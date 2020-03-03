Mapping the Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, is spreading with wildfire speed. As cases—and fatalities—grow worldwide, keep track of the numbers—and of Foreign Policy’s in-depth coverage—here.

92,303 confirmed cases 3,131 deaths

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The virus may become universal. The reaction to it won’t be. From China’s lockdown to the hidden spread of the virus in Southeast Asia to the damage done by a gutted pandemic response team in the United States, Foreign Policy is covering the crisis from all angles.

[The latest stories on the coronavirus from Foreign Policy]

Learn more about how the virus is affecting countries around the world:

In China: Lockdown affects hundreds of millions of lives, from President Xi Jinping to neighborhood grandmothers.

In Indonesia: Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories are spreading faster than the virus.

In Lebanon: Grappling with economic and political turmoil, Lebanon’s government is underequipped for a public health emergency.

In Japan: The Japanese economy was already limping. Now the coronavirus has left it prone.

In North Korea: The country has sealed its borders—but an outbreak would be a chance for the United States to do good.

In South Korea: Cults and conservatives have spread the virus just when it seemed out of control.

In the Philippines: Filipinos are looking for someone to blame after the first death.

In Taiwan: The World Health Organization is playing political games instead of letting Taiwan help fight the coronavirus.

In Thailand: Billions of dollars are at stake as Bangkok walks the line between closing borders and angering Beijing.

Dan Haverty, James Palmer, and Lori Kelley contributed to this report.