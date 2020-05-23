5 Top Reads
Our Top Weekend Reads
Volodymyr Zelensky’s first year in office, the new Iraqi prime minister is choosing reform over revolution, and the challenges facing Israel’s new government.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed U.S. President Donald Trump’s highly publicized trade deal with China.
Meanwhile, protesters in Iraq are demanding immediate change, but the country’s new prime minister is planning to move at an incremental pace.
And as Israeli politics settle into a new normal, the new coalition government should make healing the country’s deep divisions one of its top priorities.
Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.
1. Trump’s China Trade Deal Is as Dead as Can Be
Trump’s much-touted trade victory over China has crashed and burned with the coronavirus pandemic, and nothing more dramatically signals that than the almost certain failure of the energy part of the deal, Foreign Policy’s Jason Bordoff writes.
2. Iraq’s New Prime Minister Is Taking Things Slow
Mustafa al-Kadhimi is neither a revolutionary who will overhaul the system nor a strongman who will centralize power. Instead, he is seeking incremental reform within the existing system, Renad Mansour writes.
3. One Year On, Zelensky Survives Impeachment (Trump’s, That Is) and Blunted Hopes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrates the first anniversary of a roller-coaster presidency no one saw coming, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon, Robbie Gramer, and Jack Detsch report.
4. China’s Mask Diplomacy Won’t Work in the Czech Republic
China’s lobbying efforts have proved effective in Hungary and other countries with illiberal governments that are receptive to its message, but it will still have a tougher time in the Czech Republic, Tim Gosling writes.
5. Israel’s Cease-Fire Government Should Promote Healing, Not Division
The new Israeli government is deeply flawed, but it can succeed in reminding Israelis that while they may have different visions for the future, the challenges of the present demand cooperation right now, Yohanan Plesner writes.
Comments