some sort of agreement that would keep them from developing further their nuclear capacity, that we’re not going to honor it.”
June 13, 2019, at a Fox News town hall
Israel/Palestine
“In abandoning our position as a good faith partner in the Middle East peace process, the Trump admin has enabled reckless actions like this from Netanyahu. US support for a two-state solution is on the line in November 2020.”
April 8, 2019, on Twitter
“I agree with former Secretary of State John Kerry that Israel has to choose. It’s going to be a Jewish state or a democratic state. That’s why I believe that a two-state solution is the best solution for Israel.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
International Institutions
“I believe that today the greatest threat to our national security is the fact that this president … is damaging the relationships we’ve had in place in the post-World War II era—whether it’s NATO or other alliances with individual countries—that have kept us safer.”
Jan. 6, 2019, in an ABC News interview
Terrorism
“Well, we have seen that there’s this underworld out there, in the internet and social media, where people are getting radicalized, right. That’s often a word unfortunately that has only been used when we talk about folks in the Middle East or Muslims … whole groups have been slandered, but it is accurate to say that several of these young men who have gone in and shot up, whether it’s a church or nightclub or other circumstances, here and also in other parts of the world, have been radicalized.”
April 5, 2019, in a Pod Save America interview
Trade
“I believe that the American worker should always come first. I also don’t think that we should summarily say no to striking trade agreements if they make sense for workers and for American business. … We have this global economy that already is established, and we’re competing in. It’s not realistic to think that we’re going to withdraw from that wholly. … I disagree with people who say we’re going to close off trade — I don’t agree with that.”
Feb. 2, 2019, in a New York Magazine interview
Human Rights
“I see housing as a human right.”
June 17, 2019, in a Los Angeles Times interview
Immigration
“We need a pathway to full and equal citizenship for the 11 million people living here peacefully, and contributing to our culture and our economy.”
“I am calling for a 21st century Marshall Plan for Central America, focusing on stabilizing the nations that are the main sources of migration to the United States.”
April 1, 2019, in a Medium post
“My plan also includes getting rid of Section 1325 of Immigration and Nationality Act … when somebody comes across the border, not to criminalize desperation. To treat that as a civil violation.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Afghanistan
“I recognize, like a lot of people, that we do need to withdraw from our engagements there. The question is how we do that. I disagree with this administration’s haphazard way of announcing and going about withdrawal. We need to withdraw in a way that is orderly, that respects our allies, that leaves the region as stable as we possibly can, given the circumstances.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Syria
“I think that many folks recognize that it was time for us to pull out of Syria. However, here’s the thing … both for our own sake, for the sake of our troops, for the sake of our allies, once you’re there, you have to actually have a solid plan for how you’re going to withdraw.”
Dec. 23, 2018, in a Meet the Press interview
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
Afghanistan
“I will end the wasteful regime-change wars that have taken such a toll on our troops and on the American people.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
“We can’t keep U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan thinking that we’re going to somehow squash this Taliban that has been there, and every other country that’s tried it failed.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
North Korea & China
“Trump’s trade-war against China has damaged, not helped, our economy, has undermined our efforts to denuclearize North Korea, and has strengthened the hand of Chinese anti-American militarists.”
Feb. 5, 2019, on Twitter
Climate Change
“President Trump’s decision today to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, making us just one of three countries in the world not to participate, is short-sighted and irresponsible.”
June 1, 2017, in a news release
“We cannot wait any longer to act on climate change. … We must pass my bill, the #OFFAct to protect our people and our planet by transitioning to a 100% clean energy economy by 2035.”
Dec. 20, 2017, in a news release
“I support the carbon neutrality goals of the Green New Deal and the awareness it has brought across the country on the critical issues of energy independence and the climate crisis, however, I do not support ‘leaving the door open’ to nuclear power unless and until there is a permanent solution to the problem of nuclear waste.”
Spring 2019, interview with the Washington Post
Immigration
“The Trump Administration’s use of children as pawns in the immigration debate is despicable and must end immediately. We obviously need comprehensive immigration reform.”
June 18, 2018, on Twitter
Saudi Arabia & Israel/Palestine & Iran
“Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia want to drag the United States into war with Iran, and Trump is submitting to their wishes. The cost in money and lives will be catastrophic.”
