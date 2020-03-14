New York Officials Tell UN Coronavirus Has Spread Throughout City

New York City officials advised the U.N. diplomatic community on Saturday that the coronavirus has spread widely through the city and could potentially linger as a threat to the health of residents until as late as September.

“Everyone in New York should assume that they have been in contact with COVID 19,” according to a read out of a conference call with New York-based diplomats, which was reviewed by Foreign Policy.

The briefers, who were led by Penny Abeywardena, New York City commissioner in the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, and included officials from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, outlined a series of “best practices” to help foreign delegations get through the crisis. But they offered no assurance that the city would provide special services to foreign diplomats exposed to the virus in New York, including tests.

“There are no particular measures,” according to the read-out, which was produced by the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs. “If you’re sick, stay home — this is how we save New York.”

The briefing to the diplomatic community came on a day when the number of confirmed cases of infections in New York State rose to 613, including 269 in New York City. They included a 65-year-old man from Rockland County, an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman, who were declared the state’s first coronavirus fatalities, and two New York State Assembly members, Helene Weinstein, 67, and Charles Barron, 69. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meanwhile announced the administration was moving forward with plans to “offer telecommuting or a staffer work schedule for about 100,000 city employees,” the New York Times reported. De Blasio, however, has resisted calls for shutting down the city public school system, the largest in the country.

During the Saturday afternoon briefing, New York City medical officials emphasized that New York is “in the mitigation phase of the outbreak,” according to the read-out. “This means that all individuals should assume that they have had some contact with the virus and practice maximum-possible social distancing; most cases will be mild and medical care should only be sought in urgent, worsening, or vulnerable cases.”

The briefers characterized the most vulnerable as the elderly, particularly those over 70 years of age, and individuals over the age of 50 with underlying health conditions.

City officials appeared to douse expectations, raised by President Donald Trump in a televised press conference with executives of major U.S. corporations, that testing would become widely available. Asked if there would be a list of testing centers made available to foreign missions, the briefers said “no. You will be tested if a doctor advises; calling 311 can give access to a provider if a patient doesn’t have one.”

“Testing should be reserved for the sickest (hospitalized) patients,” the account said.

The officials said that the city has changed its strategy from the early days that the virus arrived in New York, when health authorities sought to track and contain small numbers of cases. “Testing is now less important — the danger of transmission is much higher as many people have now been exposed and the majority of people will only have mild symptoms,” according to the read out.

The city’s strategy appeared inconsistent with the advice of the World Health Organization, which has urged governments to combine containment policies, like contact tracing, with mitigation policies aimed at preventing the transmission of the virus through so-called social distancing and the prohibition of large public gatherings.

Those who exhibit symptoms associated with coronavirus — fever, dry coughs, difficulty breathing — should isolate themselves from others.

The sick should only seek a doctor’s advice if symptoms are rapidly worsening or they experience shortness of breath. Any doctor’s office, they added, has the authority to order a test if needed.

The ill should avoid seeking emergency care “except if advised by a doctor, and if co-morbidities are present, such as cancer, elderly, etc.” They said that the Department of Health is no longer asking for information about infections unless they are part of a “suspected high-risk cluster.”

“Interviews with confirmed cases and contact tracing is not a good use of our resources when the virus is widespread,” according to the read-out. “There will be little emphasis on tracing.”

The city’s health officials said that those infected with coronavirus remain infectious for about 72 hours after their initial fever abates, but that they should remain in isolation for an additional seven days after the symptoms subside.“We are hopeful that exposure to COVID will make people immune, but too early to say definitely,” according to the account.

Diplomats said they welcome the city’s candor in describing the crisis. But they expressed some concern about the city’s commitment to address all their needs. For instance, the delegations would be responsible for disinfecting their own mission’s in the event of an outbreak, noting that the city lacked sufficient supplies for them.

New York officials also said that it was unlikely they would notify foreign delegations if one of their nationals tested positive, citing the importance of maintaining patient privacy. The officials said they were unable to guarantee the city would be able to observe delegations diplomatic immunity to travel in restricted areas, saying they “would have to balance imunities with the needs of the community.”

One senior diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the briefing was confidential, said the basic takeaway was: “It’s your responsibility not to get infected, and your responsibility to stay home if you do. Your odds of not dying are rather great — if you get close ‘give us a call.’”