Our Top Weekend Reads

The long-term consequences of the coronavirus, a significant election takes place in Ireland, and a look at Greece’s new foreign-policy crisis.
The outbreak of the coronavirus in China continues to capture world headlines, but the longer-term consequences are just starting to be realized.
Meanwhile, Irish voters go to the polls in what could turn out to be one of the country’s most transformative elections in a century.
And now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union, Brussels must address serious questions about its future role in world politics.
Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.
1. Knock-On Effects of China’s Coronavirus May Be Worse Than Thought
The effects of the virus and China’s dramatic response are making themselves felt daily, from disrupted air travel to rattled supply chains and plummeting commodity prices that are hurting growth prospects abroad, Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson and James Palmer report.
2. At Embassies Abroad, Trump Envoys Are Quietly Pushing Out Career Diplomats
Several of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political allies-turned-ambassadors have sacked their deputies amid a culture of mistrust between politically appointed and career State Department officials, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer reports.
3. Will Irish Elections Lead to Unification?
Ireland’s populist Sinn Fein party could join a governing coalition after this weekend’s elections, possibly making Irish unification a priority for the new government, Foreign Policy’s Dan Haverty writes.
4. Greece Accidentally Steered Into a Foreign-Policy Crisis
Turkey recently signed a deal with Libya demarcating new maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean in a humiliating disregard of Greece’s territorial claims. But the Greek prime minister has done little to impede the process, Yiannis Baboulias writes.
5. Europe’s Post-Brexit Future Is Looking Scary
The problems the EU is facing go far beyond Britain’s decision to leave and raise serious questions about Europe’s future role in world politics, Foreign Policy’s Stephen M. Walt writes.