April 9, 2019, on Twitter
Iraq & Iran
“Intel officials & politicians led us into Iraq war. Now Trump’s using the same playbook to lead our country into war with Iran. The cost in lives & treasure will be infinitely greater than the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, & Syria, and will undermine our ntnl security. #NoIranWar”
May 20, 2019, on Twitter
Iran
“Here we go again! The US sending more troops to Middle East for what will be disastrous war with Iran. To prevent Trump and future presidents from waging war illegally (without Congress approval) we must sign my No More Presidential Wars Act.”
June 18, 2019, on Twitter
Israel/Palestine
“I’ve always supported Israel’s right to exist—especially after visiting Auschwitz in 2005. That’s why I’m so concerned with Netanyahu’s aggressive annexation policies which will simply stoke the flames of resentment and conflict. Bad for Israel, US, Palestinians, and region.”
April 8, 2019, on Twitter
Saudi Arabia
“Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First.’”
Nov. 21, 2018, on Twitter
Syria
“There have been reports showing that chemical weapons have been used in Syria both by the Syrian government as well as different terrorist groups on the ground in Syria. The skepticism and the questions that I raised were very specific around incidents that the Trump administration was trying to use as an excuse to launch a U.S. military attack in Syria.”
March 10, 2019, in a CNN town hall
“Assad is not the enemy of the United States, because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States. … Our troops have not gone to Syria to wage yet another costly, destructive regime-change war. And many troops I hear from express frustration at the fact that our country continues to wage senseless, costly regime-change wars followed by nation-building missions, leading to situations like we see in Afghanistan.”
Feb. 6, 2019, in an interview with MSNBC
Trade
“For too long, hardworking Americans have suffered, lost their jobs and livelihoods as a consequence of large trade agreements like NAFTA, while multinational corporations and special interests continue to make record profits. … My colleagues and I are urging the Trump administration to fully include Congress as they renegotiate NAFTA to ensure it is a transparent process and that they reach a fair deal for all Americans.”
Aug. 16, 2017, in a news release
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“Right now the United States continues to support Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen. This support has been ongoing since 2015 and yet has never been authorized by Congress. It must end now. … This has created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.”
April 4, 2019, in a news release
Bill de Blasio
Mayor of New York City
Afghanistan
“We have to make sure there is a peace settlement in Afghanistan; it obviously has to involve the Taliban. Until that point, I don’t think it’s sensible to take out our troops.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Trade & China
“Talking to farmers in Iowa about the fact that these tariffs are hurting them right now, absolutely disrupting their lives and their incomes, there’s tremendous insecurity being created, particularly when it comes to soybeans. Folks talk about one of their biggest markets not being there anymore in China. So I’m trying to immediately think about this and learn about this from the perspective of the human impact, and the Trump trade policies are wreaking havoc on farmers all over this country and will soon have a very negative impact on consumers as well, because the prices are going to go up. And it’s not really a strategy—and this is so classic of President Trump—there’s not a strategy, there’s not a vision that any of us can understand that actually gives us faith that this is taking us somewhere. We only see the negative impact on Americans.”
May 20, 2019, in an interview with NY1
Climate Change
“I don’t expect deniers like President Trump to come to the table on this. It’s on Democrats to put this front and center on our national agenda in a way we haven’t ever before. The coalescing agenda represented by the Green New Deal is our best shot. We not only need a rapid transition to a low-carbon economy that prevents the most cataclysmic consequences of global warming, we need real dollars and real planning for coastal protection to combat the consequences that are already inevitable.”
March 13, 2019, in an op-ed in New York magazine
“This battle to save our earth will be won or lost in our lifetime. There’s no second chance.”
April 22, 2019, while announcing New York City’s Green New Deal
“We have to fight for the bigger changes, like the Green New Deal. We have to believe that we can protect our planet and protect our people. But it’s not going to happen if the federal government doesn’t step up. In the meantime, New York City’s gonna do all we can to make sure that people will survive whatever is in store.”
March 18, 2019, in a Twitter video
Immigration
“For all of the American citizens out there who feel you are falling behind or feel the American dream is not working for you—the immigrants didn’t do that to you. The big corporations did that to you. The one person did that to you. We need to be a party of working people, and that includes a party of immigrants.”
