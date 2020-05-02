Our Top Weekend Reads

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated North Korea’s economy, but the country’s isolation from the global economic system means it’s largely left to its own devices.

Meanwhile, a dispute over the removal of a Soviet statue in Prague has soured relations between the Czech Republic and Russia.

And the pandemic has opened new opportunities for foreign actors, including Russia, to interfere in the U.S. election.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The pandemic has hit the North Korean economy hard, highlighting the country’s financial weakness, which stems from its decadeslong self-imposed isolation and more recent international sanctions, Thomas Byrne writes.

A decision by officials in Prague to remove a statue of a Soviet army marshal last fall has evolved into the worst diplomatic row between the Czech Republic and Russia since the end of the Cold War, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon writes.

Russia was already attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but the pandemic has created a more conducive environment for the spreading of disinformation, Spencer P. Boyer writes.

Severe drought exacerbated by upstream hydropower dams has threatened the livelihoods of millions of people in Vietnam’s Mekong River Basin and upriver in Cambodia. The coronavirus pandemic is compounding this situation, Courtney Weatherby and John Lichtefeld write.

The interventions that the U.S. Federal Reserve has made into the pandemic economy are unprecedentedly vast, but it must continue to take even greater action to prevent an economic disaster, Trevor Jackson writes.