Our Top Weekend Reads

The United States and Russia have quietly opposed efforts by the United Nations to promote a sweeping global cease-fire.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has upended long-standing norms about the role of government in Western societies.

And the reasons policymakers and legislators rarely capitalize on accurate disaster predictions are often political.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Washington and Moscow both fear that a universal cease-fire proposed by the U.N. chief could potentially constrain their own efforts to mount what they consider legitimate counterterrorism operations overseas, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

As the traditional sources of support for populism erode, the next generation of Europe’s populists will seek to exploit the growing nationalism that the pandemic has produced, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Carisa Nietsche write.

National governments have deployed immense amounts of resources to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But when the pandemic ends, big government will be here to stay, Foreign Policy’s James Traub writes.

A recurring theme in coronavirus-induced geopolitical dystopianism is the failure of U.S. leadership coupled with the rise of China, but Chinese propaganda gains have been vastly overstated, Foreign Policy’s Salvatore Babones writes.

Experts are remarkably adept at predicting disaster scenarios before they happen, but the lessons learned from simulation exercises and probabilities are rarely given the funding or political attention to be put into practice, Malka Older writes.