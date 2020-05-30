DON'T LOSE ACCESS: Your IP access to ForeignPolicy.com will expire on June 15 .

Our Top Weekend Reads

The crux of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” philosophy is bringing jobs back to the United States. His administration thinks the coronavirus pandemic opens an opportunity for this, but the evidence suggests otherwise.

Meanwhile, the United States is undergoing a severe economic crisis sparked by the pandemic, but the stock market is soaring.

And the U.S. financial commitment to its military presence abroad is straining the domestic economy. Bringing the troops home could change that.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

We asked six leading global thinkers to help us understand why the stock market is performing so well despite the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Trump administration believes the pandemic will spur a return of manufacturing jobs to the United States, but there is no evidence of any coronavirus-induced rush by companies to return, Foreign Policy’s Edward Alden writes.

African leaders reacted to the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police with a mixture of outrage and dismay, reflecting the diplomatic fallout of U.S. police violence and racial injustices, Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer reports.

A South Korean organization that helps women who were forced into sexual slavery for the Japanese military during World War II has come under scrutiny over its financial dealings, Morten Soendergaard Larsen reports from Seoul.

Ending costly military interventions abroad could inject much-needed cash into the U.S. economy, Doug Bandow writes.