Our Top Weekend Reads

The Australian wildfires have put the country’s right-wing, climate denialist media on the defensive as public demands for climate action grow.

In the wake of China’s attempts to further integrate Hong Kong and the mass protests that followed, recent elections in Taiwan show that the public’s pro-independence streak is still strong there, too.

And Iran’s attempts to portray itself as the victim after the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani flopped after it downed a civilian aircraft.

Australia’s media landscape is dominated by right-wingers who reject mainstream science on climate change. But their views are out of touch with those of the public, which increasingly accepts the role of human activity in climate change, Ketan Joshi writes.

Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s five-decade reign transformed the country into a modern, stable, and inclusive state. Qaboos’s legacy will outlive him, but his successor must confront a new series of challenges, Linda Pappas Funsch writes.

The people of Taiwan overwhelmingly voted to renew the mandate of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, demonstrating the public’s rejection of China’s claim to the country, Salvatore Babones writes.

Northern Ireland’s parties came together last week to sign an agreement to restore the country’s power-sharing government, but several of the region’s fundamental problems remain, Charles Landow writes.

Iran tried to play the victim after the assassination of Suleimani, but its downing of a Ukrainian civilian flight carrying Iranian and Canadian nationals led to national and international condemnation, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch, Keith Johnson, and Michael Hirsh write.