DON'T LOSE ACCESS: Your IP access to ForeignPolicy.com will expire on June 15 .

Our Top Weekend Reads

Close security, economic, and cultural cooperation between Israel and the Persian Gulf States will blunt the backlash against Israel if it annexes the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom must be the principal upholder of Hong Kong’s autonomous status in the face of Chinese overreach.

And as governments begin to ease lockdown restrictions, disability activists worry that many vulnerable people have been left out of the conversation.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The deepening ties between Israel and several Persian Gulf States in recent years are a sign that, even if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proceeds with his plans to annex parts of the West Bank, those relationships will last, Jonathan H. Ferziger writes.

In the geopolitical impasse surrounding Hong Kong, the British government must continue to play a principal role in ensuring “one country, two systems” is upheld, David Owen writes.

Iran’s new speaker of parliament is identified less with his political and military credentials than with corruption, Maysam Behravesh writes.

Negative attitudes against those with disabilities have activists worried that the pandemic is entrenching old attitudes toward whose survival matters and who gets to participate in outside life, Harriet Williamson writes.

Municipal duties in Nairobi are being transferred from elected public officials into the hands of military men in an obvious power grab by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Carey Baraka writes.