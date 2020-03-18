Coronavirus in the Corridors of Power

The coronavirus knows no borders, and no continent—except for Antarctica—has been spared. The virus has also made its way into the corridors of power, and scores of national and local politicians around the world have announced that they have contracted the bug. In Iran, at least a dozen current and former officials, politicians, and religious figures have died after contracting the virus.

One question is how many of them have been contracting it from each other. U.S. President Donald Trump raised eyebrows at a press conference on March 13, shaking hands and mingling with other members of the coronavirus task force despite having come into direct contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who tested positive for the virus last week. Experts currently advise against hand-shaking and recommend that people who have come into contact with people known to have the virus to self-quarantine for up to 14 days. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently under self-quarantine after his wife was found to have the coronavirus.

Here is a list of some of the world leaders, politicians, and senior officials who have contracted the virus. This list is updated every weekday, but, due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, it is not exhaustive.

Australia

Peter Dutton, above, Australian home affairs minister, was found to have the coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital. He had recently returned from Washington, where he met with Attorney General William Barr, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and other White House officials.

Susan McDonald, a senator from the Liberal National Party in Queensland, is the second federal official in Australia to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The third is Andrew Bragg, a senator of the Liberal Party of Australia from New South Wales, who traced his contraction of the coronavirus back to a wedding he attended on March 6 where at least six guests also tested positive. Bragg told Sky News he called multiple people to warn them when he found out he had the coronavirus, “All those people have been ­notified now. Very unpleasant phone calls to make.” Three other members of parliament he may have come into contact with have since quarantined themselves.

Brazil

Fabio Wajngarten, above, the press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after attending a dinner hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Brazilian president announced on March 13 that he had tested negative for the virus.

Augusto Heleno, Brazil’s national security advisor, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus despite showing no symptoms.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, shortly after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom. She and her husband went into a 14-day period of self-isolation.

France

Minister of Culture Franck Riester, above, was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier in March, becoming the first French government minister to contract the virus.

Brune Poirson, the secretary of state to the minister of ecological and inclusive transition, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Several lawmakers from the French National Assembly have also contracted the virus.

Germany

The politician Friedrich Merz, one of the leading candidates to take up the helm of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union party, has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement posted on Twitter, Merz said that his symptoms were mild to moderate.

Iran

Iran has been one of the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, and the virus has spread rapidly among the country’s political elite and religious figures. According to the Jerusalem Post, at least 24 members of parliament have contracted the virus, and two have died: Fatemeh Rahbar, from Tehran, and Mohammad Ali Ramezani, from Gilan.

Others reported to have contracted the virus, according to the United States Institute for Peace, include:

• Iraj Harirchi, deputy health minister

• Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women and family affairs

• Ali Akbar Velayati, foreign-policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

• Fatemeh Rahbar, member of parliament, Tehran

• Mohammad Ali Ramezani, member of parliament, Gilan

• Mojtaba Rahmanzadeh, local mayor of Tehran’s District 13

• Mahmoud Sadeghi, member of parliament, Tehran

• Mohammad Reza Ghadir, director of Qom’s state medical university and head of coronavirus management in the city

• Pirhossein Kolivand, director of Iran’s emergency medical services

• Eshaq Jahangiri, above, first vice president

• Ismail Najjar, chief of Iran’s Crisis Management Organization

• Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former minister of justice and minister of the interior

• Reza Rahmani, Minister of Industry, Mines and Business (has since recovered from the virus)

• Ali Asghar Mounesan, minister of cultural heritage, handicrafts, and tourism

• Reza Salehi Amiri, president of the National Olympic Committee of Iran

• Mojtaba Zonnour, chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee

• Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi, member of parliament from East Azerbaijan province

• Zohreh Elahian, member of parliament from Tehran

Israel

Jeremy Issacharoff, above, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, tested positive for the coronavirus and according to Al Jazeera was reported to have contracted the virus after a meeting with a deputy from the German legislature. The deputy’s name has not been revealed yet.

Italy

Nicola Zingaretti, above, the head of the Italian Democratic Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, became the first leading politician in Italy to test positive for the virus.

Roberto Stella, the president of the Order of Doctors in Varese in the Lombardy region, the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, died at age 67 of respiratory failure after contracting the coronavirus.

Norway

Torbjorn Roe Isaksen, above, the Norwegian minister of labor and social inclusion, tested positive for the coronavirus after his deputy was confirmed as having the virus.

Poland

Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, the general commander of Poland’s armed forces, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a military conference in Germany, which was also attended by top U.S. Army Europe leaders. He is now in self-isolation.

Michal Wos, Poland’s environment minister, announced in a tweet that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Spain

Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now quarantining with her husband in their residence in La Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

Irene Montero, Spain’s equality minister, was the first of Spain’s cabinet to test positive for the coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner Pablo Iglesias, deputy prime minister and leader of the Podemos party.

Javier Ortega Smith, the secretary-general of the far-right Vox party, tested positive on March 10, causing the lower house of the Spanish parliament to be suspended. All of the party’s members of parliament and their teams went into self-isolation, Politico reported. Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox party, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Quim Torra, the leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia, announced on Monday that he had contracted the virus and was going to self-isolate in a government building.

Pere Aragones, the Catalan deputy head of the government, announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus one day before Torra confirmed he had COVID-19.

United Kingdom

Health Minister Nadine Dorries, above, became the first British politician to contract the coronavirus. A test later revealed that Dorries had passed on the virus to her 84-year-old mother.

United States

Two members of the New York State Assembly, Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The state’s capitol building and legislative offices were closed for a deep cleaning after the pair were diagnosed.

Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, above, tested positive for the coronavirus late last week, and he has been video blogging about his experience on Twitter. His immediate family has tested negative for the virus, according to the South Florida radio station WLRN.