May 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Israel/Palestine
“The current Israeli government has made a lot of mistakes that have hindered the peace process, and I believe in a two-state solution. I think that’s where America should put its energy. That’s the best way to address both peace and human rights concerns for Israelis and Palestinians.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Russia
“Russia [is] trying to undermine our democracy and they’ve been doing a pretty damn good job of it and we need to stop them.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
John Delaney
Former U.S. congressman from Maryland
Afghanistan
“I’m like most Americans: I want to get our troops out of Afghanistan, I want to get our troops out of Syria, I want to get our troops out of Iraq. But I want to do it when we’ve accomplished, effectively, the goals that are in the best interest of the American people. … At the end of the day, the reason we’re in all these countries, fundamentally, was about the fact that we thought there was a terror risk to the United States of America and our citizens. And we went there for those reasons, and I wouldn’t want to leave until I felt like that risk didn’t exist.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
China
“The biggest geopolitical challenge is China, but the biggest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
“We need to negotiate with China from a position of strength, and that means ending trade wars with our closest friends and allies so that we can join forces in confronting Beijing. It also means rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“The president was more right on China than he was wrong in terms of the scale of the problem. I just think his diagnosis and his prescription of the problem are wrong. He thinks the big issue is the trade deficit. And while I don’t love the trade deficit, for me the central concern is China’s intellectual property theft.”
June 20, 2019, in an interview with Vox
Russia
“The difference between my approach to Russia and President Trump’s is that I believe, as did Ronald Reagan and many Cold War leaders, that we can only negotiate successfully with Moscow from a position of significant strength. If we approach Russia from a position of strength, then we can have an honest dialogue about Russia’s interests and role in the world. A responsible president is cleareyed about Russia’s motives and tactics but is mindful that dialogue with Russia is in our self-interest.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“Russia is certainly not our ally, but we don’t want it to be our enemy. We don’t want to go back to the Cold War.”
June 20, 2019, in an interview with Vox
Climate Change
“I will rejoin the Paris climate accord, and I will lead a discussion globally as to how advance what I think are incredibly promising negative emission technologies.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
“All the economists agree that a carbon pricing mechanism works. You just have to do it right. You can’t put a price on carbon raise energy prices and not give the money back to the American people. My proposal … is put a price on carbon, give a dividend back to the American people—it goes out one pocket, back in the other.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“Trump and Jared Kushner support the Saudi war in Yemen that has killed 85,000 kids. Why? To secure some arms sales (or perhaps a future hotel). We should be insisting on an end to this conflict.”
Dec. 9, 2018, in a tweet
North Korea
“I support the Trump administration’s discussions with North Korea. We have to have discussions with our ‘enemies.’ That’s the point of diplomacy. And so the Delaney administration looks forward to continuing these discussions and working toward a denuclearized North Korea.”
June 20, 2019, in an interview with Vox
Iran
“I will seek to rejoin the JCPOA but negotiate tougher terms with Iran upon re-entry.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
Israel/Palestine
“As for our strategic partnership with Israel, it will remain strong and bipartisan under my presidency. I am completely committed to the security of Israel and recognize them as one of the most important allies to the United States. I am firmly against efforts to delegitimize Israel, such as BDS. The issue of how to achieve peace with the Palestinians, who inhabit the same geographic space, remains on the table. For decades, the United States has invested considerably in an effort to achieve a two-state solution, which I have always supported and will continue to support. But ultimately, for any solution to succeed, it must be the result of direct negotiation between the Israelis and Palestinians.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
Syria
“In Syria we should not reduce forces until we have a clear understanding of how the Kurds will be protected, that the threat of ISIS is eliminated, that the large numbers of ISIS detainees are dealt with properly, and that Iran doesn’t have a military presence on the Israeli border.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
Immigration
“This also means securing our borders. And it can be done. The experts tell us that a combination of electronics, manpower, fencing, and barriers is needed to curtail unlawful entry into our country. But we also need comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship. In parallel, I will launch Plan Central America, inspired by the previously successful Plan Colombia, to help the governments in that region overcome the lawlessness that is the root of population outflow to the United States.”
April 30, 2019, in a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies
Steve Bullock
Governor of Montana
Afghanistan
“Even as governor, I went over to Afghanistan in 2013. And talking to both military leaders and in the diplomatic corps, the discussion was: It’s time to get out, it’s time to let this country go forward.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
“I would want to make sure that we are completely out by the end of my first term.”
July 17, 2019, in an interview with NPR
Trade & China
“We have to get tough on China. But … America First has become America alone. And I know that [agriculture] producers in Montana are getting hit on lack of a market. They’re also getting hit on the inputs. If they want to buy a new tractor, steel and aluminum is more expensive. So there’s no doubt that we need to be tough on China. But the way that he’s approaching it is just, ‘Well, we’ll do it alone with a blunt instrument of tariffs,’ and that’s not going to get us there.”
