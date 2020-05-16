Our Top Weekend Reads

Clean water is essential for individuals to take their own precautions against the coronavirus, but not everyone has equal access to it.

Meanwhile, despite Central and Eastern Europe’s rising economic fortunes since the 1990s, populists still find discontent to capitalize on.

And the Iraqi government could finally be asserting its authority over one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in the country.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Inequality in water access worldwide will shape the course of the pandemic; it must also be a priority in post-coronavirus economic reconstruction, Alan Nicol writes.

Southeast Asian countries demurred on sending out search and rescue missions when reports of hundreds of Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea emerged in early April, Verena Hoelzl writes.

The fragile relationship between Israel and Jordan rests on peace between Israel and the Palestinians. If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pursues plans to annex the Jordan Valley, it could be the end of friendly relations between the two countries, Eetta Prince-Gibson writes

Although Central and Eastern Europe have experienced unprecedented economic growth, populists capitalize on a widespread feeling of social and political loss, Jaroslaw Kuisz and Karolina Wigura write.

The fact that Kataib Hezbollah strongly opposed Mustafa al-Kadhimi for the position of Iraqi prime minister, but that he still received enough support to form a government, may point to an erosion of the group’s influence, Shelly Kittleson writes.