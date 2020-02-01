Our Top Weekend Reads

The Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread outside of China, highlighting the potential adverse effects of the Belt and Road Initiative.

But researchers are working toward building a tentative clinical profile of the virus in order to keep it from spreading further.

Rather than being concerned about the germs and their spread, however, Beijing seems mostly motivated by a desire to manage the public’s reaction to the disease, a fact that leaves much to be concerned about.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump released his much-awaited Middle East peace plan, detailing a settlement that heavily favors Israel.

And now that the United Kingdom has officially departed from the European Union, the calls for Scottish independence will intensify.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

A conspiracy theory made rounds on the internet claiming that the coronavirus started as a result of supposedly “dirty” Chinese eating habits, but the true cause of the outbreak probably has more to do with unsafe food regulations, Foreign Policy’s James Palmer writes.

Trump’s lawyers are effectively arguing that the president’s propensity for blending his personal interest with the national interest is not impeachable because Trump’s reelection itself is in the public interest, Foreign Policy’s Michael Hirsh writes.

Beyond a thin veneer of acceptability, Trump’s Middle East peace plan is designed to do away with a genuine two-state solution while normalizing permanent Israeli occupation and annexation within a de facto one-state reality, Khaled Elgindy writes.

Spurred by widespread Scottish opposition to leaving the European Union and a fresh electoral mandate from the Scottish public, the Scottish National Party plans to intensify its campaign for independence in the coming months, Jamie Maxwell reports.

Belarus is often held up as the most pro-Russian of the post-Soviet states, but as unification talks with Russia intensify, Belarusians are beginning to discover their own national identity, Tomasz Grzywaczewski writes.