May 24, 2019, in an interview with WBUR
Climate Change
“Ask any Montana farmer, rancher, hunter, angler, or skier – climate change is real and poses a threat to our economy and our way of life. … To not acknowledge that or deal with it in a responsible way is short-sighted and dangerous. In Montana, and in America, we face our challenges head on and work together to find solutions. We do not run away from them or pretend they don’t exist.”
June 1, 2017, in a statement on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement
“High-tide flooding in Charleston has more than doubled since 2000. In the West, our fire seasons are 78 days longer than in the 1970s. Climate change is an urgent threat and it demands immediate and durable action.”
July 11, 2019, on Twitter
Immigration
“Certainly we have to secure our borders. This notion of an 18th-century solution of building a wall to what’s a 21st-century challenge, I mean it’s a vanity project for this president. You have 3 million people who live here that have known no other country than ours as Dreamers. We need to find a path to citizenship for them.”
June 26, 2019, in an interview with WHO TV Channel 13
“The largest impediment to immigration reform? Donald J. Trump.”
July 23, 2019, on Twitter
Iran
“The Iran nuclear deal wasn’t perfect, but you know what? They stopped. They stopped because America didn’t go in alone. We came together with our partners, and I think that when we start treating sort of our allies as adversaries and our adversaries as allies, we’re losing track of what’s—since post-World War II, I mean—the established order of this world.”
May 14, 2019, in an interview with CBS News
“This is the consequence of Donald Trump’s ‘America Alone’ foreign policy: Iran is now closer to attaining a nuclear weapon than when Trump took office. We need to put our national security before political grandstanding.”
July 1, 2019, on Twitter
Russia
“Lost in today’s news cycle is just how thoroughly Russia influenced our election. It is yet untold how much money was spent and how, but we know this: the next statewide election is in 7 months. We must protect our elections from foreign influence. Our democracy depends on it.”
April 18, 2019, on Twitter
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“I would [end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen]. What’s happened in Yemen has been failed from the beginning. So I think that we actually need to actually be withdrawing the U.S. dollars but try to bring the U.N. in together for more of a peacekeeping role.”
July 17, 2019, in an interview with NPR
John Hickenlooper
Former governor of Colorado
Afghanistan
“If there were troops there, there’d be very few. I think that as we go forward, we need to look around the world and perhaps put a sharper focus on what are the benefits we get from our military deployments. But Afghanistan might still have some troops in it.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
China
“China represents a generational challenge for American national security. It is a formidable economic and military competitor—militarizing disputed islands and waging predatory trade practices—but it is also a country we must engage across complex, diverse issues.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Climate Change
“Climate change is a defining challenge of our time, and yet we have a president who is taking us in the wrong direction. … That is why I support the concept of a Green New Deal. … But given the scope of the threat of global climate change, it is also imperative we approach it correctly. … Ocasio-Cortez and others have succeeded in galvanizing the country around climate change as never before. Now that we have this public support, it is imperative that we don’t abuse it.”
March 26, 2019, in an op-ed in the Washington Post
“I will rejoin the Paris climate accords on my first day in office, and then exceed their targets and summon this generation of Americans to an all-out fight against climate change. The perils we face internationally from global warming will challenge us and the world far beyond the short-term threats we face.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Defense
“As president, I will shift cybersecurity efforts into higher gear. I will create a new position, director of national cybersecurity, to coordinate all our national cybersecurity priorities.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Immigration
“Trump’s immigration policy is immoral, ineffective, and un-American. As President, I will continue to fight for sensible immigration reform by leading efforts to protect the Dreamers and reversing Trump’s efforts to prevent refugees from receiving asylum in the U.S.”
June 15, 2019, on Twitter
Iran
“I would be willing to consider resuming U.S. participation in the Iran nuclear agreement, but only after working with our allies to include tougher conditions against Iran’s support for regional terror groups, its ballistic missile program, and its long-term ability to pursue a nuclear program.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Israel/Palestine
“I will also stand by Israel as our strongest ally in the Middle East and ensure it is safe from aggression by Iran and other neighbors. We do not have to agree with every action of every Israeli government to know the Israeli people deserve real security, and that we should reject boycotts, divestment, or sanctions on Israel. I have supported a two-state solution, and I will use America’s leadership to push for a resumption of negotiations for a just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
International Institutions
“I will make clear the U.S. stands resolutely by our decades-old commitment to treat an attack against any of our NATO allies as an attack against all of us.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
“I’ve always viewed it as we have certain allies that are our friends forever. But that has been thrown into doubt in the last couple years.”
