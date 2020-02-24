5G Explained

What Is Spectrum Anyway?

As noted above, spectrum is the medium through which wireless communications transmit data. It comprises the invisible radio frequency waves that carry voice and data signals across distances. Broadly speaking, there are three main categories of broadband spectrum used in telecommunications: low-band (under 3 GHz), mid-band (3-34 GHz), and high-band (above 24 GHz). Low-band spectrum has the lowest capacity for data transport but supports widespread coverage (up to hundreds of kilometers) across urban, suburban, and rural areas with minimal interruption. Low-band is the spectrum frequency used to build 4G networks. Mid-band spectrum offers a mix of capacity and coverage. It includes the most coveted “goldilocks spectrum” range (3–6 GHz), which offers the ideal balance between coverage (up to several kilometers) and capacity—giving it the ability to cover large areas and penetrate buildings, while still carrying significant amounts of data. High-band spectrum travels much shorter distances (up to roughly half of one kilometer) but offers the fastest speeds and highest capacity.

Clearing spectrum in the U.S. is a complicated process due to the existing spectrum allocations and the conflicts between commercial and government interests. Low-Band Spectrum (0–3.6 GHz): Conflict: The U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies reserve some frequencies within this range for exclusive government use. C-Band Spectrum (3.7–4.2 GHz): Conflict: A potentially key spectrum frequency for 5G development is already owned by foreign satellite firms. Mid-Band Spectrum (5.9–7.1 GHz): Conflict: Coveted mid-band spectrum is already used by automakers to send real-time safety data between vehicles and infrastructure. High-Band Spectrum (24 GHz): Conflict: The NOAA and NASA fear that allocation of the spectrum needed for the development of small cell 5G towers will interfere with the satellite collection of weather data. SOURCES: REUTERS, CNET, FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK

The ITU’s World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) concluded this past November, with additional spectrum bands identified for 5G. However, the international standard for which spectrum bands to use is still being hotly debated, due to differing preferences among countries. Unsurprisingly, the largest divergence is between the U.S. and China. While this process will attempt to standardize spectrum usage, it is not definitive. Both first-mover advantage and domestic preferences play significant roles in determining the spectrum bands on which 5G networks will operate.

Spectrum Divergence Could Fragment Markets

In order to operate 5G networks effectively, telecom carriers need exclusive rights to spectrum frequencies. This has been a cause of contention both domestically in the U.S. and internationally, as different countries prefer to use different spectrum allocations for 5G. A stark divergence has emerged between the U.S. and China on 5G spectrum standards, which carries international implications for the 5G regulatory landscape and could fragment markets. China favors using lower frequencies (the sub-6 GHz standard) as the main frequency for data routing (core communications), and higher frequencies to handle excess data loads (supplemental communications), while the U.S. prefers the opposite approach (the mmWave standard), due to most low-band and mid-band spectrum being reserved for government and military use domestically. Additionally, private companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet all want to use mid-band frequencies to drive communication to their own Internet-connected devices and cloud systems, since they require the least infrastructure to transport data on.

The reason for difference in preferred radio spectrum frequencies is both technical and political. Spectrum is a commodity and a finite resource, and there is not enough of it to accommodate all parties interested in its use. Various interests compete for the use of spectrum—governments, military, commercial—and the allocation of spectrum among these actors in most countries is an inherently political process. Regarding 5G, once the exclusive right to operate on a spectrum frequency is secured, building a network that operates using that spectrum frequency becomes a technical process. For 5G, lower-band and mid-band spectrum has the advantage of covering larger geographic areas but is not sufficient to handle the amount of data that 5G networks will transport. For the additional data burden, higher-frequency spectrum—which covers short geographic regions—will need to be freed up. Due to intense competition for use of the low- and mid-band frequency spectrum, the U.S. prefers to use higher-frequency spectrum for core communications. State-run economies, such as China’s, are able to avoid this issue, since the government is not as impacted by outside interests and competitive pressures and can quickly and effectively allocate low-band and mid-band spectrum as it desires.

Countries around the world are aligning in different camps, largely driven by their ability to clear existing spectrum frequencies for exclusive telecom usage. South Korea appears to support the U.S. position, Japan is split, with DoCoMo (Japan’s largest telecom company) favoring high frequencies, and Softbank (its third largest) favoring low frequencies. And, in competitive markets, it is a convoluted, lengthy process. The EU is attempting to allocate spectrum for both frequency ranges but must harmonize differing uses of frequency across twenty-seven member states and the UK. In the U.S., ongoing debate and intensive lobbying to secure 5G spectrum allocations, as well as back-and-forth between the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Trump administration, are stagnating the spectrum-allocation process. Freeing up spectrum is an absolutely critical step to building 5G networks, and China has already deployed a domestic 5G network using the sub-6 standard, while the U.S. is still stuck fighting internally among different companies and government agencies over which spectrum frequencies to use.

China Is Ready to Capitalize on Its First-Mover Advantage

The internal strife over spectrum in the U.S. and Europe is conferring the first-mover advantage in spectrum allocations to China. Historically, with respect to telecom, the country with the first-mover advantage has been the one to set the global spectrum standard. In the early 2010s, AT&T and Verizon deployed 4G LTE networks across the United States on the 700-Megahertz (MHz) spectrum frequency. That led to the United States becoming the first country (after Finland) with a comprehensive LTE network that delivered approximately ten times the speeds of 3G networks. U.S. companies like Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and countless others built new applications and services that took advantage of this bandwidth. As 4G LTE was deployed in other countries, those same applications spread across the world. Additionally, for 5G the general amount of spectrum made available gives countries an advantage in deploying their networks. If China is able to set the spectrum standard for 5G, then it (and other countries using this standard) will have a distinct advantage in building out the next generation of software and applications that will be adopted worldwide. China is on track to repeat in 5G what the United States accomplished with 4G.

If China continues to push forward with building 5G networks on low-band frequencies and is able to set the global standard, the impacts for countries using the U.S.’s preferred high-band standards would be twofold. First, the infrastructure demands for building out networks on high-band spectrum are more intense, requiring more small cell towers. Ultimately, a 5G network built on this standard would take longer to build and provide worse coverage, particularly in rural areas. Second, companies building out their networks on the high-band standard, or those looking to build Internet-connected devices on top of these networks, might not be able to compete in international markets operating on the low-band model.

The major risk for companies within the U.S. is that the U.S. pushes forward with its current proposed standard of using primarily high-band spectrum, and that the rest of the world moves forward on the more convenient low-band spectrum standards. For companies outside the U.S., the divide over spectrum standards risks creating two separate 5G operating standards, potentially limiting market access and complicating companies’ abilities to build technology than can seamlessly function across networks globally.