The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Accelerating the Adoption of AI use for Government Data Collection

The outbreak and continued spread of COVID-19 is accelerating governments’ adoption of data collection and surveillance measures, highlighting how such technology can be leveraged in the public’s interest. Those with infrastructure already in place have deployed it to mitigate the spread of the virus. China has used drones to monitor the quarantined, while countries such as Taiwan, Israel, South Korea, and Singapore have slowed the spread of the virus by using a combination of location data, video camera footage, and credit card information to track infected citizens. AI-based technologies are enhancing contact-tracing and location-tracking capabilities and enabling the collection of biometric information on citizens. The technology has proven to be a powerful tool for containing the virus’s spread, but, due to the current public health emergency, many of these technologies are being adopted at a faster pace and without public input, regulatory oversight, or implementation of legal safeguards, such as sunset clauses or data-anonymization measures.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, at least thirty-four countries have implemented some form of increased surveillance measures, with the most common measures being state access to cellphone data (used in twenty-eight countries), or downloadable contact-tracing apps (used in thirty countries). Current data on COVID-19 is inconclusive as to whether surveillance measures have been the most fruitful method to combat the spread of the disease. Some of the best-performing countries, in terms of containing the spread of the disease and limiting the death toll, have used extensive tracking and surveillance measures, such as South Korea and Taiwan. While other leaders, such as New Zealand - did not use extensive surveillance, instead relying on early action, strict lockdown policies, and expansive testing. Most notably, the country with the most success combating the coronavirus and the least reported deaths as of this publishing, Vietnam relied mostly on human intelligence-gathering networks and extensive police enforcement of lockdowns.

Despite the mixed success of surveillance measures, without adequate safeguards there is real potential for the coronavirus outbreak to permanently increase data collection and surveillance infrastructure long after the virus is contained. Some countries have committed to ceasing surveillance measures after the pandemic (however, without explicit legal guarantees), such as South Korea, or anonymizing the data they collect, such as Austria. Other countries have written explicit sunset clauses into the COVID-19 legislation they have passed, such as the UK and France. However, many countries have implemented extensive surveillance measures without any safeguards in place, such as Russia and India. Additionally, a number of governments have outsourced varying degrees of their COVID-19 response to the private sector, particularly for the development of tracing apps. This raises additional privacy concerns, as private companies are now collecting and holding citizens’ sensitive health information, which under other circumstances users would likely be more reticent to share. Brazil, for example, collaborates extensively with private start-up firms to track citizens’ movements, and Apple and Google have developed contact-tracing technology that is currently being released in twenty-three countries. While sunset clauses can serve as safeguards against current surveillance measures becoming permanent, they are far from a guarantee. The USA Patriot Act, which significantly expanded the data collection and monitoring capabilities of the federal government, has a sunset clause originally for February 2006, but as of today the law is still in effect.

The urgency of COVID-19 containment may help to normalize the adoption of data collection and monitoring technologies. South Korea’s coronavirus contact-tracing app was the sixth most downloaded app in the country. Sentiment in Germany, which has some of the strictest data privacy laws in the world, seems to be changing; by April of 2020 over half the population was in favor of using cellphone data to track the spread of COVID-19, despite public outcry when the idea was originally pitched a month earlier. The longer the pandemic persists, the more likely it is that increased government data collection and monitoring will be accepted. While these practices provide a valuable resource to help fight the pandemic, the current environment risks accelerating the most troublesome surveillance trends.