Navy Chief Offers Resignation After Slamming Carrier Captain

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly offered his resignation to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a meeting on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Foreign Policy, after the Pentagon chief ordered the Navy’s embattled top civilian to apologize for a profanity-laced speech slamming the fired captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

It was not immediately clear if Esper accepted the offer, first reported by Politico, or if Modly was asked for his resignation. Modly had not discussed the speech on board the Roosevelt, where he told sailors over the loudspeaker system on Monday that Capt. Brett Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” to lead the ship after warning higher ups of the Navy’s slow response to the coronavirus pandemic on the nuclear-powered carrier.

Esper’s initial demand for Modly to apologize on Monday came through the Pentagon chief’s staff, a U.S. defense official told Foreign Policy. Esper’s demand forced Modly to end his day of attacks on Crozier, the captain’s supporters, the ship’s crew, and the press on a note of contrition after the Navy’s top civilian leader said he stood “by every word” of his remarks earlier Monday—Navy officials said the remarks were intended to be private, though audio of the incident had leaked in the press.



Crozier was removed from his post aboard the Roosevelt last week after a letter he wrote appealing for help for his infected crew was leaked. The Roosevelt is home to a large portion of the Navy’s confirmed coronavirus cases.

The acting Navy secretary’s ability to hold his ground appeared to grow untenable as President Donald Trump told reporters he would settle the dispute and amid growing calls from Democrats on Capitol Hill for the Pentagon chief to fire Modly, raising questions about his job security.

“I’m hearing good things about both people. I may just get involved,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday night. “I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day.”

Less than three hours later, Modly had issued his apology, upon Esper’s orders. “Let me be clear, I do not think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid,” Modly wrote in his statement, a near-complete reversal of comments made aboard the Roosevelt earlier in the day. Modly’s hastily written response to a New York Times opinion piece by President Theodore Roosevelt’s great-grandson defending Crozier was also taken down last night.

CNN first reported the news of Esper’s direction of the apology.



Modly’s about-face marked another in a series of quick turnarounds the acting chief has been forced to make over the past week. He had originally planned to visit the USS Roosevelt, more than half of whose crew remains on board, last week after traveling to Los Angeles to meet the crew on the hospital ship USNS Mercy that is providing trauma treatment to ease the burden on local facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, until Crozier’s letter leaked in the San Francisco Chronicle last week.

“The tone is set by Trump. He constantly belittles people. He attacks the press. He puts blame somewhere else,” said Ray Mabus, the former secretary of the navy during the Obama administration. “The only people who seem to prosper in this administration are those who seem to copy that tone. I cannot imagine any other secretary of the navy under any other president doing anything remotely like this.”

But Esper’s demand for Modly to apologize raised intrigue over his job status, as the Pentagon chief has clashed with the acting secretary several times since his appointment in November 2019. Esper forced former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to resign over his handling of a war crimes investigation into Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

In particular, Esper was unwilling to sign off on Modly’s plan to grow the U.S. Navy’s fleet to 355 ships by 2030, one of Trump’s top defense priorities, Breaking Defense reported in February. The Navy then failed to submit the legally mandated 30-year shipbuilding plan, prompting a tense standoff between Esper and House lawmakers that month as the defense secretary went to Capitol Hill to defend the agency’s new budget.

Keep your eye on the ball. Sign up for Foreign Policy’s latest pop-up newsletter, While You Weren’t Looking, for a weekly update on the world beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Delivered Friday. Enter your email Sign Up By signing up, I agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use and to occasionally receive special offers from Foreign Policy. ✓ Signed Up - Manage your newsletter preferences

Democratic lawmakers, led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, have pushed for Modly’s firing, and others have asked for the Pentagon’s inspector general to open an investigation into Navy’s decision to relieve Crozier, the Roosevelt’s captain.

Normally, Smith would be able to quickly bring out Modly and the Navy’s top military officer, Adm. Mike Gilday, for a hearing on the matter. Yet as the Democrat-led House is set to return to session in two weeks, the lower chamber is still figuring out how it will hold sessions as the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the nation’s capital.

“Under normal circumstances I would have said yes, but Congress hasn’t even figured out how to hold [a] hearing in this environment yet, let alone one that is not directly focused on COVID-19 response,” a House aide told Foreign Policy.

Committees in Congress have been tasked by House leadership to figure out a means for holding hearings, but “they haven’t coalesced around a specific model yet,” the aide added.

While the ability of Congress to look into the issue remains challenged by the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s shake-up of inspector general positions could also delay a federal inquiry into the issue.

Trump announced on Monday that he intended to nominate a new Pentagon inspector general, Jason Abend, on Monday. Abend would replace acting Pentagon inspector general Glenn Fine, whom Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu and Ruben Gallego have asked to lead an investigation into Crozier’s ouster, and who has been tasked with oversight of the administration’s coronavirus relief spending.