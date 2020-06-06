DON'T LOSE ACCESS: Your IP access to ForeignPolicy.com will expire on June 15 .

Our Top Weekend Reads

China’s condemnation of racism and police brutality in the United States looks hypocritical in comparison to its own human rights record.

Meanwhile, the strategic approach that led to China’s coronavirus response dates back further than President Xi Jinping’s rule.

And as businesses across the world begin the process of reopening after the pandemic, workers will be the group most vulnerable to another outbreak.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The Chinese Communist Party is condemning the United States for its record on police brutality and racism, but China’s own human rights record raises questions about its motivations, Ho-fung Hung writes.

Xi’s predecessor presided over changes to the Chinese Communist Party’s internal system that set the stage for the reckless response to the coronavirus pandemic, Dan Blumenthal writes.

A 17-year-old who allegedly killed a woman in Toronto due to his own sexual frustrations will be charged with terrorism. Simon Cottee asks whether men who identify with the online “incel” community should be treated as terrorists.

The Trump administration’s response to protests in Washington could mark the country’s slide into illiberalism, John Allen writes.

As communities and businesses around the world decide on the next tentative steps to loosen lockdowns and return to business, exposure to a possible second wave of coronavirus infections is the main worry, Michael Moran writes.