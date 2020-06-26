By identifying key players, quantifying relative influence, and assessing the competitive landscape, FP Analytics breaks down complex foreign policy issues by mapping out spheres of influence and the risks and opportunities these topics present for Insiders. LEARN MORE
Data Governance
Part Two: Evolving Government Data Collection Practices
PUBLISHED: June 26, 2020
In Part I of FP Analytics' Data Governance Power Map, we detailed global issues concerning private-sector collection and use of personal data, catalogued emerging regulatory responses and data privacy laws, and broke down critical comprehensive data privacy legislation and global regulatory trends. However, data governance as it pertains to governments themselves is quite distinct. In Part II of this series, we explore evolving government data collection practices by cataloguing key regulations that expand government data collection authority and illustrating how a multibillion-dollar private surveillance industry is enhancing the sophistication of governments’ data collection across both the developed and developing world. Further, we explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is making government data collection more efficient and ubiquitous, and how the onset of the coronavirus is ushering in a new era of monitoring and surveillance.
Executive Summary
National governments are rapidly expanding their data collection capabilities, driven by domestic security interests, private industry, and new enabling technologies. Globally, nearly all governments are increasing their efforts to collect and access data by monitoring private citizens, gaining permission to use data collected by corporations, or gathering intelligence on foreign governments. This mass accumulation of data can have transformative impacts on societies, raising questions about what uses are, in fact, in the public’s interest.
Many national governments have crafted exemptions to their data privacy laws, empowering them to build up massive data collection infrastructure. A recent wave of legislation to bypass encryption could radically enhance governments’ access to user data, while also weakening general data protections. To date, at least twenty-five countries have passed some form of legislation limiting encryption. This carries broad implications for businesses, organizations, and individuals by potentially exposing sensitive data to bad actors and infringing on civil liberties.
Private industry plays a major role in the global build-up of governments’ data collection and monitoring capabilities, particularly in the developing world. Today, most nations possess similar data collection and monitoring capabilities, thanks to a multibillion-dollar data collection and surveillance industry. For the last two decades, British, American, French, and German companies have been the primary exporters of this technology to Middle East and African nations, but China and Japan have recently emerged as major global exporters as well—with advanced surveillance systems’ capabilities amplified by artificial intelligence.
The outbreak and spread of COVID-19 have created an enabling environment for governments’ adoption of data collection and surveillance measures. Despite the potential for public health benefits, without adequate safeguards there is real potential for the pandemic to significantly expand the scope of data collection and surveillance measures long after the virus is contained. As legislation struggles to keep pace with unfolding events and technological innovations surrounding government data collection, nuanced understanding of current trends and explicit policy measures are critical for businesses to thrive in this increasingly complex environment.
Part II of FP Analytics’ Data Governance Power Map series breaks down key issues surrounding government data collection by:
- Pinpointing evolving government data collection trends and cataloguing specific laws;
- Mapping encryption policies around the world;
- Charting the global sales of data collection and surveillance technology; and,
- Exploring the risks and implications for businesses and individuals.
FP Analytics’ Data Governance Power Map provides one of the most comprehensive assessments and mapping of government data collection regulations and trends to date and is a tool for businesses and others seeking to understand how these evolving data governance trends are shaping our digital world.
PART TWO OF TWOEvolving Government Data Collection Practices
Introduction
Unlike the increasingly restrictive data privacy laws applied to private consumer-facing companies, such as Google and Baidu, governments largely benefit from a range of exceptions. In addition, at least thirty-eight countries have laws that allow governments notably more access to citizens’ and private companies’ data than private-sector actors are able to obtain. These expansive and increasing data collection capabilities carry wide-ranging implications for economic growth and social innovation in the digital age —from more efficient public works and smarter cities to breakthroughs in medicine and beyond. However, increased government access to data is also enabling widespread monitoring and surveillance capability—presenting myriad risks for privacy and civil liberties, with some tools being used for a range of political purposes, including the repression of minorities, silencing of opposition movements, and quelling of political dissent. While the harnessing and utilization of big data will undoubtedly drive future economic and social development, Part II of our Data Governance series focuses on the latter—issues that are exceptionally pressing given mounting concerns around privacy, policing, and governments’ consolidation of power around the world.
