Mapping the Coronavirus Outbreak







The novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, is spreading with wildfire speed. As cases and fatalities grow worldwide, keep track of the numbers—and of Foreign Policy’s in-depth coverage—here.

94,251 confirmed cases 3,214 deaths

The virus may become universal. The reaction to it won’t be. From China’s lockdown to the hidden spread of the virus in Southeast Asia to the damage done by a gutted pandemic response team in the United States, Foreign Policy is covering the crisis from all angles.

Learn more about how the virus is affecting countries around the world:

In Iran: Sanctions threaten to turn an outbreak into a catastrophe.

In China: Lockdown affects hundreds of millions of lives, from President Xi Jinping to neighborhood grandmothers.

In Indonesia: Anti-Chinese conspiracy theories are spreading faster than the virus.

In Lebanon: Grappling with economic and political turmoil, Lebanon’s government is underequipped for a public health emergency.

In Japan: The Japanese economy was already limping. Now the coronavirus has left it prone.

In North Korea: The country has sealed its borders—but an outbreak would be a chance for the United States to do good.

In South Korea: Cults and conservatives have spread the virus just when it seemed under control.

In the Philippines: Filipinos are looking for someone to blame after the first death.

In Taiwan: The World Health Organization is playing political games instead of letting Taiwan help fight the coronavirus.

In Thailand: Billions of dollars are at stake as Bangkok walks the line between closing borders and angering Beijing.

Dan Haverty, James Palmer, and Lori Kelley contributed to this report.