Feb. 17, 2019, at the Munich Security Conference
Russia & China
“I will revive arms control discussions with both Russia and China, to increase our security and that of our allies, and to limit the looming costs of modernization of our nuclear forces.”
May 20, 2019, in a speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator from New York
Trade & China
“Our farmers, rural businesses, and working families shouldn’t have to pay the price for President Trump’s continued chaos in trade negotiations. China needs to be held accountable for greedy trade practices, but Americans deserve a strategy—not a tantrum.”
May 11, 2019, on Twitter
Energy & Climate Change
“As president, I will restore U.S. climate leadership with ambitious and immediate action to enact the Green New Deal, mobilize $10 trillion in public and private funding over the next decade and set us on the course to achieve net-zero carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.”
“As president, I will immediately issue an executive order to end all new fossil fuel leases on public lands and the Outer Continental Shelf.”
“I’ll put a meaningful price on carbon — starting at $52 per metric ton — to steer companies away from fossil fuels and toward investment in clean and renewable energy. The revenue generated from this carbon tax, estimated at more than $200 billion annually, will then go directly back into our country’s transition to renewable energy.”
July 25, 2019, in a Medium post
Immigration
“Immigration is one of America’s greatest strengths, not a weakness. We need to secure our borders effectively, but also make loud and clear that racism and fear of our neighbor are not a national security strategy.”
“I fully support border security, and so do Democrats. But what President Trump is doing at our border is not making us safer—it’s immoral, it’s inhumane, and it’s unacceptable. We need comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”
June 2, 2019, campaign tweet
Iran
“President Trump is hellbent on starting a war with Iran. My first act will be to engage Iran to stabilize the Middle East and make sure we do not start an unwanted never-ending war.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Israel/Palestine
“By supporting Israel’s defense capabilities through the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow programs, we also gain access to research and development that strengthens our own national security. I was proud to fight for this critical funding, and I will always continue to support Israel to ensure that it has all the resources necessary to protect its citizens from the wide range of threats that it faces.”
March 26, 2018, in a news release
“I am concerned that Prime Minister Netanyahu does not have a plan for peace and doesn’t have a vision for peace.”
July 22, 2017, at a town hall in the Bronx, New York City
International Institutions
“We must work with—not alienate—our allies, maintain international commitments and leverage diplomatic and humanitarian strategies before resorting to military ones.”
North Korea
“While I believe that diplomacy is our best route to peaceful solutions, a deal with North Korea should never come at the expense of our own principles. We need to be unafraid to stand up for human rights—and we must never abandon our commitment to our allies.”
June 12, 2018, on Twitter
Russia
“If we don’t learn from Russia’s cyber attacks on our election in 2016, they’ll do it again. And we can’t depend on President Trump to stop them. So I created a pledge to defend our democracy, and I’m asking all of my fellow 2020 candidates to join me.”
April 23, 2019, on Facebook
Saudi Arabia
“There are no more excuses. We must end America’s support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen — a humanitarian disaster. Yesterday’s Senate vote was an important step forward, and I urge my colleagues to pass this bipartisan resolution on the floor.”
Nov. 29, 2018, on Twitter
Syria
“There’s no plan … no exit strategy … and there also isn’t an authorization [from Congress] for the use of military force in Syria. … I really am not going to support what the president is signaling because he has absolutely no plan and no strategy.”
April 13, 2018, at the Women in the World summit
“The chemical attacks by the Assad regime in Syria are unconscionable atrocities and a direct violation of international law; these attacks demand a firm response from the U.S. and the world community. However, unilateral military action by the U.S. in a Middle East conflict causes grave concern, given the lack of any Authorization for Use of Military Force from Congress and the absence of any long-term plan or strategy to address any consequences from such unilateral action.”
April 7, 2017, in a news release
Terrorism
“And when we fight terrorism, we should use all the tools available to us, not just military force. We need a president who understands that education, economic opportunities and tolerance reduce the risk of war and terrorism, and excessive force and bigotry make us less safe.”
Trade
“America has always been a global leader in manufacturing, and other countries who don’t hold their manufacturing sector to the same labor and environmental standards should not be in a trade deal with the United States.”
“For too long, bad trade deals have undermined our workers, and at a time when the president has created chaos with his lack of trade strategy.”