The Scope and Impacts of Government Data Collection
National governments are rapidly expanding their data collection capabilities, driven by a range of security concerns and policy objectives. Whether a national government sees international terrorism, domestic extremism, popular uprisings, or foreign powers as its primary threat (or threats), nearly all governments in the world are increasing their efforts to collect and access data by monitoring private citizens, gaining permission to use data collected by corporations, or gathering intelligence on foreign governments. The efforts are producing an integrated digital infrastructure enabling mass surveillance within and across borders.
Key Takeaways
-
The Issue
Government data collection and monitoring capabilities are rapidly increasing beyond the scope of existing data privacy regulations. In some instances, governments can bypass laws pertaining to the collection and monitoring of data on individuals, and they can compel companies to share individuals' data.
-
The Reaction
To boost their data collection capacity, many governments are moving to limit or bypass encryption by establishing their legal authority to access encrypted data or end the practice completely. Banning or weakening encryption puts companies’ and individuals’ sensitive data at risk, enabling it to be accessed by governments and potential bad actors.
-
What’s at Stake
Since governments often include certain exclusions and exemptions in their own data privacy laws, companies and citizens are often unaware of the scope of data that is collected as well as how it accessed and used within a country, carrying implications for other nations’ national security, companies’ competitiveness, and civil liberties.
The Breakdown
Global Government Data Collection Laws and Surveillance
Governments are seeking exemptions to domestic data privacy laws, and many are seeking to weaken or bypass encryption – one of the primary means of safeguarding sensitive data.
Click to expand
The range of legal and regulatory measures pertaining to data access, protection, and transfer within the country and beyond its borders create the contours of a country’s data governance regime. For individuals and organizations to protect their data and effectively navigate the global data governance landscape, understanding the measures governing both private company and government data collection is critical. Governments’ collection of citizens’ data is certainly nothing new, but technological developments over the last few decades have dramatically increased the scope and scale of this collection. Growing reservoirs of data are strengthening governments’ ability to make more informed, efficient, and strategic decisions across the board. However, the extent of data collection remains largely unknown and inaccessible to the public, and the proliferation of novel technologies enabling governments to collect an array of data raises questions regarding which applications are, in fact, in the public’s interest. Notably, mass-scale data collection is enabling the development of widespread surveillance technology and the corresponding investment of foundational infrastructure to operate the technology by governments throughout the world. Many governments now deploy highly effective surveillance infrastructure, and attempt to access data private companies hold on individuals through either formal requests or legal pressure. Increasingly, national governments are establishing the legal authority that exempts their government data collection practices from some of their own data privacy laws.
In 2019, the U.S., along with other governments around the world, made 157,435 requests for user data from Google, more than double the 76,042 requests made in 2015. While, in the first half of 2019 alone, Facebook had a total of 128,617 requests to access user data, and Twitter had 7,300 from the U.S. government and others around the world. This increase mirrors the overall trend of governments seeking greater access to data held by private companies. Such access is enabled by legislation, notably China’s Cybersecurity Law. Early drafts of the law would have required companies to disclose source code for Chinese government review. However, after protests from the U.S. and other nations, this language was removed. The final version of the law contains modified, vague language granting the Chinese government the authority to access data held within its borders that it considers ‘relevant to national security.’ Further, the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act includes measures that weaken and circumvent the data protection practice of encryption, with other governments also pursuing means to access private company data held inside and outside its borders. If the country a company operates in weakens encryption standards through legislation, then operating within that country’s borders also puts the company’s data at heightened risk from outside attacks. When a government weakens encryption, companies that are conducting sensitive research, or holding valuable intellectual property, cannot guarantee that their data is secure from foreign governments while operating overseas. It also limits everyone’s ability to communicate privately.
