Our Top Weekend Reads

Senior members of the Democratic Party are calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to ease sanctions on countries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, many governments are implementing draconian quarantine measures that border on totalitarian. Some of those measures have roots in colonial history.

And while China shouldn’t be blamed for creating the virus, its initial response to the outbreak helped it spread across the world.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Senior U.S. Democrats are urging the Trump administration to temporarily reduce sanctions on several countries, citing the need to provide medical supplies and humanitarian support, Foreign Policy’s Jack Detsch reports.

The key to South Korea’s success at slowing the spread of the coronavirus has been an early push toward mass testing. If other countries are serious about stopping the virus, they should do the same, Devi Sridhar writes.

Many former colonies of the British Empire have laws on the books that give their governments sweeping quarantine powers. While such measures are often required to maintain social stability, their constitutionality is questionable, Justin Ling writes.

Critics insist that U.S. leaders’ focus on blaming China for the coronavirus, dubbing it the “Wuhan virus,” is racist. But while China did not create the virus, the government’s initial missteps are directly responsible for its global transmission and uncontrolled spread, Paul D. Miller writes.

Climate activists hope that the steps taken by national governments to combat the coronavirus can be applied to environmental action, but several barriers still stand in the way, Foreign Policy’s Jason Bordoff writes.