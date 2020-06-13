DON'T LOSE ACCESS:
Your IP access to ForeignPolicy.com will expire on June 15.

To ensure uninterrupted reading, please contact Rachel Mines, sales director, at rachel.mines@foreignpolicy.com.

5 Top Reads

Our Top Weekend Reads

The coronavirus brings additional health concerns, Israeli democracy is threatened by the West Bank annexation, and protests in Europe bring issues of racism to the fore.

By
|
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Swiss President Alain Berset attend a joint press conference.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and then-Swiss President Alain Berset attend a joint press conference in Bern, Switzerland, on July 3, 2018, aimed at securing continued European support for the Iran nuclear deal. Ruben Sprich/AFP/Getty Images

The pandemic could present a host of health challenges separate from the coronavirus to much of the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Israel’s proposed annexation of the West Bank could severely undermine its image as a Jewish democracy.

And the spread of the George Floyd protests to Europe reveals the nature of the relationship between black populations and European states.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who slammed U.S. pretensions to still have a voice in the fate of the Iran deal, speaks to reporters in Brussels on June 9.

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who slammed U.S. pretensions to still have a voice in the fate of the Iran deal, speaks to reporters in Brussels on June 9.Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

1. Trump Rushes to Kill Off Iran Nuclear Deal Before Election

The battle between the United States and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal is heating up, and the survival of the deal hangs in the balance, Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson and Colum Lynch report.

Indian Malaria Fumigation

A civic worker fumigates a slum area in Mumbai as a preventive measure against malaria and dengue ahead of monsoon season on June 12.PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

2. Malaria May Still Be 2020’s Biggest Killer

The pandemic may well cause hundreds of thousands of children to die this year: not from COVID-19, but from malaria, Tim Hirschel-Burns writes.

A young Palestinian walks along Israel's controversial wall in the occupied West Bank Palestinian village of Abu Dis on Jan. 29.

A young Palestinian walks along Israel’s controversial wall in the occupied West Bank Palestinian village of Abu Dis on Jan. 29. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

3. Stop Calling Israel a Jewish Democracy

As Israel contemplates annexing large parts of the West Bank some troubling interpretations of the country’s identity as a Jewish state, and its relationship to democracy, have come to the fore, Shibley Telhami writes.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen with his personal pastor, Paula White, at an event honoring evangelical leadership in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 27, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen with his spiritual advisor, Paula White, at an event honoring evangelical leadership in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 27, 2018.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

4. Millions of Americans Believe Trump Is Fighting Literal Demons

Those who believe in the divine nature of Trump’s presidency could pose a bigger threat to American democracy if they feel their prophecy has been hijacked, Emily Brumfield-Hessen writes.

A Black Lives Matter protest in London

Protesters kneel on the ground during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Whitehall on June 3 in London. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

5. Europe Needs to Talk About Race Too

Widespread protests in Europe in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have trained an unprecedented spotlight on the relationship between European states and their black populations, Remi Adekoya writes.

Dan Haverty is an editorial fellow at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @dan_haverty

View
Comments
Tags: iran nuclear, Israel/Palestine, protests, United States

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola
Latest

Senate Demands Answers on Afghanistan Pullout

Our Top Weekend Reads

America’s Disdain for Black Lives Extends to Africa

North Korea Needs to Extort Democracies to Survive

In Cambodia, a Spiritual Army Battles an Earthly Pandemic
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    I Abolished and Rebuilt the Police. The United States Can Do the Same.
  2. 2
    How to Rethink the Teaching of International Relations
  3. 3
    America’s Disdain for Black Lives Extends to Africa
  4. 4
    India Is Hurtling Into a Coronavirus Crisis
  5. 5
    Europe Needs to Talk About Race Too
Voices

American Cops Could Learn a Lesson From Italy’s Carabinieri

The World’s Weakest Strongman

The United States Will Learn Nothing From the Pandemic