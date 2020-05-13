The global digital economy encompasses the vast physical infrastructure enabling the Internet, the full range of Internet-connected user devices, and the immense amount of data flowing through them. The rapid growth of each of these components has collectively generated tremendous economic activity. Over the past fifteen years, the global digital economy has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP. One key driver behind this robust growth is the exponential volume of data being generated, processed, and monetized. Every second, there are 2.7 million emails sent, 71,966 Google searches executed, 8,342 Tweets, and a total of 289,351 gigabytes (GB) of new user data generated. For context, 1 GB of data is equal to 677,963 pages of text, meaning that every second the equivalent a 196.2 billion-page book of new data is generated. 5G technology will connect billions more devices to the Internet through the enabling of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the combination of this vast expansion of Internet-connected devices and more of the world coming online in the next decade will exponentially increase the amount of data being generated. Currently, roughly 60 percent of the global population is online, with estimates showing that nearly 90 percent of the world’s population will come online by 2030 as Internet access is expanded throughout the developing world. This growing reservoir of data will fuel the world’s emerging and incumbent technology companies, with the ability to collect and monetize this data existential for some and a determinant of future growth for all.

Among the digital giants, U.S. companies hold a dominant position which has been gained largely through first-mover advantage. The world’s five largest companies by revenue are all U.S.-based (Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft) and have a combined market value of nearly $4 trillion dollars. Google accounts for 81 percent of the Internet search market, Facebook accounts for 67 percent of the global social media networks, and Amazon is responsible for 36 percent of the world’s online retail activity and cloud infrastructure services market. These companies leveraged first-mover advantage by reinforcing network effects—the more users in the network, the more valuable the network is for all users—accumulating a competitive data edge early on, and turning their data edge into integrated services offerings that increase the cost to users if they switch to a competitor’s platform. Critically, these advantages relied heavily on these companies’ ability to collect users’ data across international borders, with minimal if any restrictions, and integrate it into algorithms or sell it to advertisers. This access to data enabled the meteoric rise of companies such as Facebook and Google, among others, which rely on being able to collect troves of global data to enable services such as Google Maps. The race to develop artificial intelligence applications is amplifying this demand.

Limited regulation of these companies to date has enabled them to capture the majority of revenue associated with data flows across borders. However, countries are increasingly developing measures to regulate data flows and e-commerce transactions to exert greater control over data generated within, and passing across, their national borders. In fact, data localization laws are becoming a standard mechanism for countries to exert control over the foreign collection of their citizens’ data and capture a share of the value. These laws and associated regulations place restrictions on how data can be stored within, and transferred outside of, a country. Their aims vary, from restricting foreign companies’ and governments’ access to sensitive user data, to boosting foreign and domestic investment in server infrastructure, to, in limited cases, handicapping or completely inhibiting foreign companies’ ability to operate within a country’s borders.

To date, roughly 75 percent of all data localization measures in place are meant to ensure data privacy and security when data is transferred outside of a country. These measures focus on restricting data transfers to countries that are deemed to have inadequate data privacy frameworks. However, roughly 25 percent of existing data localization measures include more extensive restrictions that aim to exert influence over data flows through physical data storage infrastructure. Countries that are intent on boosting their domestic economy (and tax base) through increased foreign investments in server infrastructure, or developing their domestic data storage industry, use data localization laws to mandate that data collected in a country be stored on a server within that country. This strategy is currently being pursued in Indonesia and Vietnam, for example. In a more extreme case, China has combined data localization laws with tight restrictions on foreign companies’ operations, beginning as early as 1996, to protect and foster the rise of its own multinational digital giants, such as Tencent and Alibaba, which use data to drive services from artificial intelligence to e-commerce. China’s development and increasing protection of its digital giants through regulation have provided a roadmap for other countries to emulate. In contrast, the U.S. and its digital giants have greatly benefited from the ability to collect data internationally through open data borders and have generally been at the forefront of opposition to emerging data localization laws.