June 7, 2019, in a news release
Tim Ryan
U.S. congressman from Ohio
Afghanistan
“The reality is if the United States isn’t engaged, the Taliban will grow. … We have got to have some presence there.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
China
“I actually think that we beat China, we deal with China, by actually having an industrial policy in the United States. That means that there are industries that are growing at 25 or 30 percent.”
May 13, 2019, in an interview with PBS NewsHour
“You know, China has a long-term economic plan that they have, a 20-year plan, a 30-year plan, a 50-year plan, 100-year plan. We’re operating in a 24-hour news cycle, and we better have a larger strategy as we start to take on this huge economic force.”
May 3, 2018, in an interview with NPR
“China is coming at us. They are in Africa. They are locking down long-term deals in Africa for raw materials. They’re building islands in the South China Sea. They’ve got very detailed, long-term programs like their One Belt, One Road, where they’re connecting Asia to the Middle East.”
Jan. 2, 2019, in an interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show
Climate Change
“I embrace a Green New Deal, I just think we have to have public-private partnerships if we’re going to get there. We have to align the environmental incentives with the financial incentives.”
May 13, 2019, in an interview with PBS NewsHour
“Every other country around the world is making real strategic investments in carbon emission reduction and clean energy technology. We’re not. The United States’ inaction is unacceptable. We must show greater leadership through strong, decisive action.”
Immigration
“What kind of country are we running here where we have a president of the United States who is so focused on hate and fear and division, and what has happened now, the end result, is now we’ve got kids literally laying in their own snot with three-week-old diapers that haven’t been changed?”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
“On the immigration side, I’m lockstep with all progressives, no question about it. We need to have a compassionate immigration system. We should accommodate refugees, we should have a pathway to citizenship—I’m 1,000 percent for all that. But if the American people want to know that you’re also going to protect them … we have got to make sure those drugs don’t get into our country. … You have to have a better relationship with Mexico. And, quite frankly, you need to get established in Central America. These countries that are insecure, people are coming to the United States. We don’t even have an ambassador in Honduras—go to the heart of the problem and solve it there so that we’re not dealing with it on our border.”
May 13, 2019, in an interview with PBS NewsHour
Iran
“The Iran Nuclear Agreement remains our best chance for lasting peace and nuclear nonproliferation in Iran. … The President is committing an egregious national security miscalculation rooted in politics, not fact.”
May 8, 2018, in a news release
“We used to be a stabilizing factor in the world, for decades, and now we cause more chaos than is needed. There’s enough chaos in the world, you don’t need the United States causing more.”
June 24, 2019, in an interview with MSNBC
North Korea
“The President’s handling of North Korea since assuming office has been reckless and shortsighted. His approach has been defined by childish remarks and knee-jerk reactions with no clear strategic goals to guide him. … Foreign policy is not a game, and is not something to conducted by Twitter.”
Oct. 4, 2017, in a news release
“I share the Administration’s goals of complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the North Korean regime. Regrettably, it seems that we have nothing today to show for our efforts other than a toothless statement and the same promises that the North Korean regime has already given and broken many times over to previous presidents.”
June 12, 2018, in a news release
Russia
“There is no doubt that Russia set out to, and succeeded at, meddling in our democratic process. Today’s new indictments illustrate that with startling clarity. … Russia wants to show democracy cannot work, and that strongmen, oppression, and cronyism are the only paths forward. We cannot allow that. It’s not just the security of our elections at stake, but the viability of democracy itself.”
Feb. 16, 2018, on Twitter
Saudi Arabia & Human Rights
“Some leaders in our country may turn a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s violations of human rights, but I will not stand for it.”
May 16, 2019, in a news release
Syria
“It is critical that Congress and the American people be provided with a clear plan for how to work with our allies to end the Syrian civil war, remove Assad from power, and restore stability to the region. We need our allies now more than ever, and we need a thoughtful, steady-handed Commander in Chief to lead them.”
April 14, 2018, in a news release
Marianne Williamson
Self-help author and activist
Afghanistan
“Our Afghanistan policy should be based as much on listening to the women of Afghanistan as on listening to foreign policy or military experts. It is they who will suffer most from a Taliban takeover of the country.”
Feb. 3, 2019, on Twitter
Trade & China
“When it comes to China, [President Donald Trump is] absolutely right. It was time for someone to stand up to this. He’s right that this has been going on a very long time. Now, whether the number of his tariffs is too blunt … is a question. The fact that he’s taking a tough stance—he’s right.”
