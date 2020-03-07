Our Top Weekend Reads

As the United States reconsiders its role in the Middle East, it should be cautious about becoming overdependent on potentially unreliable European allies, a former chief of U.S. Central Command and the head of the KKR Global Institute write.

Meanwhile, a spate of Islamophobic violence in the Indian capital of New Delhi threatens the country’s secular democratic fabric.

And as Iran considers its options in the wake of the U.S. assassination of its Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Latin America could offer an opportunity to get revenge on the United States.

In principle, having America’s NATO allies assume greater responsibility for preventing the resurgence of Islamist extremist groups in Iraq makes sense, but the United States should be cautious about relying too much on Europe, David Petraeus and Vance Serchuk write.

The Chinese government is peddling conspiracy theories that the coronavirus actually started in the United States and that Washington has been covering up its own outbreaks, Foreign Policy’s James Palmer writes.

The United States’ top aid agency is dismantling its presence in Iraq, leaving a skeleton crew ill-equipped to oversee over $1 billion in aid programs aimed in part at staving off the return of the Islamic State, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer reports.

The Indian government’s growing hostility toward its Muslim minority threatens to upend the world’s largest democracy, Kapil Komireddi writes.

In the wake of the Suleimani killing, Iran may look abroad to seek revenge against the United States and could do so in Latin America, Ryan C. Berg and Colin P. Clarke write.