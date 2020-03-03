Infographic

Mapping the Coronavirus Outbreak

Get daily updates on the epidemic and learn how it is affecting countries around the world.

The novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, is spreading with wildfire speed. As cases—and fatalities—grow worldwide, keep track of the numbers—and of Foreign Policy’s in-depth coverage—here.

92,303

confirmed cases

3,131

deaths

The virus may become universal. The reaction to it won’t be. From China’s lockdown to the hidden spread of the virus in Southeast Asia to the damage done by a gutted pandemic response team in the United States, Foreign Policy is covering the crisis from all angles.

[The latest stories on the coronavirus from Foreign Policy]

Learn more about how the virus is affecting countries around the world:

In China: Lockdown affects hundreds of millions of lives, from President Xi Jinping to neighborhood grandmothers.

In Indonesia: Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories are spreading faster than the virus.

In Lebanon: Grappling with economic and political turmoil, Lebanon’s government is underequipped for a public health emergency.

In Japan: The Japanese economy was already limping. Now the coronavirus has left it prone.

In North Korea: The country has sealed its borders—but an outbreak would be a chance for the United States to do good.

In South Korea: Cults and conservatives have spread the virus just when it seemed out of control.

In the Philippines: Filipinos are looking for someone to blame after the first death.

In Taiwan: The World Health Organization is playing political games instead of letting Taiwan help fight the coronavirus.

In Thailand: Billions of dollars are at stake as Bangkok walks the line between closing borders and angering Beijing.

A family looks out the window of their home on the outskirts of Wuhan, China, on Jan. 27 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Lockdown

With outbreaks worldwide, the prospect of quarantine looms. Here are some tips for surviving it.

A vendor sells bats at the Tomohon meat market in Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Feb. 8.

The Coronavirus Could Finally Kill the Wild Animal Trade

The outbreak may be the push needed to help prevent zoonotic diseases.

A disinfection professional wears protective gear at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 24.

Get Ready for Closed Borders and Crashing Markets

Markets took a new tumble on Monday as WHO indicated a global pandemic may be on the way. If coronavirus becomes 2020’s biggest story, what should the world prepare for?

Dan Haverty, James Palmer, and Lori Kelley contributed to this report.

