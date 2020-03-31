5G Explained

General Vulnerabilities in 5G Networks

5G networks’ switch from hardware-based core networks to software-dictated cloud-based core networks creates new, and potentially greater, cybersecurity risks than with 4G networks. An attack on either the core network or the RAN can disrupt and intercept data flow, allowing malicious actors to hijack information or shut down key infrastructure. Additionally, since 5G networks will eventually be managed by artificial intelligence-based software (AI), an attacker who gains control of the software could also gain control over the entire network. Since an AI-controlled software system would coordinate each separate server cluster, access to the overarching AI system would allow access to data originating anywhere within the network. The broad reach of 5G networks’ infrastructure, and the mass-scale connectivity create an increased attack surface through multiple vectors. With more lines of software being used to dictate the flow of data through the system, the volume of data will almost certainly exceed telecom companies’ capacity to physically monitor everything that is flowing through the network, making cyber threats more difficult to detect. These vulnerabilities require coordination among all actors involved in security. Governments can set security standards and directives, but ultimately telecom providers, third-party firms, companies, and individuals will all be responsible for securing their own networks.

In addition, with the increased number of small cell radio towers needed to operate 5G networks, there are potentially thousands more access points for threats to access the network through. Backdoors can be installed in the mobile base stations that make up the RAN, and they are nearly impossible to detect once installed. In cybersecurity terms, a backdoor is a method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption in a computer system or another physical product and is used for obtaining remote access and control over that computer system or device. In addition to increased access to the network, the number of connected devices that could potentially be tapped into will increase exponentially with the Internet of Things, and Internet-connected devices, such as Nest, are already being hacked frequently. In the near term, the impact from backdoor attacks is likely to be minimal, with the most obvious effect being a slowdown in Internet and download speeds or a loss of phone service. However, when 5G enables entire electric grids and sewer systems to be put online, that sort of cyberattack could eventually cause mass-scale disruption and shut down entire cities. Ultimately, those vulnerabilities mean that the security threat on 5G networks comes not only from the potential of Chinese interference—as is the focus of governments’ and most media attention—but from any bad actor with the technical capability to exploit 5G networks’ increased vulnerability.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

As outlined in Part II of our series, The Competitive Landscape, the 5G supply chain is far-reaching and complicated. That is true for both the hardware and software components used in developing 5G networks. Before a component is placed into a 5G telecom network, it will have been through multiple suppliers and integrators. The components used in final products range from resistors and capacitors to CPUs and are manufactured in nearly every country in the world. The supplier of each of those components also provides accompanying software, generally in the form of a microcode inside a processor. That microcode is called “firmware,” the software programs permanently coded into a hardware device such as a keyboard, a hard drive, or the smaller components used in building RAN equipment. It is programmed to give permanent instructions to communicate with other devices and perform basic commands and functions. Firmware interfaces with the hardware and operating systems to run application software on 5G telecom equipment. Just like the hardware components used to assemble 5G telecom equipment, the accompanying software components are passed through the supply chain and built upon before making their way to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), such as Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, or Samsung, who ultimately supplies the telecom hardware to the network providers. The OEM is responsible for integrating all of the external firmware and additional software built into each component with its custom software and any other software from third-party suppliers. Huawei uses two suppliers for each individual component used in its product and works with a total of 92 companies from at least ten different countries. That means that by the time the OEM, such as Huawei, ships a telecom product to the end-user, the product will contain software written by potentially thousands of engineers at dozens of companies from around the globe, which means that even for companies such as Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, it is difficult to track where each part of their software code originates from.

Huawei’s telecom equipment had the most firmware backdoors embedded into its equipment of all OEM’s, with 55 percent of all equipment analyzed containing at least one potential backdoor.

The complexity of this supply chain system introduces multiple points of entry for actors looking to hack into telecom systems. There are two primary ways in which potential bad actors can exploit the supply chain: 1) installing hardware backdoors; and 2) installing firmware and software backdoors. Hardware backdoors, as their name implies, are installed into the hardware and allow an actor to monitor the network without detection. Additionally, hardware backdoors need to be physically removed, since they cannot be eliminated through software, making them significantly more difficult to combat than software backdoors. The most widely publicized use of hardware backdoors regards Edward Snowden’s allegations against the NSA, alleging that it used backdoors in Cisco routers to intercept communications on telecom networks. While hardware backdoors are more effective, firmware backdoors are much easier to enable due to device firmware’s tendency to be full of vulnerabilities already. But, while firmware backdoors are easier to detect overall than hardware backdoors, it is nearly impossible to detect their origin, allowing actors to deny culpability more plausibly if the backdoor is discovered. Due to the number of potential actors who could install firmware or hardware backdoors into 5G network equipment, it is difficult to isolate and focus on any one actor as a primary threat. However, a quantitative research review of major OEM component providers by the supply chain security consulting firm Finite State concluded that Huawei’s telecom equipment had the most firmware backdoors embedded into its equipment of all OEM’s, with 55 percent of all equipment analyzed containing at least one potential backdoor.