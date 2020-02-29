Our Top Weekend Reads

If Bernie Sanders wins the U.S. presidential election, it could signal a dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward Israel.

Meanwhile, as part of an effort not to provoke China, the World Health Organization is trying to keep Taiwan from taking a lead role in fighting the coronavirus.

And as Slovak voters prepare to go to the polls, the election is shaping up to be a battle between the country’s liberal and fascist forces.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Bernie Sanders could become the first U.S. president in more than 40 years to declare Israel’s construction of Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands illegal, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s willingness to target Islamism is part of a larger effort by European leaders to combat the nonviolent tendencies of the ideology, Lorenzo Vidino writes.

Taiwan is favorably positioned to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But WHO is trying to limit these efforts due to China’s geopolitical dispute with Taiwan, Stanley Kao writes.

A Slovak oligarch faces a life sentence over ordering the murder of an investigative journalist. The shock of the murder has revived both liberal forces and the specter of fascism on the eve of a key election in the country, Tim Gosling writes.

Member states won’t pay to strengthen WHO’s emergency response capacity, damaging its ability to truly lead the global fight against the coronavirus, Melissa Chan and Ethan Guillén write.