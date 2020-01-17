Feature: Socialism: Why It’s Back and What It Means Socialism: Why It’s Back and What It Means...

Winter 2020 Issue

Can Social Democrats Save the World (Again)?

Communism and democratic socialism won’t heal today’s political divisions. But social democracy—which helped ward off extremism following World War II—could.

By Sheri Berman

How Climate Change Has Supercharged the Left

Global warming could launch socialists to unprecedented power—and expose their movement’s deepest contradictions.

By Adam Tooze

The World After Capitalism

The future depends on a social democracy that doesn’t reshape capitalism but transcends it.

By Bhaskar Sunkara

Why Socialism Won't Work

Capitalism is still the best way to handle risk and boost innovation and productivity.

By Allison Schrager

U.S. Foreign Policy Under Socialism

Tracking the sources of socialist conduct.

By Thomas Meaney

FP Conference Call

For FP Insiders: Foreign Policy editor in chief Jonathan Tepperman hosts a conference call with special guest Sheri Berman, a professor of political science at Barnard College, for a deep dive into the conditions and causes of socialism’s rebirth.