Technological advancements, such as real-time location tracking, voice analysis, and facial recognition, significantly enhance governments’ capacity to monitor the communications of entire groups, companies, and nations on a mass scale, posing new challenges for operating within certain countries and given data governance regimes. Reforms to government data collection laws over the past two decades are granting increased government access to data, and they often circumvent new or existing privacy legislation. This trend is occurring in democratic countries with relatively strong checks and balances, as well as non-democratic and authoritarian systems, thus increasing risks of doing business and potentially having a corrosive impact on civil liberties in both.
Graphic 1
Global Government Data Collection Laws
Government data collection is regulated by different laws than those for private companies. Seven major components found in government data collection laws are catalogued for thirty-eight of the world’s largest economies below.
Filter by Government Data Collection Laws
Select a law below to filter the country list below
Clickbelow to expand country laws
Argentina
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Australia
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Austria
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Brazil
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Canada
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Chile
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
China
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Colombia
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Czech Republic
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects are notified of surveillance by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Denmark
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Finland
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects are notified of surveillance by intelligence services
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
France
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Germany
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects are notified of surveillance by intelligence services
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Hungary
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
India
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
Indonesia
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Ireland
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
Israel
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Italy
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Japan
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Luxembourg
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Malaysia
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Mexico
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Norway
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Paraguay
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Peru
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Portugal
- Data subjects are notified of surveillance by intelligence services
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
Russia
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Singapore
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
South Africa
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
South Korea
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects are notified of surveillance by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
Spain
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Taiwan
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Thailand
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
Turkey
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
United Kingdom
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
United States
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Data subjects have the right to court review surveillance measures taken by intelligence services
- Companies can challenge orders to provide personal data to law enforcement authorities
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
- There are public cases of national intelligence services violating surveillance laws
Vietnam
- Intelligence services operate surveillance programs to protect national security
- Intelligence services can compel companies to provide access to data
Increasing Government Access to Data Through Weakening and Bypassing Encryption
A wave of legislation to bypass encryption could radically enhance governments’ access to user data. Defined simply, encryption is a commonly used method of encoding communications (or information or data) so that only the intended recipient can read or understand them. Encryption can be used to secure data stored on devices, to send data between devices (known as “end-to-end encryption”), or to store data remotely. It is essential to securing banking and e-commerce transactions and to preventing unauthorized access to companies’ proprietary data and intellectual property. For most businesses and individuals, the use of encryption is the cheapest and easiest means of securing data and is commonly used for personal data storage and on messaging applications such as WhatsApp. However, government concerns over malevolent and criminal activity may diminish or dismantle these key protections. Several national governments are establishing legal workarounds with potentially harmful, unintended consequences.
Efforts to end encryption have been steadily mounting over time. In 1993, Colombia banned mobile communications encryption, and in 2011, Pakistan prohibited all Internet service providers and mobile phone companies from allowing users to send encrypted information. Twenty-five countries have already enacted measures that weaken encryption standards. China, Russia, and Australia have all effectively banned encryption by mandating government backdoors to encrypted communications, while Pakistan has banned encryption outright. In 2016, Russia passed the Yarovaya Law, an anti-terrorism measure mandating that Internet firms provide backdoor access to encrypted communications for the FSB (the Russian intelligence agency and successor to the KGB). In 2019, China passed a similar encryption law (the Cryptography Law of the People’s Republic of China), which places further restrictions on encryption in addition to the mandated government access to encrypted data that already existed under the Cybersecurity Law. This trend is also reflected in Western countries, with measures in the UK’s 2016 Investigatory Powers Act and Australia’s 2018 Assistance and Access Act already in place to weaken encryption standards by mandating government backdoors. The U.S. is seeking to enact similar legislation, with the U.S. EARN IT Act of 2020, currently being debated in Congress.
While defense interests are largely advancing these measures in the interest of national security, weakening or dismantling the ability to encrypt messages and stored data carries broad implications for businesses, organizations, and individuals by potentially exposing sensitive data to bad actors, thus enabling surveillance or infringement of civil liberties. As the map below shows, there are currently no countries that support the general right to encryption without any additional restrictions or ways for governments to access encrypted data.
