Our Top Weekend Reads

The pandemic could present a host of health challenges separate from the coronavirus to much of the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Israel’s proposed annexation of the West Bank could severely undermine its image as a Jewish democracy.

And the spread of the George Floyd protests to Europe reveals the nature of the relationship between black populations and European states.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The battle between the United States and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal is heating up, and the survival of the deal hangs in the balance, Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson and Colum Lynch report.

The pandemic may well cause hundreds of thousands of children to die this year: not from COVID-19, but from malaria, Tim Hirschel-Burns writes.

As Israel contemplates annexing large parts of the West Bank some troubling interpretations of the country’s identity as a Jewish state, and its relationship to democracy, have come to the fore, Shibley Telhami writes.

Those who believe in the divine nature of Trump’s presidency could pose a bigger threat to American democracy if they feel their prophecy has been hijacked, Emily Brumfield-Hessen writes.

Widespread protests in Europe in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have trained an unprecedented spotlight on the relationship between European states and their black populations, Remi Adekoya writes.