Our Top Weekend Reads

Social distancing is one of the top methods used by people to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, but for many of the world’s most vulnerable communities, that isn’t possible.

Meanwhile, the lack of concern some Middle Eastern leaders hold for the populations they govern has helped blunt their response to the coronavirus.

And an investigation by Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon sheds light on the sometimes fatal price whistleblowers pay when they expose misconduct.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Millions of people lived in crammed, overcrowded refugee camps across the Middle East. To them, social distancing as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus isn’t a realistic option, Rebecca Collard writes.

The death by suicide of Steven Luke weeks after he blew the whistle on the Pentagon’s own watchdog office highlights the enormous psychological price whistleblowers often pay when they take action, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon writes.

The U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s political philosophy is more akin to the European tradition of Christian democracy, which seeks to forge a middle approach between right-wing nationalism and democratic socialism, Carlo Invernizzi Accetti writes.

The disdain some Middle Eastern leaders have for the societies they oversee has robbed them of social cohesion, necessarily rendering it harder to survive and recover from the current health crisis, Foreign Policy’s Steven A. Cook writes.

The Indian health care system is particularly vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak, but the country’s positive record dealing with past public health crises offers some hope, Sumit Ganguly writes.