Graphic 2
Map of Global Encryption Policies
Governments around the world are enacting a range of policies to limit or weaken encryption. They can set limits on the strength of encryption, require licensing for encryption use, ban the export or import of encryption technologies, and legally mandate that companies or individuals turn over encryption data to authorities. The countries that have implemented these measures are mapped below.
Encryption Levels
Click titles below to change encryption level
- General right to encryption
- Mandatory minimum or maximum encryption strength
- Licensing/registration requirements
- Import/export controls
- Obligations on providers to assist authorities
- Obligations on individuals to assist authorities
- Other restrictions
The Role of the Private Sector in Government Data Collection and Surveillance
Governments’ exceptions to data privacy laws are further enabled by a well-established, but relatively unknown, surveillance industry in the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, and Israel that is exporting data collection technology, which can be used to enable surveillance in the rest of the world. Sophisticated data collection software and equipment developed by private companies and sold to governments (foreign and domestic) is enabling officials to circumvent data privacy laws that apply to companies and other groups. The utilization of these services is effectively allowing governments unregulated access to data beyond what private companies are permitted to collect.
Key Takeaways
-
The Issue
Global mass surveillance infrastructure is enabled by an opaque multibillion-dollar surveillance industry that supplies surveillance technology platforms to governments around the world. Eighty-seven percent of suppliers are located in OECD countries. While there is a market globally, the technology is predominantly sold to governments in the developing world, with the Middle East and Africa being the largest importing regions.
-
The Reaction
The private surveillance industry is able to sidestep data privacy regulations by selling underlying surveillance technologies directly to governments. By not operating the technology and merely selling the tools, these companies are not subjected to the data privacy laws that apply to companies such as Google and Baidu. This industry is largely self-regulated, with minimal restrictions such as those imposed by sanctions or trade controls.
-
What’s at Stake
The unregulated sale of data collection technologies to governments of developing countries has been used to strengthen existing autocratic regimes in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while simultaneously boosting data collection capabilities elsewhere around the world. Notably, this industry is a key contributor to the rapid improvement in data collection capabilities throughout the developing world.
The Breakdown
The Private Surveillance Industry Drives the Global Increase in Government Data Access
The multibillion-dollar private surveillance industry is playing a major role in the global build-up of governments’ data collection and monitoring capabilities.
Click to expand
In the 1970s, more developed nations generally held an edge in their data collection and surveillance capabilities, due to their increased technological capabilities. However, in the decades since then, this gap has been rapidly shrinking. Today, most nations possess similar data collection and monitoring capabilities, thanks to a multibillion-dollar private industry that sells data collection and surveillance technology to governments all around the world. These technologies are developed in a handful of developed countries—predominantly the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, and Israel (and, more recently, China and Japan)—and exported to the developing world, with the Middle East and Africa being the largest importing regions, as noted above. Throughout the Cold War, these industries developed and sold prevailing data collection technology, such as wiretaps and audio-monitoring equipment, but are now harnessing location and Internet monitoring, biometric tracking and other sophisticated data analysis tools. The industry remains largely opaque, but some key events have given new insight into the industry.
In December of 2010, as the Arab Spring swept across North Africa and the Middle East, the public became aware of the data collection and surveillance infrastructure being used by regimes within the region. Governments across the region were using a wide array of sophisticated data collection tools to monitor their populations, including Internet- and phone-monitoring technologies—many of which were developed and manufactured by private European and U.S. firms. In some cases, governments repurposed the technology they had purchased. This was the case with McAfee software, which is sold as an Internet security platform in the U.S. but was used for mass Internet censorship in the United Arab Emirates. These platforms have been connected to incidents of human rights abuses and political oppression, including individuals having their personal communications read to them while being tortured in Bahrain and opposition activists’ communications infiltrated and monitored in Ecuador. Such incidents are not limited to a few developing countries. In 2013, the whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked documents detailing the extent of surveillance activities of the U.S. and allies, revealing the widespread use of this type of data collection infrastructure for mass surveillance.
