Our Top Weekend Reads

The coronavirus pandemic has killed U.S. President Donald Trump’s highly publicized trade deal with China.

Meanwhile, protesters in Iraq are demanding immediate change, but the country’s new prime minister is planning to move at an incremental pace.

And as Israeli politics settle into a new normal, the new coalition government should make healing the country’s deep divisions one of its top priorities.

Trump’s much-touted trade victory over China has crashed and burned with the coronavirus pandemic, and nothing more dramatically signals that than the almost certain failure of the energy part of the deal, Foreign Policy’s Jason Bordoff writes.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi is neither a revolutionary who will overhaul the system nor a strongman who will centralize power. Instead, he is seeking incremental reform within the existing system, Renad Mansour writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrates the first anniversary of a roller-coaster presidency no one saw coming, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon, Robbie Gramer, and Jack Detsch report.

China’s lobbying efforts have proved effective in Hungary and other countries with illiberal governments that are receptive to its message, but it will still have a tougher time in the Czech Republic, Tim Gosling writes.

The new Israeli government is deeply flawed, but it can succeed in reminding Israelis that while they may have different visions for the future, the challenges of the present demand cooperation right now, Yohanan Plesner writes.