May 13, 2019, in a Fox News interview
Climate Change
“I would say to the American people in unequivocal terms that the debate is over. It’s not just one of our greatest challenges; it is the greatest moral challenge of our age. We would have, if I were president of the United States, a world-class environmentalist at the head of the EPA. No more chemical company executives heading the EPA. No more oil company heading the EPA.”
April 14, 2019, at a CNN town hall
“We are going to turn from a dirty economy … to a clean economy. We’re going to have a green new deal, we’re going to create millions of jobs, we’re going to do this within the next 12 years because I’m not interested in just winning the next election.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Immigration
“Not one DACA recipient should have to worry, not even for a minute, about their immigration status. Their situation is exactly the kind of mean-spiritedness that needs to end, and having the opportunity as president to provide them with a path to citizenship will be my pleasure.”
June 15, 2019, on Twitter
“If you forcibly take a child from their parents’ arms, you are kidnapping them. And if you take a lot of children and you put them in a detainment center, thus inflicting chronic trauma upon them, that’s called child abuse. This is collective child abuse. … And when this is crime—both of those things are a crime—and if your government does it, that doesn’t make it less of a crime. These are state-sponsored crimes.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran
“The president is saber rattling towards Iran today, sending 1,000 troops to the Middle East. We ourselves are the bullies here, and this is nothing more than the insanity of the military industrial complex. Don’t buy it.”
June 17, 2019, on Twitter
Iran & Climate Change
“We will reenter the Paris climate accords as well as the Iran nuclear deal.”
June 18, 2019, at the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire
Israel/Palestine
“Very disappointed that Benjamin Netanyahu won re-election in Israel. The US should take a morally unequivocal stand for both the legitimate security needs of Israel AND the dignity, opportunity and human rights of the Palestinians.”
April 10, 2019, on Twitter
Israel/Palestine & Human Rights
“I think that there are many countries, including the United States, that behave in ways that do not always meet international standards of human rights. As president of the United States, I would have an equally robust commitment to both the legitimate security concerns of Israel and the human rights of the Palestinians and the economic hopes and opportunities and dignity of the Palestinian people.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Yemen & Saudi Arabia
“The blood of starving children in Yemen is on the hands of every US official who chooses a $350B arms sale to Saudi Arabia over the value of their lives.”
May 27, 2019, on Twitter
Jay Inslee
Governor of Washington
Afghanistan
“I now believe we should bring our troops home from Afghanistan.”
June 19, 2019, in an interview with the New York Times
Climate Change
“We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last that can do something about it.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
“It’s delusional to think [Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell will sit down at tea and solve climate change. We need a bold, ambitious vision for clean energy — and we must eliminate the filibuster to implement that vision. There is no time for middle ground approaches.”
June 26, 2019, in a campaign tweet
“We can defeat climate change and have a strong economy. We don’t have to choose. Washington state is proof.”
June 26, 2019, in a campaign tweet
“I liken it to 1948 if we had not listened to Winston Churchill when he warned us about the Iron Curtain in that speech in Missouri—had we not listened to him and made a total commitment to address the forces of communism, what could have happened.”
“And you can negotiate with Republicans on occasion. I got huge things done on a bipartisan basis in my state. You can negotiate with your spouse on occasion. But you cannot negotiate with the laws of physics.”
“Most importantly, it is necessary if we’re going to assume our leadership role in the world. There is no way that you can convince your neighbor to mow their grass if it bugs you that their grass is too long until you mow your own.”
June 5, 2019, in an event at the Council on Foreign Relations
Energy
“A few years ago we spent more money on one armored personnel carrier design than the entire clean energy budget in the United States. That needs to change.”
June 5, 2019, in an event at the Council on Foreign Relations
Yemen & Human Rights
“As president, I will recommit the U.S. to the [Arms Trade Treaty] and restore human rights as a principal consideration in each potential overseas arms sale. And I will also end U.S. military support for the Saudi-UAE coalition campaign in Yemen, which lacks the support of Congress and contributes to unspeakable human suffering in Yemen and destabilization of the region.”
June 2019, in an interview with Amnesty International USA
Immigration
“I am proud that we have passed a law that prevents local law enforcement from being turned into mini ICE agents. I am proud to have been the first governor to stand up against Donald Trump’s heinous Muslim ban. I am proud to be a person who has not only talk to about Dreamers but being one of the first to make sure that they get a college education so that they can realize their dreams.”
