Trump Finally Has the Dangerous Foreign-Policy Process He Always Wanted

In the days after the drone strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, President Donald Trump took to working the club rooms at his Mar-a-Lago resort. More than new year holiday greetings, reports suggest the commander-in-chief was looking for approbation about the decisiveness behind the drone strike. It’s safe to assume Trump’s will continue to fish for compliments in tonight’s State of the Union address.

Grading on a curve weighted by the president’s mismanagement of U.S.-Ukraine relations, which resulted in a pressure scheme for political dirt on a rival and the impeachment trial that’s scheduled to end tomorrow in the U.S. Senate, the revelations to date about the Soleimani decision suggest a policy process that is improved in at least one respect. For one thing, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien appears to have been in the loop while Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, does not.

But as Trump’s seeks credit and his fractious and frustrating relationship with those serving in government enters its fourth, and potentially final, year, it’s worth seriously exploring what the Soleimani strike reveals about the president’s decision-making. A review of what’s been reported so far suggests some of the same pathologies that led to so much trouble in Ukraine are not a bug but a feature of Trump’s statesmanship. Unfortunately, as the president escapes punishment in the Senate, that flawed process risks becoming more dangerous.

The Trump team struggled from the start with so-called “interagency relations,” the traditional give-and-take with the state, defense and other departments. As leery officials waited in government conference rooms in 2016, the president-elect’s transition teams arrived late and unprepared when they showed up at all. Trump’s first attempts to put his stamp on government, like the ill-fated plan to put controversial political advisor Steve Bannon on the vaunted interagency Principals Committee, or PC, that’s typically the domain of cabinet-level appointees, deeply concerned those used to the way Washington had worked for decades. Trump and the government struggled to overcome their differences in part because of one of their few agreements about process. At the administration’s start, he and many in the bureaucracy shared a belief that a heavy-handed President Barack Obama had micromanaged national security in interagency meeting after meeting. Reducing the schedule of sessions fit Trump’s attention span and preference for delegating even as it offered some freedom to the bureaucracy; but no one could really formulate a process to fill the void. Upon the quick resignation National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster tried valiantly to put the interagency relations on a firmer foundation, including the removal of Bannon from the PC. Before his first day, McMaster asked every living former national security advisor for advice on how the regular order might serve an irregular president. Unfortunately, their recommendation—“honest brokering,” ensuring Trump heard everyone’s views—put McMaster in the middle of the fight between a resistant government and a recalcitrant Trump and in the position of advocating for unwelcome convenings and compromises. After tiring of McMaster’s attempts to broker, Trump named former UN Ambassador John Bolton national security adviser in April 2018. Though it’s an open question what advice Bolton sought before his first day, he went about finally breaking the president loose from the government. The national security advisor became the only tenuous connection between a shrinking, informal circle of aides who met with Trump and the rest of permanent government. The result was a “zombie” interagency that went through the motions and some of the meetings but without the animating pulse of presidential intent. But when Bolton fell out of favor for pushing hawkish views (and, if one believes hints from his leaked book manuscript, resisting the early hints of the Ukraine scheme), that already tenuous connection was lost. The government shattered: the president and a few aides pursued one scheme, the career bureaucracy implemented another policy all together, and the national security advisor was powerless to improve either effort. Leaving aside questions of legality and impeachment, this is no way to run government—or confront the vast challenges posed by Iran, China, North Korea and more. That may be one of the few agreements that came out of the House’s impeachment hearings and Senate’s trial, which exposed the fundamental governing challenge of the Trump era. After three years in office, Trump continues to see the presidency as a guarantee of personal fealty from the federal bureaucracy rather than an invitation to the grinding work of getting the government in line with his preferred policies. Meanwhile, with few opportunities to have a say or influence the commander in chief, some of the permanent government appears as resistant as ever, willing to try to wait until Trump’s fate is decided on Election Day.