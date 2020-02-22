Our Top Weekend Reads

The Chinese government’s continued efforts to repress information about the coronavirus have helped it spread to other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, a potential trade deal between India and the United States could be undermined by U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal trade agenda.

And ordinary Afghans worry that the U.S.-Taliban peace talks could eventually lead to another round of civil war in the country.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Once praised for its quick, transparent response to the coronavirus, China now faces international vilification and potential domestic unrest over its failure to stop the virus, Foreign Policy’s Laurie Garrett writes.

India and the United States hope to reach a trade agreement this month, but experts question whether the larger strategic relationship is being sacrificed to Trump’s own trade demands, Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson writes.

The Taiwanese reserves are so dysfunctional that few experts believe they can make a real military contribution in the event of a war. These problems are mostly ignored by Taiwan’s political leadership, Paul Huang writes.

The European Union’s hardening border policy forces refugees back to Libya, where they live at the mercy of roving militias. Now, refugees are being resettled as far south as Rwanda, Sally Hayden reports.

In early 2003, the George W. Bush administration began refocusing its military resources away from Afghanistan and toward Iraq, opening a vacuum that the Taliban readily filled, Foreign Policy’s Michael Hirsh writes.