Graphic 3
Types of Monitoring and Surveillance Technology
The private surveillance industry is responsible for manufacturing and selling a range of data collection and monitoring technologies that are in use around us every day.
Clickbelow to expand
Audio Surveillance
Can range from simple uses such as recording and transmitting audio, to more sophisticated techniques such as comparing voice samples to identify speakers. For example, militaries worldwide have deployed acoustic vector systems developed by Microflown Technologies that can pinpoint the sound of a gunshot or a drone, or pick out and record one specific conversation in a crowd.
Video Surveillance
When combined with artificial intelligence technology, cameras can employ facial recognition and can be used to track citizens in real time. In Nairobi, a Huawei smart city system deploys 1,800 HD cameras and 200 HD traffic surveillance systems.
Phone Monitoring
Phone monitoring can be used to listen in on conversations in real time, as well as track the location of the caller. Phone monitoring technology developed by the Israeli company the NSO Group was infamously used by the Saudi government to monitor the recordings of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Location Monitoring
Location can be monitored through cellphone and Bluetooth signals and from GPS devices. Location monitoring is being used extensively by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The location data sent from cellphones is currently in use for contact-tracing apps, enforcing quarantines, data analytics to track people’s movement patterns, and hot-spot mapping, which uses location data to send public health warnings to people in areas with higher risks of infection.
Internet Monitoring
Gathers information from ISPs. Internet monitoring is popular for both governments and private-sector actors. For example, the company Veriato makes Internet monitoring equipment that can be used to track employees’ online activity within large companies.
Monitoring Center
Combines surveillance technologies into one integrated suite. For example, in 2014, Colombia launched its “Platform for Unified Monitoring and Analysis,” a monitoring center that allows authorities to monitor both telecommunications and IP traffic in one place, enabling them to actively monitor a total of 20,000 means of telecommunications.
Forensics & Analysis
Can extract and visualize device data when attached to an external device. This technology is usually sold in software packages that allow large data sets to be analyzed for patterns and relationships. In 2018, the FBI used forensic analysis of log data from servers and other networking tools to determine that an Apple engineer, Xiaolang Zhang, was stealing trade secrets. The data forensics and analysis software enabled the FBI to build a case, and Xiaolang Zhang was convicted of theft.
Intrusion
Remotely installed on devices to extract data or control functions, the most common form of intrusion technology is commercial spyware. NSO’s Pegasus, for example, allows an operator to surreptitiously activate a target’s phone camera and microphone, turning the device into a ready-to-deploy monitoring and recording device.
Biometrics
Identifies individuals based on physiological or behavioral characteristics. The most common use of biometric software is facial recognition. For example, CLEAR, uses iris and fingerprint data to identify airline passengers, allowing them to pass through airport security checkpoints.
Counter-surveillance
Technology to detect and counter surveillance measures. This can come in the form of installable software or services that physically sweep locations to monitor for bugs. For example, the company TSCM America conducts comprehensive sweeps of C-suite meeting rooms and government offices to detect potential telecommunications bugging, cellular based bugging, concealed video cameras, or audio devices.
Equipment
Vehicles in which surveillance technology can be installed, usually used to closely monitor specific surveillance targets and not general populations. Since 2001, drones have been one of the preferred forms of government surveillance equipment. The U.S. government uses drone surveillance to enforce the U.S.-Mexico border, but as of 2018 drones had led to only 0.5 percent of border apprehensions, at a cost of $32,000 per arrest.
Graphic 4
Number of Monitoring and Surveillance Companies Created Each Year
Since the late 1970s, there has been uneven, yet significant, growth in the number of private surveillance companies created each year.
