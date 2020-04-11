Our Top Weekend Reads

Humans have a long, troubled history with pandemics, but those lessons might have a lot to teach us about the present crisis.

Meanwhile, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have taken on a more assertive role since the death of the Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani.

And while India has implemented one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in the world, sanitation workers have little protection.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

It’s not just medical science and economic models that offer answers for this moment. History can also teach us about the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic—and its possible consequences, Kyle Harper writes.

Major oil producers finally managed to seal a historic agreement to significantly cut output, but the agreement will ultimately have a hard time stopping the rout in oil markets caused by the economic devastation of the coronavirus, Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson reports.

Of all the baddies in the horror genre, zombies are the perfect metaphor for a pandemic, Daniel W. Drezner writes.

The death of Suleimani caused pro-Iranian paramilitaries to flex their muscles by clashing more openly with U.S. troops, which could be a sign that the Popular Mobilization Units are reimagining their future role in Iraq, Seth J. Frantzman writes.

The national lockdown in India is one of the strictest in the world, but the safety measure has not translated into better protection for the country’s sanitation workers. Instead, these laborers now face great risk from the coronavirus, Puja Changoiwala writes.