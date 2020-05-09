Our Top Weekend Reads

It’s been two years since the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Now, Iran is even closer to producing a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, both sides of the Libyan civil war are relying on disaffected Syrians to boost their war efforts.

And the pandemic has opened space for the Taliban to continue to erode the legitimacy of the Afghan government.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Two years after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran has resumed its enrichment of uranium, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

A recent naval standoff with China in the South China Sea shows that if South Asian countries want to continue to rely on the U.S. Navy, they need to collectively come up with ways to rotate the burden of hosting it, Euan Graham writes.

Turkey and Russia are increasingly turning to proxies composed of exiled Syrians to advance their geopolitical interests in Libya, Anchal Vohra writes.

The Taliban are using the coronavirus as an opportunity to build legitimacy and further entrench themselves in Afghan society, Ashley Jackson writes.

The world is reacting to coronavirus lockdowns in myriad different ways. Amanda Sloat emailed friends, colleagues, and acquaintances across the world to learn how their societies were preparing to reopen.