June 26, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran
“We must always stay committed to the national security of the United States, but Americans are now justifiably concerned that the same people that caused the Iraq War debacle will repeat it by causing an unnecessary conflict with Iran.”
June 26, 2019, in a campaign tweet
“We need to go back and restore the international agreements we had to keep Iran from becoming a nuclear power. That’s a path to peace. Look, I saw the Iraq War, I voted against the Iraq War. We should not allow that to happen again in this country.”
June 22, 2019, in an interview with MSNBC
Saudi Arabia & Russia & Iran
“The United States must disentangle its foreign policy goals from those of the ‘Axis of Oil’ countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.”
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator from Colorado
Afghanistan
“If you’re a kid in college or you’re 18 or 19 years old, you’ve only known us being at war. We’ve spent $5.6 trillion in the Middle East. It’s time for us to come home from Afghanistan.”
June 19, 2019, in a New York Times interview
Trade & China
“I think that, first of all, the biggest threat to our national security right now is Russia, not China. … I think the president’s been right to push back on China, but he’s done it in completely the wrong way. We should mobilize the entire rest of the world, who all have a shared interest in pushing back on China’s mercantilist trade policies, and I think we can do that.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Energy & Climate Change
“Concern about melting ice caps and endangered species is justified, but it has little resonance beyond our cities and coasts. On the other hand, every farmer and rancher in Colorado understands that persistent droughts and wildfires directly threaten their business and way of life. Likewise, many in Colorado know that warming temperatures endanger our skiing, fly fishing and outdoor recreation. If we ignore these economic realities in our climate debate, we will struggle to break the gridlock in Washington.”
Nov. 5, 2017, in an op-ed in USA Today
“America’s Climate Change Plan will reduce emissions in line with the most aggressive targets set by the world’s scientists and achieve 100 percent clean, net-zero emissions as soon as possible, and no later than 2050. Our plan will drive economic growth for the 21st century and create millions of high-paying jobs. Our plan intentionally engages a broad coalition of Americans to ensure that our approach to climate change not only is sufficiently ambitious, but will endure across American elections and administrations. To combat this crisis as fast as possible, we must reignite America’s ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit in a shared mission.”
May 20, 2019, in his climate plan
Immigration
“When I see these kids at the border, I see my mom, because I know she sees herself, because she was separated from her parents for years during the Holocaust in Poland. And for Donald Trump to be doing what he’s doing to children and their families at the borders … [turns] the border of the United States into a symbol of nativist hostility that the whole world is looking at.”
June 27, 2019, at the first Democratic debate
Iran
“Since taking office, President Trump has produced no strategy to counter Iran’s malevolent activities across the Middle East, all of which would be more dangerous if backed by a nuclear weapon. U.S. intelligence has assessed Iran is in compliance with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and the President has offered no alternative path forward to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities. The President’s abandonment of the agreement is reckless.”
May 8, 2018, in a Senate news release
Israel/Palestine
“As it has been for many years, Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Israel; its final status must be resolved as part of direct negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. … The administration should take constructive steps to restart direct negotiations with the longstanding, bipartisan goal of two states living side by side in peace and security.”
Dec. 6, 2017, in a Senate news release
North Korea
“North Korea’s nuclear program poses a grave threat to the international community. Any American president deserves support for pursuing a diplomatic approach toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But North Korea’s track record requires all parties to be cautious about any agreements made by its leader. Comprehensive and real denuclearization will require sustained attention and true commitments.”
June 13, 2018, in a Senate news release
Russia
“At this point it’s obvious and clear to almost everybody who’s observing this that the Russians were working hard to figure out how to elect Donald Trump and defeat Hillary Clinton, and made us vulnerable to their dastardly tactics. And we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2020.”
Jan. 25, 2019, in an interview with NPR
Syria
“The Assad regime continues to conduct heinous attacks on the people of Syria, and it is clear deterrence has not worked. Having failed to articulate a strategy for the crisis in Syria, President Trump risks pulling the United States into a broader conflict with this military action. The decision to use military force against the Syrian government must be made in pursuit of a comprehensive objective and with authorization from Congress.”
April 14, 2018, in a Senate news release
Saudi Arabia
“It’s … critical to stress how inadequate the President’s response to the death of Jamal Khashoggi has been, in effect legitimizing his murder and failing to stand up for press freedom. The administration must hold Saudi Arabia accountable.”
Dec. 13, 2018, in a Senate news release
