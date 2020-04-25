Our Top Weekend Reads

A prominent Trump loyalist is being moved from the White House to the State Department in the first shuffle of its kind since the impeachment.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s denialist approach to the coronavirus could exacerbate the problems the country’s health system already faces.

And a decision by North Macedonia’s government to allow church services to go ahead before Easter might accelerate the spread of the virus.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Alexander Alden is being moved to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the first political appointee to take up a senior post in that bureau since President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer reports.

The coronavirus crisis has further tested an already stretched public health care system in many parts of Brazil, and Bolsonaro continues to balk at the seriousness of the pandemic, Ana Ionova writes.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the primary actors involved in the Libyan civil war. This needs to change if the international community is serious about forging a resolution between the country’s warring factions, Emadeddin Badi writes.

North Macedonia’s government decided to allow churches to be open on the Orthodox Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, paving the way for believers to share the same communion spoons and kiss the same icons, Igor Bosilkovski writes.

The latest rumors about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health highlight a major problem in U.S.-North Korean relations: Pyongyang’s opacity forces U.S. leaders to make decisions about war and peace on the basis of rumors and misinformation, Jessica Lee writes.