How Loose Regulation and Lack of Transparency Benefit the Global Surveillance Industry
The full extent to which national governments and the private surveillance industry collaborate is impossible to quantify, given governments’ lack of disclosure. However, data on the sales and exports of data collection and surveillance technology provides some insight. Recent data shows 152 imports into North Africa and the Middle East, and a total of 528 different companies currently in operation. These companies are overwhelmingly based in developed economies, with 87 percent of suppliers based in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states. Of the 528 companies, 75 percent have their headquarters within North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) states. Conversely, the countries importing the largest volume of technologies are all in the developing world. Overall, government data collection capability is outpacing privacy legislation, to which most governments have crafted exemptions, and is empowering states across all regimes to build up massive data collection infrastructure.
This growth in data collection and surveillance capabilities is going largely unregulated, with the private surveillance industry largely avoiding regulation and public disclosure by transacting directly with governments. To date, a handful of EU states have attempted to reign in this industry through sanctions, trade controls, and of legal amendments. In 2012, for example, the EU embargoed the transfer of surveillance technologies as part of “Restrictive Measures” against Syria and Iran. In May of 2015, the Swiss Federal Council added an amendment to its export regulations to compel export control authorities to deny all license applications for Internet- and phone-monitoring technology if there is “a reason to believe” that the export may be used “as a means of repression.” Three months later, Germany unilaterally announced a federal amendment to its laws seeking “to stop the use of [surveillance] technology for internal repression in countries of destination.” That was five years ago. While these regulatory efforts are slowly gaining traction, they haven’t significantly slowed the spread of data collection and surveillance equipment throughout the developing world.
Graphic 5
Global Monitoring and Surveillance Technology Sales
Data collection and monitoring technology has predominantly originated from the U.S., the EU, and Israel and has been sold to governments across North Africa and the Middle East. Some of the largest exporters and importers of these technologies are below.*
*Data compiled from publicly available reports on sales as of 2016–2017. Total quantity of sales remains unknown as most information on this industry is not made public.
Imports
Number of purchases
Exports
Sales in billions of dollars
Looking Ahead
Both governments and private companies are rapidly expanding their data collection capabilities, unleashing potential for transformative public benefits and more concerning impacts on civil liberties. In Part I of our series, Emerging Data Governance Practices, we chronicled how private-sector data collection methods have faced recent public backlash, resulting in the widespread adoption of data privacy laws and data localization measures. Though the proliferation of regulations is restricting companies’ and organizations’ access to user data (and increasing operational costs), it are not imposing similar limits on governments, many of which are moving to expand their legal authority to collect data and monitor citizens’ activities through legislation aimed at limiting or ending encryption. These efforts are being further enabled by the private surveillance industry, new developments in AI technology, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, these forces are shaping data governance regimes globally, carrying immense implications for accessing, monetizing, and analyzing data in the digital age.
While many monitoring technologies have transformational potential for society, to date, the lack of government accountability, and limited ability of the public, the private sector, or research institutions to access this data remains controversial, thus underscoring the need for multi-stakeholder engagement on, and development of, legal frameworks ensuring greater transparency and accountability. Open-government data legislation, such as the U.S.’s Open Government Data Act, which gives the public access to “non-sensitive” government data, is one effort that could help ensure that data is used responsibly and for public benefit. Such legislation allows private companies, research institutions, and other organizations or individuals to benefit from government data on matters such as weather, traffic, the census, and national budgets.
International efforts are also underway. To date, over 100 governments and global experts have signed on to the International Open Data Charter, a collaborative effort to make government data more accessible to the public. In 2017 (the latest year full data sets are available), there were ninety-four countries that shared at least some data from government databases. But that was three years ago, and a wide disparity still exists as Taiwan, for example, shared 90 percent of the data it collects, while Myanmar shared only 1 percent. While there is still significant work to be done, the push toward open data holds promise to move government data collection more in the direction of public benefit. As the digitization of the global economy continues, it will require continual efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that its full potential is realized.
Written by Christian Perez. Edited by Allison Carlson. Copyedited by David Johnstone. Design by Andrew Baughman and Jon Benedict. Development by Andrew Baughman. Art direction by Lori Kelley. Graphics by Remie Geoffroi for Foreign Policy.
Learn more about how FP Analytics can enable your organization to act strategically through data-driven insights at ForeignPolicy.com/FP-Analytics.
