Huawei is by far the current market leader in 5G infrastructure network equipment. With 29 percent of the telecom equipment market, it controls nearly as much market share as its two closest competitors—Nokia and Ericsson—combined. Concerned about the security implications of allowing a Chinese company to build out this critical infrastructure, President Trump signed an executive order banning Huawei and ZTE—China’s other telecom equipment manufacturer—from accessing U.S. supply chains in May of 2019. With significant, long-running concerns over Huawei and intellectual property theft, U.S. lawmakers released a 52-page report as far back as 2012 urging U.S. companies to exclude Huawei equipment from their networks. However, the U.S. does not have a direct domestic competitor to Huawei, and for nearly the last decade, many smaller wireless providers in the U.S. have installed and relied on Huawei equipment to operate their existing networks, thus embedding Huawei equipment across the U.S.

Amid heightened concern under the Trump administration, bipartisan legislation was drafted in September of 2019 that would authorize $1 billion for small wireless carriers to replace Huawei equipment. While this cost covers replacing Huawei equipment, it does not include the costs in lost revenue while services are down. Colorado telecom provider Viaero estimated that it would lose an additional $50 million in revenues, which the current cost estimates do not take into account. Small and rural wireless providers rely extensively on low-cost equipment from Huawei, and even with subsidies, the costs of ripping out Huawei equipment may be too high for some of these carriers to continue to be profitable. Additionally, the U.S. government has not convinced most rural providers that removing Huawei equipment will make their networks more secure.

Further, there are upward of 290 U.S. firms that rely on Huawei for large parts of their revenue streams, and the Huawei ban blocked them from doing business with the company. The Trump administration has since partially capitulated to these suppliers’ requests to continue contracting with Huawei. In November of 2019, the U.S. government sent approval and denial letters to companies wishing to continue to do business with Huawei. So far, roughly half of the processed requests for special licenses to sell equipment to Huawei have been approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The U.S. is now pivoting toward relying on European and South Korean companies as alternative equipment providers and is urging other countries to follow suit, but it may be too little, too late. While the U.S. government pushes to decrease Huawei’s global influence, other countries have broadly accepted Huawei. In late 2018, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and New Zealand banned Huawei equipment from their telecom networks. However, they were the only countries outside the U.S. to do so. Since then, 54 countries have accepted Huawei’s presence, with another 48 likely to do so in the coming months.